OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AUGUST 14, 2025, AT 4:00 PM EDT

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights

Acquisition of eComp completed in April 2025

Revenue of US$3.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of approximately US$95,000

Free Cash Flow (1) of approximately US$170,000

Strong cash balance of US$2.9 million

Backlog of US$6.3 million, a US$1.6 million Increase over the Year Ago Period

Subsequent to Quarter End, Awarded Orders of US1.4 million for Critical US Defense

Platforms

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2025 Highlights

Revenue of US$6.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of US$503,000

Free Cash Flow(1) of approximately US$606,000, a year-over-year increase of US$1.2

million

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (the "Company" or “Omni-Lite”; TSXV: OML) today reported results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. Full financial results are available at sedarplus.ca.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was approximately US$3.5 million, representing an increase of 5% as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The increase in revenue was partly attributed to contributions from our recent acquisition of eComp, as well as growth in our fasteners business.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was approximately US$95,000, lower due to the G&A expenses associated with eComp (which was acquired in April 2025) and lower revenue in the electronic components business coupled with lower fixed overhead absorption.

The Company’s balance sheet remains strong with US$2.9 million in cash, an increase of approximately US$1.2 million compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024, with no debt outstanding.

Free Cash Flow(1) was approximately US$170,000, with cash still remaining strong at US$2.9 million.

Bookings in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were approximately US$2.8 million and, as a result, the backlog at June 30, 2025, was approximately US$6.3 million, up US$1.6 million over the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

In August 2025, the Company was awarded approximately $1.4 million in orders for electronic components in support of the PAC-3 and AEGIS U.S. defense programs. The majority of these orders are expected to be delivered in 2025 and the first half of 2026. These orders result from a growing and persistent need for sustainment of critical U.S. missile defense platforms, and the Company expects more orders for components supporting defense systems including, among others, Patriot, SM-6, and Eurofighter.



Management Comments

Dave Robbins, CEO said “our Q2 performance underscores Omni-Lite’s ability to deliver a level of consistency from our product diversity and to execute on strategic priorities. Revenue momentum in fasteners remains strong, casting operations continue to perform steadily, and microelectronics revenue is expected to rebound significantly in Q3 on the back of strong order flow. Further, we see the potential for significant additional follow-on orders in support of US military platforms in critical need of sustainment and replenishment of stockpiles that have substantially depleted following military conflicts around the globe. The integration of eComp into Monzite has progressed on schedule, with major customer recertifications complete and near completion with the Defense Logistics Agency. We are now fully positioned to leverage these relationships and our expanded capabilities by directing sales effort towards fulfilling needs for high demand defense programs and platforms.”

Financial Summary

All figures in (US$000) unless noted

Investor Conference Call

(1)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock- based compensation provision, gains (losses) on sale of assets, and non-recurring items, if any. Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as Free Cash Flow excluding special items, among others, gains (losses) on sale of assets and non- recurring items, net of tax effects, if any. These are non-IFRS financial measures, as defined herein, and should be read in conjunction with IFRS financial measures and they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures used herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow along with IFRS financial measures enhances the understanding of our operating results and may be useful to investors in comparing our operating performance with that of other companies and estimating our enterprise.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow are also useful tools in evaluating the operating results of the Company given the significant variation that can result from, for example, the timing of capital expenditures and the amount of working capital in support of our customer programs and contracts. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow internally to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, to allocate resources and capital, and to evaluate future growth opportunities.

Please see Q2 2025 Management Discussion and Analysis for additional notes and definitions.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace and defense industries.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intent”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the expected future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental consents and approvals, if and when required; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture change) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.