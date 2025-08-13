Vireo Growth Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

– Q2 GAAP revenue of $48.1 million increased 91% year-over-year, driven by recently-closed merger transactions –

– Q2 pro forma financial results were in line with management’s previously communicated expectations –

– Recent $153 million refinancing positions Company with industry-leading cost of capital and over $100 million in cash –

– Closing of all previously pending merger transactions during Q2 positions Company as industry leader –

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. Key financial results are presented below in summary form with supporting commentary and discussion from management of certain key operating metrics which the Company uses to judge its performance. All currency figures referenced herein are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Summary of Key Financial Metrics Three Months Ended Six Months Ended US $ in millions June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Variance 2025 2024 Variance GAAP Revenue $48.1 $25.1 91.4% $72.6 $49.2 47.6% GAAP Gross Profit $20.4 $13.6 50.0% $32.8 $25.8 27.1% Gross Profit Margin 42.5% 54.0% -1,150 bps 45.2% 52.4% -720 bps Adjusted Gross Profit1 $24.8 $13.6 82.4% $37.5 $25.8 45.3% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin1 51.6% 54.2% -260 bps 51.7% 52.4% -80 bps SG&A Expenses excluding severance $12.2 $7.6 61.5% $19.3 $14.6 36.3% SG&A Expenses (% of Sales) 25.4% 30.1% -480 bps 27.4% 29.7% -226 bps GAAP Operating Income ($2.0) $5.8 -134.8% $0.0 $10.6 -100.4% GAAP Operating Income Margin -4.2% 23.1% -2,730 bps 0.0% 21.5% -2,150 bps Adjusted Operating Income2 $11.3 $5.7 98.2% $16.2 $10.7 51.4% Adjusted Operating Income Margin2 23.5% 22.7% 80 bps 22.3% 21.7% 60 bps Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $13.3 $8.1 -105.8% $19.8 $14.2 -79.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.6% 32.3% -480 bps 27.3% 28.9% -153 bps 1Excludes fair value adjustments and Grown Rogue termination fee 2Excludes fair value adjustments, Grown Rogue termination fee, share based compensation and transaction expenses 3 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the end of this press release for a definition of these measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer John Mazarakis commented, “Our second quarter results were in line with the expectations that we communicated following the closing of our merger transactions, with pro forma revenue and pro forma adjusted EBITDA4 of $90.7 million and $23.2 million, respectively. We believe that our recently completed merger transactions and refinancing event position us well for continued acquisitive growth and industry leadership.”

4Pro forma financial metrics assume the merger transactions closed on April 1, 2025. Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the end of this press release for a definition of Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation from the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Other Events

During the second quarter, the Company closed each of its three previously-announced merger transactions, including the acquisitions of WholesomeCo in Utah, Proper Brands in Missouri, and Deep Roots Harvest in Nevada. The closing of these transactions transformed the Company into one of the largest U.S. multi-state cannabis operators and expanded the Company’s portfolio to six states with active operations.

On June 17, 2025, following the closing of all its previously-announced merger transactions, the Company announced that it expected pro forma revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 to be in the range of $88 to $91 million, and $23 to $24 million, respectively. These pro forma financial expectations for the second quarter assumed that all of the merger transactions closed on April 1, 2025.

On July 8, 2025, the Company announced the closing of a series of transactions that collectively refinanced all of its existing senior secured debt and significantly expanded its credit capacity under more favorable terms. The Company refinanced all of its existing senior secured debt through a $120 million self-syndicated term loan with leading banks at an interest rate of 8.3 percent, and expanded its consolidated credit facilities with an additional $33 million second lien term loan with a $50 million accordion feature. The $153 million in combined closing date financing strengthened the Company’s balance sheet with over $100 million in cash and is expected to reduce annual interest expense by more than $10 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, total current assets excluding New York assets held for sale and income taxes receivable were $186.2 million, including cash on hand of $106.2 million. Total current liabilities excluding New York liabilities held for sale, current long-term debt that was refinanced, and uncertain tax liabilities were $51.8 million. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had a total of 1,058,617,377 shares outstanding on the treasury method basis using a share price of $0.52.

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company’s second quarter 2025 results will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR+ later today. Vireo refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Operating Income Margin in circumstances in which the Company believes that doing so provides additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this news release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures including a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes “financial outlooks” within the meaning of applicable United States or Canadian securities laws, this information is being provided as preliminary financial results; the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “believe,” “estimate,” “would,” “looking forward,” “may,” “continue,” “expect,” “expected,” “will,” “likely,” “subject to,” and variations of such words and phrases, or any statements or clauses containing verbs in any future tense and includes statements regarding the Company’s expected performance in 2025; and the impact and future benefits of our recently completed merger transactions and refinancing transactions and future growth opportunities for the Company. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks as set out herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. Our actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management’s current expectations and, as a result, our revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and cash on hand may differ materially from the values provided in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the timing and content of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares of the Company; risks related to epidemics and pandemics; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws and regulations in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or regulations; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulties inherent in forecasting future events; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks inherent in a manufacturing business; liquidity and the ability of the Company to raise additional financing to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to meet the demand for flower in its various markets; risk of failure in the lawsuit with Verano and the cost of that litigation; our ability to dispose of our assets held for sale at an acceptable price or at all; and risk factors set out in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

VIREO GROWTH INC.

STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE

THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 $Change % Change Retail: MN $ 10,858,055 $ 12,238,957 $ (1,380,902 ) (11 ) % NY 1,094,551 1,604,327 (509,776 ) (32 ) % MD 6,749,585 6,975,735 (226,150 ) (3 ) % UT 6,101,621 — 6,101,621 100 % NV 6,361,285 — 6,361,285 100 % MO 5,607,463 — 5,607,463 100 % Total Retail $ 36,772,560 $ 20,819,019 $ 15,953,541 77 % Wholesale: MN $ 159,713 6,869 152,844 2,225 % NY 4,127,703 998,724 3,128,979 313 % MD 4,182,707 3,283,635 899,072 27 % UT 1,106,756 — 1,106,756 100 % NV 28,206 — 28,206 100 % MO 1,685,365 — 1,685,365 100 % Total Wholesale $ 11,290,450 $ 4,289,228 $ 7,001,222 163 % Total Revenue $ 48,063,010 $ 25,108,247 $ 22,954,763 91 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Retail: MN $ 22,067,259 $ 23,216,046 $ (1,148,787 ) (5 ) % NY 2,299,596 3,425,596 (1,126,000 ) (33 ) % MD 13,568,977 13,776,817 (207,840 ) (2 ) % UT 6,101,621 — 6,101,621 100 % NV 6,361,285 — 6,361,285 100 % MO 5,607,463 5,607,463 100 % Total Retail $ 56,006,201 $ 40,418,459 $ 15,587,742 39 % Wholesale: MN 441,124 6,869 434,255 6,322 % NY 5,064,054 2,132,938 2,931,116 137 % MD 8,271,945 6,637,296 1,634,649 25 % UT 1,106,756 — 1,106,756 100 % NV 28,206 — 28,206 100 % MO 1,685,365 — 1,685,365 100 % Total Wholesale $ 16,597,450 $ 8,777,103 $ 7,820,347 89 % Total Revenue $ 72,603,651 $ 49,195,562 $ 23,408,089 48 %

Supplemental Information

The financial information reported in this news release is based on unaudited financial statements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such financial statements. To the extent that the financial information contained in this news release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company’s audited financial statements, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company’s audited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Vireo management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Operating Income Margin are non-GAAP measures and do not have standardized definitions under GAAP. The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We have included this information as management believes certain investors use this information to evaluate our performance in comparison to other cannabis companies. The table below provides a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income (loss) $ (14,934,029 ) $ (668,441 ) $ (21,442,819 ) $ (7,379,870 ) Interest expense, net 7,647,822 7,518,454 15,247,339 16,241,091 Income taxes 4,854,000 440,000 6,529,000 4,385,000 Depreciation & Amortization 1,101,919 252,958 1,359,053 506,538 Depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales 858,632 585,740 1,428,672 1,170,698 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (471,656 ) $ 8,128,711 $ 3,121,245 $ 14,923,457 Non-cash inventory adjustments 3,925,959 41,000 4,358,959 304,000 Grown Rogue termination fee included in cost of goods sold 266,667 — 533,333 — Stock-based compensation 4,150,630 (60,568 ) 5,611,480 179,789 Transaction related expenses 4,729,444 — 5,974,140 — Other income 407,673 — (382,365 ) (1,327,879 ) Severance expense 239,924 — 619,839 — Loss on disposal of assets 5,844 5,844 120,856 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 13,254,485 $ 8,109,143 $ 19,842,475 $ 14,200,223

Reconciliation of Q2 Pro Forma Net Loss to Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

The table below provides a reconciliation of pro forma net loss to pro forma EBITDA and to pro forma Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended June 30, Pro Forma Net income (loss) $ (21,034,208 ) Interest expense, net 9,193,304 Income taxes 10,804,770 Depreciation & Amortization 3,375,305 Pro Forma EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 2,339,171 Non-cash inventory adjustments 4,252,451 Stock-based compensation 6,328,592 Transaction related expenses 9,056,447 Other (income) expense 134,938 Severance expense 239,834 Loss on disposal of assets 844,269 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 23,195,702

Reconciliation of Q2 Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit

The table below provides a reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin represents Adjusted Gross Profit divided by GAAP revenue for the relevant period.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross Profit $ 20,417,847 $ 13,550,643 $ 32,830,159 $ 25,795,070 Non-cash inventory adjustments 4,152,108 — 4,152,108 — Grown Rogue termination fee included in cost of goods sold 266,667 — 533,333 — Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP) $ 24,836,622 $ 13,550,643 $ 37,515,600 $ 25,795,070

Reconciliation of Q2 Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income

The table below provides a reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit. Adjusted Operating Income Margin represents Adjusted Operating Income divided by GAAP revenue for the relevant period.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Income $ (2,018,690 ) $ 5,794,022 $ (43,001 ) $ 10,553,467 Non-cash inventory adjustments 4,152,108 — 4,152,108 — Grown Rogue termination fee included in cost of goods sold 266,667 — 533,333 — Stock-based compensation 4,150,630 (60,568 ) 5,611,480 179,789 Transaction related expenses 4,729,444 — 5,974,140 — Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) $ 11,280,159 $ 5,733,454 $ 16,228,060 $ 10,733,256

VIREO GROWTH INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF 6/30/2025 AND 12/31/2024

(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)

June 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

Assets Current assets: Cash $ 99,134,913 $ 91,604,970 Restricted Cash 7,054,563 — Marketable Securities 1,004,479 — Accounts receivable, net of credit losses of $166,765 and $244,264, respectively 10,620,290 4,590,351 Income tax receivable 24,759,915 12,027,472 Inventory 63,032,832 21,666,364 Prepayments and other current assets 4,130,285 1,650,977 Warrants held 1,272,440 2,270,964 Assets Held for Sale 101,778,735 96,560,052 Total current assets 312,788,452 230,371,150 Property and equipment, net 110,660,253 32,311,762 Operating lease, right-of-use asset 37,468,486 7,859,434 Intangible assets, net 86,173,838 7,899,328 Goodwill 72,644,103 — Investments 13,100,000 — Deposits 8,647,824 421,244 Indemnified Assets 17,529,137 — Other Assets 328,166 — Total assets $ 659,340,259 $ 278,862,918 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 47,454,840 $ 10,456,036 Long-Term debt, current portion 26,483,317 900,000 Right of use liability 4,351,301 1,400,015 Uncertain tax liability 75,849,307 33,324,000 Liabilities held for sale 89,379,390 89,387,203 Total current liabilities 243,518,155 135,467,254 Right-of-use liability 43,194,576 16,494,439 Other long-term liabilities 1,316,959 37,278 Contingent consideration 10,631,000 — Convertible debt, net 9,886,664 9,862,378 Long-Term debt, net 82,214,415 61,438,046 Total liabilities 390,761,769 223,299,395 Stockholders’ equity Subordinate Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 923,839,190 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 337,512,681 at December 31, 2024) — — Multiple Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 259,632 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 285,371 at December 31, 2024) — — Additional paid in capital 521,456,870 286,999,084 Accumulated deficit (252,878,380 ) (231,435,561 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 268,578,490 $ 55,563,523 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 659,340,259 $ 278,862,918

VIREO GROWTH INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 48,063,010 $ 25,108,247 $ 72,603,651 $ 49,195,562 Cost of sales Product costs 23,719,204 11,516,604 35,414,533 23,663,492 Non-cash product costs 4,152,108 — 4,152,108 — Inventory valuation adjustments (226,149 ) 41,000 206,851 (263,000 ) Gross profit 20,417,847 13,550,643 32,830,159 25,795,070 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,454,544 7,564,231 19,928,487 14,615,844 Transaction related expenses 4,729,444 — 5,974,140 — Stock-based compensation expenses 4,150,630 (60,568 ) 5,611,480 119,221 Depreciation 387,596 72,925 464,698 146,471 Amortization 714,323 180,033 894,355 360,067 Total operating expenses 22,436,537 7,756,621 32,873,160 15,241,603 Gain (loss) from operations (2,018,690 ) 5,794,022 (43,001 ) 10,553,467 Other income (expense): Interest expenses, net (7,647,822 ) (7,518,454 ) (15,247,339 ) (16,241,091 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets (5,844 ) (97,471 ) (5,844 ) (218,327 ) Other income (expenses) (407,673 ) 1,593,492 382,365 2,911,081 Other income (expenses), net (8,061,339 ) (6,022,433 ) (14,870,818 ) (13,548,337 ) Loss before income taxes (10,080,029 ) (228,411 ) (14,913,819 ) (2,994,870 ) Current income tax expenses (4,854,000 ) (440,000 ) (6,529,000 ) (4,385,000 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss (14,934,029 ) (668,411 ) (21,442,819 ) (7,379,870 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share - basic & diluted 559,097,392 143,583,496 463,901,421 143,354,913

VIREO GROWTH INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)