KP Tissue Releases Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Strong profitability with Memphis investment to drive efficiency and support growing U.S. business

 | Source: KP Tissue Inc. KP Tissue Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q2 2025 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra®) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 12.2% interest in Kruger Products.

Kruger Products Q2 2025 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $536.1 million in Q2 2025 compared to $509.8 million in Q2 2024, an increase of $26.3 million or 5.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $72.5 million in Q2 2025 compared to $65.3 million in Q2 2024, an increase of 11.0%.
  • Net income was $22.1 million in Q2 2025 compared to $10.6 million in Q2 2024, an increase of $11.5 million.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 15, 2025.

“We are pleased with our overall performance in the second quarter of 2025 with Adjusted EBITDA improving 11% year-over-year to $72.5 million,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. “U.S. revenue growth slowed down in Q2 2025 due to front-loaded shipments made during the previous quarter to mitigate potential tariffs, along with softness in the AFH market. Nevertheless, U.S. sales have grown 12% after six months into 2025 and represent a key growth driver for Kruger Products.

“In early July, we announced an additional investment of approximately US$35 million at our Memphis manufacturing facility to deploy a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose converting line for bathroom tissue and paper towels. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to drive efficiency and support our growing U.S. business,” Mr. Bianco added.

Outlook for Q3 2025
We expect a stronger performance in Q3 2025, with Adjusted EBITDA1 in the range of $75 million to $80 million.

Kruger Products Q2 2025 Financial Results
Revenue was $536.1 million in Q2 2025 compared to $509.8 million in Q2 2024, an increase of $26.3 million or 5.2%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume in the Consumer segment and favourable selling prices across both segments, partially offset by somewhat lower sales volume in the AFH segment. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $462.2 million in Q2 2025 compared to $431.2 million in Q2 2024, an increase of $31.0 million or 7.2%. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and pulp prices along with the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs and unfavourable mill performance at our Memphis site, partially offset by lower manufacturing overhead costs due primarily to overhead cost absorption resulting from higher inventory levels in the quarter and costs related to the Q2 2024 labour disruption that did not recur in Q2 2025. Freight rates were higher compared to Q2 2024. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 86.2% in Q2 2025 compared to 84.6% in Q2 2024.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $47.2 million in Q2 2025 compared to $42.5 million in Q2 2024, an increase of $4.7 million or 11.1%. The increase was primarily due to additional investment in IT and foreign exchange losses on working capital compared to gains in Q2 2024, partially offset by lower operational and corporate initiatives compared to the year ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.8% in Q2 2025 compared to 8.3% in Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $72.5 million in Q2 2025 compared to $65.3 million in Q2 2024, an increase of $7.2 million or 11.0%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes and selling prices along with lower manufacturing overhead costs as a result of overhead cost absorption, partially offset by higher pulp prices and unfavourable mill performance at our Memphis site along with higher freight rates and SG&A expenses.

Net income was $22.1 million in Q2 2025 compared to $10.6 million in Q2 2024, an increase of $11.5 million. The increase was primarily due to a foreign exchange gain and higher Adjusted EBITDA1, partially offset by higher depreciation expense resulting from the Sherbrooke Expansion Project and a one-time expense related to reducing the useful life of certain older assets in our Memphis site and higher interest expense and other finance costs.

Kruger Products Q2 2025 Liquidity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $293.1 million as of June 30, 2025.

KPT Q2 2025 Financial Results
KPT had net income of $2.6 million in Q2 2025. Included in net income was $2.8 million representing KPT’s share of Kruger Products’ net income, a dilution gain of $0.1 million and depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition.

Memphis Site Investment 
During Q2 2025, Kruger Products completed the shutdown of the remaining LDC assets at its Memphis, TN site. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on July 9, 2025, Kruger Products also announced that its subsidiary, K.T.G. (USA) Inc., will be investing approximately USD$35 million in a new converting line for bathroom tissue and paper towels at its site in Memphis, TN. These actions together will drive efficiency in our Memphis site by shutting down older assets, focusing on premium products supported by modern equipment and on-site warehousing.

Dividends on Common Shares
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Second Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its second quarter conference call on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-888-699-1199 or 416-945-7677

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, August 20, 2025 by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 289-819-1450 and entering passcode 53401.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, August 20, 2025.

About KP Tissue Inc.
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.2% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products Inc.
Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra®. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) loss on sale of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities and (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and Kruger Products' current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or Kruger Products, including the moderation of inflationary pressure on input costs and continued inflationary pressure on SG&A as labour, marketing and IT costs continue to rise. Although KPT and Kruger Products believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q3 2025 is forward-looking information and is based on the assumptions and subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding Kruger Products’ future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause Kruger Products’ actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in Kruger Products), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to Kruger Products’ Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca: Kruger Inc.’s influence over Kruger Products; Kruger Products’ reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the ownership of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the operation of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; Kruger Products’ inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of Kruger Products or Kruger Products’ brands; Kruger Products’ sales being less than anticipated; Kruger Products’ failure to implement its business and operating strategies; Kruger Products’ obligation to make regular capital expenditures; Kruger Products entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; Kruger Products’ dependence on key personnel; Kruger Products’ inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; Kruger Products’ loss of key suppliers; Kruger Products’ failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; Kruger Products’ reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting Kruger Products; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting Kruger Products’ cash flow; Kruger Products’ pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if Kruger Products Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting Kruger Products’ cost structure and Kruger Products’ ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; Kruger Products’ inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls, trade and tax.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:
Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
905-812-6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:
Doris Grbic
Director, Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
437-882-2596
IR@krugerproducts.ca

___________________
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on these measures

Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
  
  June 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
  $  $ 
Assets   
Current assets   
 Cash and cash equivalents85,307  119,460 
 Restricted cash76,325  48,375 
 Trade and other receivables132,700  138,177 
 Receivables from related parties80  80 
 Inventories302,251  287,756 
 Income tax recoverable4,007  3,208 
 Prepaid expenses17,703  6,383 
  618,373  603,439 
Non-current assets   
 Property, plant and equipment1,449,424  1,509,592 
 Right-of-use assets167,865  186,460 
 Other long-term assets10  92 
 Pensions91,235  92,661 
 Goodwill152,021  152,021 
 Intangible assets40,592  42,572 
 Deferred income taxes10,249  10,500 
Total assets2,529,769  2,597,337 
     
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
 Trade and other payables311,583  346,264 
 Payables to related parties12,473  17,829 
 Income tax payable-  3 
 Dividends payable14,595  14,308 
 Current portion of long-term debt79,981  54,168 
 Current portion of lease liabilities41,003  40,156 
 Current portion of long-term payable to related party5,800  5,800 
 Current portion of provisions5,795  4,184 
  471,230  482,712 
Non-current liabilities   
 Long-term debt1,125,503  1,180,488 
 Long-term lease liabilities154,513  165,563 
 Long-term payable to related party27,147  31,925 
 Long-term provisions7,872  9,398 
 Pensions17,371  17,845 
 Post-retirement benefits47,989  47,140 
Total liabilities1,851,625  1,935,071 
     
Equity   
 Share capital321,455  308,622 
 Contributed surplus395,382  395,382 
 Deficit(162,522) (171,874)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income88,346  100,177 
 Equity attributable to Kruger Products642,661  632,307 
 Non-controlling interest35,483  29,959 
Total equity678,144  662,266 
Total equity and liabilities2,529,769  2,597,337 



Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2025		  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2025		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2024
 $  $ $  $
        
Revenue 536,080  509,800 1,082,190  989,232
        
Expenses       
Cost of sales462,204  431,228 913,187  825,231
Selling, general and administrative expenses47,157  42,470 98,371  86,612
Restructuring costs3,702  3 3,702  219
        
Operating income 23,017  36,099 66,930  77,170
        
Interest expense and other finance costs21,306  16,855 42,257  33,135
Other expense (income)(19,941) 3,945 (20,284) 12,418
        
Income before income taxes21,652  15,299 44,957  31,617
        
Current tax expense1,078  612 1,808  1,381
Deferred tax expense (recovery)(5,612) 3,008 83  8,479
        
Income tax expense (recovery)(4,534) 3,620 1,891  9,860
        
Net income including non-controlling interest26,186  11,679 43,066  21,757
        
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest4,039  1,087 5,524  2,209
        
Net income attributable to Kruger Products22,147  10,592 37,542  19,548



Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2025		  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2025		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		 
 $  $  $  $ 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities       
Net income including non-controlling interest26,186  11,679  43,066  21,757 
Items not affecting cash       
Depreciation43,727  27,675  73,616  52,127 
Amortization2,008  1,496  3,980  2,561 
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment-  (2) (5) 269 
Loss on disposal of leased assets23  (632) 23  - 
Foreign exchange loss (gain)(19,941) 3,945  (20,284) 13,299 
Interest expense and other finance costs21,306  16,855  42,257  33,135 
Pension and post-retirement benefits2,828  2,708  5,573  5,284 
Provisions1,065  1,045  3,929  2,118 
Income tax expense(4,534) 3,620  1,891  9,860 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets-  -  -  12 
Total items not affecting cash46,482  56,710  110,980  118,665 
        
Net change in non-cash working capital(29,511) 40,383  (54,568) (45,687)
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans(1,006) (1,111) (2,015) (2,264)
Provisions paid(4,024) (3,225) (4,024) (3,695)
Income tax payments, net(2,465) (2,101) (1,811) (2,441)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities35,662  102,335  91,628  86,335 
        
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities       
Purchases of property, plant and equipment(7,717) (3,923) (9,862) (7,964)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the       
Sherbrooke Expansion Project(1,991) (43,554) (17,377) (89,427)
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke       
 Expansion Project-  (2,673) -  (2,789)
Government assistance received-  -  3,150  - 
Purchases of software(1,134) (240) (1,094) (287)
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment-  32  -  28 
Net cash used in investing activities(10,842) (48,778) (25,183) (100,439)
        
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities       
Proceeds from long-term debt9,000  38,568  31,188  113,432 
Repayment of long-term debt(22,507) (14,046) (32,505) (21,193)
Payment of deferred financing fees39  (365) 7  (1,229)
Payment of lease liabilities(7,714) (8,622) (16,737) (17,272)
Change in restricted cash(25,961) (29,786) (27,950) (31,198)
Interest paid on long-term debt(18,995) (14,516) (31,421) (23,379)
Payment to related party(5,800) (5,800) (5,800) (5,800)
Dividends paid, net(8,069) (7,804) (16,069) (9,557)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities(80,007) (42,371) (99,287) 3,804 
        
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash        
equivalents held in foreign currency(1,284) 428  (1,311) 1,726 
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents           
during the period(56,471) 11,614  (34,153) (8,574)
        
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period141,778  117,120  119,460  135,728 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period85,307  127,154  85,307  127,154 



Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2025		  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2025		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		 
 $  $  $  $ 
        
Segment Information       
        
Segment Revenue       
Consumer449,222  421,925  914,412  826,214 
AFH86,858  87,875  167,778  163,018 
        
Revenue from external customers536,080  509,800  1,082,190  989,232 
        
Other segment items       
        
Consumer380,038  361,628  769,176  703,255 
AFH77,895  78,306  156,026  145,679 
Corporate and other costs5,669  4,595  8,743  7,940 
        
Total other segment items463,602  444,529  933,945  856,874 
        
Adjusted EBITDA       
Consumer69,184  60,297  145,236  122,959 
AFH8,963  9,569  11,752  17,339 
Corporate and other costs(5,669) (4,595) (8,743) (7,940)
        
Total Adjusted EBITDA72,478  65,271  148,245  132,358 
        
Reconciliation to net income:       
        
Depreciation and amortization45,736  29,171  77,596  54,688 
Interest expense and other finance costs21,306  16,855  42,257  33,135 
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment23  (2) 18  269 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets-  -  -  12 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership unit liability-  -  -  (881)
Restructuring costs, net3,702  3  3,702  219 
Foreign exchange loss (gain)(19,941) 3,945  (20,284) 13,299 
        
Income before income taxes21,652  15,299  44,956  31,617 
        
Income tax expense(4,534) 3,620  1,891  9,860 
        
Net income including non-controlling interest26,186  11,679  43,065  21,757 
        
Geographic Revenue       
        
Canada299,654  278,969  586,177  545,141 
US236,426  230,831  496,013  444,091 
        
Total revenue536,080  509,800  1,082,190  989,232 



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
    
 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
 $ $
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Dividends receivable1,800  1,798 
 1,800  1,798 
    
Non-current assets   
Investment in associate68,718  69,517 
    
Total assets70,518  71,315 
    
Liabilities   
    
Current liabilities   
Dividend payable1,800  1,798 
    
Total liabilities1,800  1,798 
    
Equity   
    
Common shares22,870  22,762 
Contributed surplus144,819  144,819 
Deficit(115,830) (116,673)
Accumulated other comprehensive income16,859  18,609 
    
Total equity68,718  69,517 
    
Total liabilities and equity70,518  71,315 



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Income
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2025		  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2025		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		 
 $  $  $  $ 
        
Share of income2,755  1,344  4,672  2,499 
Depreciation of fair value increments(279) (283) (563) (569)
        
Equity income2,476  1,061  4,109  1,930 
Dilution gain95  131  209  393 
        
Net income 2,571  1,192  4,318  2,323 
        
Basic earnings per share0.26  0.12  0.43  0.23 
        
Weighted average number of shares outstanding9,999,883  9,973,312  9,996,544  9,970,470 



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2025		  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2025		  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2024		 
 $  $  $  $ 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities       
Net income2,571  1,192  4,318  2,323 
Items not affecting cash       
Equity income(2,476) (1,061) (4,109) (1,930)
Dilution gain(95) (131) (209) (393)
Total items not affecting cash(2,571) (1,192) (4,318) (2,323)
        
Decrease in payable to investee-  (200) -  (284)
Tax refunds, net-  200  -  284 
        
Net cash from (used in) operating activities-  -  -  - 
        
Cash flows from investing activities       
Dividends received, net1,746  1,744  3,490  3,496 
        
Net cash from investing activities1,746  1,744  3,490  3,496 
        
Cash flows used in financing activities       
Dividends paid, net(1,746) (1,744) (3,490) (3,496)
        
Net cash used in financing activities(1,746) (1,744) (3,490) (3,496)
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents           
during the period-  -  -  - 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period-  -  -  - 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period-  -  -  - 

Recommended Reading