KP Tissue Releases Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q2 2025 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra®) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 12.2% interest in Kruger Products.

Kruger Products Q2 2025 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue was $536.1 million in Q2 2025 compared to $509.8 million in Q2 2024, an increase of $26.3 million or 5.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $72.5 million in Q2 2025 compared to $65.3 million in Q2 2024, an increase of 11.0%.

was $72.5 million in Q2 2025 compared to $65.3 million in Q2 2024, an increase of 11.0%. Net income was $22.1 million in Q2 2025 compared to $10.6 million in Q2 2024, an increase of $11.5 million.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 15, 2025.

“We are pleased with our overall performance in the second quarter of 2025 with Adjusted EBITDA improving 11% year-over-year to $72.5 million,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. “U.S. revenue growth slowed down in Q2 2025 due to front-loaded shipments made during the previous quarter to mitigate potential tariffs, along with softness in the AFH market. Nevertheless, U.S. sales have grown 12% after six months into 2025 and represent a key growth driver for Kruger Products.

“In early July, we announced an additional investment of approximately US$35 million at our Memphis manufacturing facility to deploy a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose converting line for bathroom tissue and paper towels. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to drive efficiency and support our growing U.S. business,” Mr. Bianco added.

Outlook for Q3 2025

We expect a stronger performance in Q3 2025, with Adjusted EBITDA1 in the range of $75 million to $80 million.

Kruger Products Q2 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $536.1 million in Q2 2025 compared to $509.8 million in Q2 2024, an increase of $26.3 million or 5.2%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume in the Consumer segment and favourable selling prices across both segments, partially offset by somewhat lower sales volume in the AFH segment. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $462.2 million in Q2 2025 compared to $431.2 million in Q2 2024, an increase of $31.0 million or 7.2%. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and pulp prices along with the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs and unfavourable mill performance at our Memphis site, partially offset by lower manufacturing overhead costs due primarily to overhead cost absorption resulting from higher inventory levels in the quarter and costs related to the Q2 2024 labour disruption that did not recur in Q2 2025. Freight rates were higher compared to Q2 2024. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 86.2% in Q2 2025 compared to 84.6% in Q2 2024.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $47.2 million in Q2 2025 compared to $42.5 million in Q2 2024, an increase of $4.7 million or 11.1%. The increase was primarily due to additional investment in IT and foreign exchange losses on working capital compared to gains in Q2 2024, partially offset by lower operational and corporate initiatives compared to the year ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.8% in Q2 2025 compared to 8.3% in Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $72.5 million in Q2 2025 compared to $65.3 million in Q2 2024, an increase of $7.2 million or 11.0%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes and selling prices along with lower manufacturing overhead costs as a result of overhead cost absorption, partially offset by higher pulp prices and unfavourable mill performance at our Memphis site along with higher freight rates and SG&A expenses.

Net income was $22.1 million in Q2 2025 compared to $10.6 million in Q2 2024, an increase of $11.5 million. The increase was primarily due to a foreign exchange gain and higher Adjusted EBITDA1, partially offset by higher depreciation expense resulting from the Sherbrooke Expansion Project and a one-time expense related to reducing the useful life of certain older assets in our Memphis site and higher interest expense and other finance costs.

Kruger Products Q2 2025 Liquidity

Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $293.1 million as of June 30, 2025.

KPT Q2 2025 Financial Results

KPT had net income of $2.6 million in Q2 2025. Included in net income was $2.8 million representing KPT’s share of Kruger Products’ net income, a dilution gain of $0.1 million and depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition.

Memphis Site Investment

During Q2 2025, Kruger Products completed the shutdown of the remaining LDC assets at its Memphis, TN site. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on July 9, 2025, Kruger Products also announced that its subsidiary, K.T.G. (USA) Inc., will be investing approximately USD$35 million in a new converting line for bathroom tissue and paper towels at its site in Memphis, TN. These actions together will drive efficiency in our Memphis site by shutting down older assets, focusing on premium products supported by modern equipment and on-site warehousing.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or our website at www.kptissueinc.com .

Second Quarter Results Conference Call Information

KPT will hold its second quarter conference call on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Via telephone: 1-888-699-1199 or 416-945-7677



Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com .

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, August 20, 2025 by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 289-819-1450 and entering passcode 53401.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, August 20, 2025.

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.2% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .

About Kruger Products Inc.

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra®. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) loss on sale of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities and (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and Kruger Products' current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or Kruger Products, including the moderation of inflationary pressure on input costs and continued inflationary pressure on SG&A as labour, marketing and IT costs continue to rise. Although KPT and Kruger Products believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q3 2025 is forward-looking information and is based on the assumptions and subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding Kruger Products’ future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause Kruger Products’ actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in Kruger Products), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to Kruger Products’ Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca : Kruger Inc.’s influence over Kruger Products; Kruger Products’ reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the ownership of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the operation of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; Kruger Products’ inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of Kruger Products or Kruger Products’ brands; Kruger Products’ sales being less than anticipated; Kruger Products’ failure to implement its business and operating strategies; Kruger Products’ obligation to make regular capital expenditures; Kruger Products entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; Kruger Products’ dependence on key personnel; Kruger Products’ inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; Kruger Products’ loss of key suppliers; Kruger Products’ failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; Kruger Products’ reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting Kruger Products; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting Kruger Products’ cash flow; Kruger Products’ pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if Kruger Products Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting Kruger Products’ cost structure and Kruger Products’ ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; Kruger Products’ inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls, trade and tax.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

___________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on these measures





Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 85,307 119,460 Restricted cash 76,325 48,375 Trade and other receivables 132,700 138,177 Receivables from related parties 80 80 Inventories 302,251 287,756 Income tax recoverable 4,007 3,208 Prepaid expenses 17,703 6,383 618,373 603,439 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,449,424 1,509,592 Right-of-use assets 167,865 186,460 Other long-term assets 10 92 Pensions 91,235 92,661 Goodwill 152,021 152,021 Intangible assets 40,592 42,572 Deferred income taxes 10,249 10,500 Total assets 2,529,769 2,597,337 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 311,583 346,264 Payables to related parties 12,473 17,829 Income tax payable - 3 Dividends payable 14,595 14,308 Current portion of long-term debt 79,981 54,168 Current portion of lease liabilities 41,003 40,156 Current portion of long-term payable to related party 5,800 5,800 Current portion of provisions 5,795 4,184 471,230 482,712 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,125,503 1,180,488 Long-term lease liabilities 154,513 165,563 Long-term payable to related party 27,147 31,925 Long-term provisions 7,872 9,398 Pensions 17,371 17,845 Post-retirement benefits 47,989 47,140 Total liabilities 1,851,625 1,935,071 Equity Share capital 321,455 308,622 Contributed surplus 395,382 395,382 Deficit (162,522 ) (171,874 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 88,346 100,177 Equity attributable to Kruger Products 642,661 632,307 Non-controlling interest 35,483 29,959 Total equity 678,144 662,266 Total equity and liabilities 2,529,769 2,597,337







Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2025 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2025 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 $ $ $ $ Revenue 536,080 509,800 1,082,190 989,232 Expenses Cost of sales 462,204 431,228 913,187 825,231 Selling, general and administrative expenses 47,157 42,470 98,371 86,612 Restructuring costs 3,702 3 3,702 219 Operating income 23,017 36,099 66,930 77,170 Interest expense and other finance costs 21,306 16,855 42,257 33,135 Other expense (income) (19,941 ) 3,945 (20,284 ) 12,418 Income before income taxes 21,652 15,299 44,957 31,617 Current tax expense 1,078 612 1,808 1,381 Deferred tax expense (recovery) (5,612 ) 3,008 83 8,479 Income tax expense (recovery) (4,534 ) 3,620 1,891 9,860 Net income including non-controlling interest 26,186 11,679 43,066 21,757 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 4,039 1,087 5,524 2,209 Net income attributable to Kruger Products 22,147 10,592 37,542 19,548







Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2025 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2025 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income including non-controlling interest 26,186 11,679 43,066 21,757 Items not affecting cash Depreciation 43,727 27,675 73,616 52,127 Amortization 2,008 1,496 3,980 2,561 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment - (2 ) (5 ) 269 Loss on disposal of leased assets 23 (632 ) 23 - Foreign exchange loss (gain) (19,941 ) 3,945 (20,284 ) 13,299 Interest expense and other finance costs 21,306 16,855 42,257 33,135 Pension and post-retirement benefits 2,828 2,708 5,573 5,284 Provisions 1,065 1,045 3,929 2,118 Income tax expense (4,534 ) 3,620 1,891 9,860 Loss on sale of non-financial assets - - - 12 Total items not affecting cash 46,482 56,710 110,980 118,665 Net change in non-cash working capital (29,511 ) 40,383 (54,568 ) (45,687 ) Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (1,006 ) (1,111 ) (2,015 ) (2,264 ) Provisions paid (4,024 ) (3,225 ) (4,024 ) (3,695 ) Income tax payments, net (2,465 ) (2,101 ) (1,811 ) (2,441 ) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 35,662 102,335 91,628 86,335 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,717 ) (3,923 ) (9,862 ) (7,964 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project (1,991 ) (43,554 ) (17,377 ) (89,427 ) Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project - (2,673 ) - (2,789 ) Government assistance received - - 3,150 - Purchases of software (1,134 ) (240 ) (1,094 ) (287 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment - 32 - 28 Net cash used in investing activities (10,842 ) (48,778 ) (25,183 ) (100,439 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 9,000 38,568 31,188 113,432 Repayment of long-term debt (22,507 ) (14,046 ) (32,505 ) (21,193 ) Payment of deferred financing fees 39 (365 ) 7 (1,229 ) Payment of lease liabilities (7,714 ) (8,622 ) (16,737 ) (17,272 ) Change in restricted cash (25,961 ) (29,786 ) (27,950 ) (31,198 ) Interest paid on long-term debt (18,995 ) (14,516 ) (31,421 ) (23,379 ) Payment to related party (5,800 ) (5,800 ) (5,800 ) (5,800 ) Dividends paid, net (8,069 ) (7,804 ) (16,069 ) (9,557 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (80,007 ) (42,371 ) (99,287 ) 3,804 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (1,284 ) 428 (1,311 ) 1,726 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (56,471 ) 11,614 (34,153 ) (8,574 ) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 141,778 117,120 119,460 135,728 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 85,307 127,154 85,307 127,154







Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2025 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2025 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 $ $ $ $ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 449,222 421,925 914,412 826,214 AFH 86,858 87,875 167,778 163,018 Revenue from external customers 536,080 509,800 1,082,190 989,232 Other segment items Consumer 380,038 361,628 769,176 703,255 AFH 77,895 78,306 156,026 145,679 Corporate and other costs 5,669 4,595 8,743 7,940 Total other segment items 463,602 444,529 933,945 856,874 Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 69,184 60,297 145,236 122,959 AFH 8,963 9,569 11,752 17,339 Corporate and other costs (5,669 ) (4,595 ) (8,743 ) (7,940 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 72,478 65,271 148,245 132,358 Reconciliation to net income: Depreciation and amortization 45,736 29,171 77,596 54,688 Interest expense and other finance costs 21,306 16,855 42,257 33,135 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment 23 (2 ) 18 269 Loss on sale of non-financial assets - - - 12 Change in amortized cost of Partnership unit liability - - - (881 ) Restructuring costs, net 3,702 3 3,702 219 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (19,941 ) 3,945 (20,284 ) 13,299 Income before income taxes 21,652 15,299 44,956 31,617 Income tax expense (4,534 ) 3,620 1,891 9,860 Net income including non-controlling interest 26,186 11,679 43,065 21,757 Geographic Revenue Canada 299,654 278,969 586,177 545,141 US 236,426 230,831 496,013 444,091 Total revenue 536,080 509,800 1,082,190 989,232







KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 $ $ Assets Current assets Dividends receivable 1,800 1,798 1,800 1,798 Non-current assets Investment in associate 68,718 69,517 Total assets 70,518 71,315 Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,800 1,798 Total liabilities 1,800 1,798 Equity Common shares 22,870 22,762 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 Deficit (115,830 ) (116,673 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,859 18,609 Total equity 68,718 69,517 Total liabilities and equity 70,518 71,315







KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Income (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2025 3-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2025 6-month

period ended

June 30, 2024 $ $ $ $ Share of income 2,755 1,344 4,672 2,499 Depreciation of fair value increments (279 ) (283 ) (563 ) (569 ) Equity income 2,476 1,061 4,109 1,930 Dilution gain 95 131 209 393 Net income 2,571 1,192 4,318 2,323 Basic earnings per share 0.26 0.12 0.43 0.23 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,999,883 9,973,312 9,996,544 9,970,470





