[Latest] Global AI in Synthetic Biology Market Size/Share Worth USD 192.95 Billion by 2034 at a 28.63% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “AI in Synthetic Biology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Gene Synthesis, Genome Editing, Synthetic Biology Tools, Bioinformatics), By Application (Healthcare & Medicine, Agricultural Biotechnology, Industrial Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global AI in Synthetic Biology Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 24.58 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 30.76 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 192.95 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 28.63% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global AI in Synthetic Biology Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=70683

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the main growth driver for the synthetic biology market is the growing demand for sustainable solutions in various industries. As the focus on the environment intensifies, synthetic biology has a bio-based solution to this problem that might be petrochemical-related. Synthetic biology provides solutions like biofuels, biodegradable plastics, and environmentally friendly chemicals.

Education and the discovery of gene editing and biotechnology, as appealing new developments on the landscape of synthetic biology, create opportunities for exceptional innovations in exciting areas, such as moving forward in healthcare and agriculture. The interest in personalized medicine is part of this trend, along with interest in genetically modified crops and in bio-manufactured products. Together, these possibilities combine to help with the rapid expansion of the market.

Key Trends & Drivers

Growth of Technologies: The advances in technologies related to genetic engineering, particularly in CRISPR and genome editing technologies, are a significant driver of growth in the synthetic biology market. Advances in genetic engineering provide more accuracy in making genetic modifications, leading to integrative breakthroughs in healthcare, agriculture, and the sustainability of the environment. The increasing efficiency and accessibility of these tools will drive innovation, such as gene therapies and a developable path for genetically modified crops and sustainable biofuels, leading to synthetic biology market growth.

Increase in Demand for Sustainable AIternatives: There is also a government- and socially oriented push for sustainable alternatives that is driving the synthetic biology market. The continued increases in demand by consumers globally for sustainable alternatives to petrochemical products will also lead to increases in market awareness. Synthetic biology is providing not only biofuels but also biodegradable plastics and renewable chemicals that provide sustainable alternatives to any need for sustainable solutions to meet environmental, waste management, and greenhouse gas emissions, while also providing industrial biotechnology and renewable energy solutions.

Healthcare Innovations: Synthetic biology is changing the healthcare field with advances like gene therapies, biologics, and personalized medicine. Innovations in gene editing and building new therapeutic proteins will make it possible to treat previously considered untreatable genetic disorders. As these types of technologies develop, they will provide huge growth in healthcare markets, especially personalized medicine and regenerative medicine.

Request a Customized Copy of the AI in Synthetic Biology Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=70683

Regulatory Challenges: The synthetic biology market has many regulatory challenges, as the regulatory environment is complex, evolving, and different across different countries and is particularly about genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and bioengineering products, which can cause uncertainty for companies and delayed product development. New regulatory restrictions or changes to the public’s acceptance of genetically modified products could lead to transformed market growth and increased operating costs for companies in products or in the cleaning and sourcing of raw materials, which will offset the overall market trend.

Ethics and Social Issues: Increasing public concern about the ethical concerns related to synthetic biology, particularly the risks associated with genetic modification and biohacking, is impacting market forces. There is ongoing discussion about the safety, transparency, and long-term consequences for the environment associated with synthetic biology applications. These concerns could lead to increased regulations and social pushback, which could also impact acceptance from consumers and overall market acceptance.

High Research & Development and Manufacturing Costs: Defining characteristics of the synthetic biology market are high R&D, development, and manufacturing costs. The activity associated with creating genetically engineered organisms or synthetic materials requires considerable investment of time and capital in R&D, technical capacity, and skilled human resources. Such activity is an excessive burden for small companies and has the potential to slow down the speed at which innovations are scaled, hampering latent market growth and access to developing technologies.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 30.76 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 192.95 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 24.58 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 28.63% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Technology, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the AI in Synthetic Biology report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the AI in Synthetic Biology report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the AI in Synthetic Biology Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/al-in-synthetic-biology-market/

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Synthetic biology is poised for powerful growth as advances in gene editing and biotechnology continue to drive innovation. Because synthetic biology offers sustainable solutions, including biofuels and biodegradable plastics, the industry will align with global goals and commitment to a sustainable environment. Synthetic biology offers advances in medical technology with the emergence of personalized medicines. Synthetic biology has strong economic support from private investment, as well as global government investment, all of which provides an ecosystem that bolsters innovation and commercialization, helping to maintain the sector’s preferred market position.

Weaknesses: The high level of research, development, and manufacturing costs remains a basic barrier in synthetic biology. Because making genetic modifications is complex, requiring a high level of expertise and equipment, this represents a financial burden, particularly for smaller firms. Rules and regulations that slow progress in accelerating approval in some areas of the world are also a barrier to faster entry into the market. The industry also relies on highly specialized technologies, which create barriers to entry for new players, limiting the competition.

Opportunities: The trends in sustainable, eco-friendly solutions are yielding opportunities for significant growth. Synthetic biology stands poised to change the production of renewable energy, biodegradable materials, and bio-based chemicals to decrease reliance on fossil fuels. In healthcare, gene therapy and personalized medicine allow emerging approaches to addressing genetic disorder diagnosis. Growing consumer interest and demand for cleaner products, coupled with government support for green technologies, will create an optimal environment for new markets in synthetic biology to expand.

Threats: The synthetic biology space faces unique threats that could alter the ability to grow the market. First are threats from regulations and ethical concerns related to genetic modifications. If regulations for testing and obtaining approval for products, especially for GMOs and bio-engineering applications, are strict, this could slow down product development and raise the cost to enter and sell products in the synthetic biology markets. Second, public skepticism about the safety associated with GMOs and bio-hacking poses an additional threat to consumer acceptance. Finally, competition from traditional industries, along with escalating costs of research and development and financing growth with debt or equity, creates uncertainty around sustainable growth in the market and scaling production for accepted consumer products.

Request a Customized Copy of the AI in Synthetic Biology Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/al-in-synthetic-biology-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the AI in Synthetic Biology market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push AI in the synthetic biology market forward?

What are the AI in Synthetic Biology Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the AI in Synthetic Biology Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What steps must be followed to obtain a free copy of the AI in Synthetic Biology market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium AI in Synthetic Biology Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/al-in-synthetic-biology-market/

Regional Analysis

The AI in Synthetic Biology Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: Synthetic food, films, fertilizers, drugs, fuels, etc., as biobased products, is the biggest part of the synthetic biology market’s sheer economic growth area over biobased chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The amount of investment and emergence of new start-ups, particularly in the US, is evidence of the breadth and depth of the market. North America is perhaps the strongest region with regard to all aspects relating to synthetic biology, as well as the former. North America is the headquarters of several early entrants, Ginkgo Bioworks and Amyris being two retail applicators. The US government and other North American countries have become biocompatible with regard to funding biotechnology research. Above all, North America’s funding, regulation, and support of research and development have provided a speedier platform for advances in health care as well as agriculture, industrial biotechnology, etc. In addition, North America leads not only in the regulation and support of research and development but also in data and technological adoption and licensing compared to other regions. Market maturity will drive growth over geographies. Current trends are driving the growth of the synthetic biology market in North America. In healthcare, e.g., gene therapy is at the forefront of developments in clinical, regulatory, and reimbursement pathways. Sustainable bio-manufacturing is gaining ground on traditional manufacturing and chemical processing systems, especially on a local or regional level.

Europe: Europe has made significant strides in advanced research programs involving synthetic biology processes and materials due to a diversity of innovation drivers and public and private organisations that stimulate take-up action. The emerging European market for synthetic biology has experienced a rapid increase in both investment and engagement related to publicly and privately funded research and development, alongside strong regulatory and ethical frameworks that can accelerate the introduction of new products and solutions. The emergence of different-staged external-partner organisations in the UK, Germany, and France, and their collaborative arrangements, is the source of many, if not most, overall synthetic bioproduction innovations. The funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program has also contributed to the overall development of synthetic biology processes. While the market is at a diverse growth stage, the interrelatedness between each of the levels of action related to synthetic biology products and materials provides a stable path whereby the activity between academia, various types of industries, and government/regulation remains intertwined. Growth in research and collaboration across a diversity of public and private partner players is promoting continued diverse innovations with synthetic biology and biofuels, biodegradable plastics, and genetically modified crops. Europe has also supported investment and research into sustainable biomanufacturing processes to address these initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint as well as redirect inefficient chemical manufacturing in the region.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid advances in synthetic biology, with China and India becoming significant contenders in the market. With a huge population, booming biotechnology sector, and government support for innovation, the Asia-Pacific region sees vast potential and demand for genetically modified crops and sustainable biomanufacturing solutions. China is making huge investments in synthetic biology research and development, and it already has a larger presence in the global biotech market. China is emerging as a focal point for developments in genome editing and gene synthesis. India has a rapidly advancing agricultural biotechnology sector and is seeing rapid growth in healthcare as well. The growth of bio-based chemicals will be a significant opportunity for the Asia-Pacific region, as will the use of synthetic biology for sustainable solutions.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): Synthetic biology in LAMEA is still emerging, with growth potential on the horizon. For example, synthetic biology has opened up avenues for import and export with countries in Latin America, which are focused almost solely on agricultural biotechnology and biofuels. As they leverage synthetic biology for food security and increased crop yields, in combination with how synthetic biology contributes to sustainable energy, many countries are interested in the potential of synthetic biology. The Middle East region is investing in biomanufacturing and biotechnology as part of its diversification and shift away from oil-dependent economic ventures. Lastly, Africa is also beginning to develop in the area of synthetic biology, with growth especially focused on healthcare and agricultural (about food security) solutions.

Request a Customized Copy of the AI in Synthetic Biology Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/al-in-synthetic-biology-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “AI in Synthetic Biology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Gene Synthesis, Genome Editing, Synthetic Biology Tools, Bioinformatics), By Application (Healthcare & Medicine, Agricultural Biotechnology, Industrial Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/al-in-synthetic-biology-market/

List of the prominent players in the AI in Synthetic Biology Market:

Ginkgo Bioworks

Amyris

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

GenScript

Synthetic Genomics

Novozymes

LanzaTech

Zymergen

Twist Bioscience

Codexis

Cambrian Biopharma

Moderna

Editas Medicine

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

CRISPR Therapeutics

Arbor Biotechnologies

Synthego

Evonik Industries

Cargill

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global AI in Synthetic Biology Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/al-in-synthetic-biology-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

High Flow Nasal Cannula Market: High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Single Heated Tube, Nasal Cannula, Active Humidifier, Air Blender), By Application (Acute Respiratory Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Acute Heart Failure, Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-term Care Centers, Others), By Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Indirect Channel), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

US Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market: US Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Route of Administration (Oral, Ocular, Pulmonary, Nasal, Injectable, Topical, Other), By Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Services, Home Healthcare), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market: Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Multivalent Peptide Vaccine, Peptide Cocktail Type, Personalized Peptide Vaccine, Peptide-Pulsed Dendritic Cancer Vaccine, Hybrid Peptide Vaccine), By Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market: Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Personalised antigen vaccine, Off-the-shelf neoantigen vaccine), By Neoantigen Type (Synthetic Long Peptide, Nucleic acid, Dendritic cell, Tumour cell), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Intramuscular, Transdermal), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Non-invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Device Market: Non-invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Device Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Monitoring Devices, Consumables), By End-User (Hospitals, Neurological Centres, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Burial Insurance Market: Burial Insurance Market Size, Trends and Insights By Coverage (Level Death Benefit, Guaranteed Acceptance, Modified or Graded Death Benefit), By End Use (Over 50, Over 60, Over 70, Over 80), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Organoids and Spheroids Market: Organoids and Spheroids Market Size, Trends and Insights By Organoids Type (Neural Organoids, Hepatic Organoids, Intestinal Organoids, Other Organoids), By Spheroids Type (Multicellular Tumor Spheroids (MCTS), Neurospheres, Mammospheres, Hepatospheres, Embryoid Bodies), By Organoids Source (Primary Tissues, Stem Cells), By Spheroids Source (Cell Line, Primary Cell, iPSCs Derived Cells), By End User (BioSource and Pharmaceutical Industries, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Medical Education Market: Medical Education Market Size, Trends and Insights By Delivery Mode (Classroom-based Training, E-learning Solutions, Online Learning, Simulation-based Learning, AR/VR-based Training, AI-powered Learning), By End User Type (Medical Schools and Universities, Hospitals and Healthcare Organizations, Independent Training Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

The AI in Synthetic Biology Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Gene Synthesis

Genome Editing

Synthetic Biology Tools

Bioinformatics

By Application

Healthcare & Medicine

Agricultural Biotechnology

Industrial Biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global AI in Synthetic Biology Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/al-in-synthetic-biology-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This AI in Synthetic Biology Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who are the global key players in this AI in the synthetic biology market? What are the profiles, product details, and contact information for these companies?

What Was the Global Market Status of the AI in Synthetic Biology Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the AI in Synthetic Biology Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the AI in Synthetic Biology Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of AI in Synthetic Biology Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global AI in Synthetic Biology Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is AI in Synthetic Biology Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On AI in Synthetic Biology Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of AI in Synthetic Biology Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for AI in Synthetic Biology Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global AI in Synthetic Biology Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/al-in-synthetic-biology-market/

Reasons to Purchase AI in Synthetic Biology Market Report

AI in Synthetic Biology Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

AI in Synthetic Biology Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

AI in Synthetic Biology Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

The report includes extensive company profiles, which include company overviews, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analyses for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

AI in Synthetic Biology Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global AI in Synthetic Biology market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium AI in Synthetic Biology Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/al-in-synthetic-biology-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide AI in Synthetic Biology market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the AI in Synthetic Biology market, along with those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide AI in Synthetic Biology market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the AI in Synthetic Biology industry.

Managers in the AI in Synthetic Biology sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide AI in Synthetic Biology market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in AI in Synthetic Biology products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop their plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the AI in Synthetic Biology Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/al-in-synthetic-biology-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://businessresearchindustry.com

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium AI in Synthetic Biology Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/al-in-synthetic-biology-market/