Personal Protective Equipment Market worth $77.66 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.49%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market was valued at USD 56.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 77.66 billion by 2030, growing at 5.49% CAGR from 2025 to 2030, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for personal protective equipment is growing due to increased safety regulations and expanding high-risk industries such as manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, healthcare, and transportation. As companies emphasize workforce safety and regulatory compliance, the demand for advanced personal protective equipment is constantly growing in emerging as well as developed markets.

Recent developments in the personal protective equipment market are focused on improving product performance, environmental acceptability, and equipment durability. The PPE industry is undergoing transformation, influenced by technological advancement, sustainability, and strategic investments. Advanced PPE, including loT, Al, and wearable sensors, are becoming increasingly popular in industries such as construction, mining, and healthcare to track environmental risks and worker protection. Companies are also investing in research & development to create advanced protective equipment. These technological advancements are allowing industries to attain higher levels of safety, operational effectiveness, and sustainability while meeting increasingly demanding global regulations.

List of Key Players in Personal Protective Equipment Market:

Honeywell International Inc. (US) 3M Company (US) DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US) Ansell Limited (Australia) MSA Safety Incorporated (US) Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US) Delta Plus Group (France) Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada) Sioen Industries NV (Belgium) Radians, Inc. (US) Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Personal Protective Equipment Market:

Drivers: Industrial growth in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa Restraint: Lack of awareness in developing countries Opportunity: Development of new materials and technologies Challenge: Need for increased comfort and multi-functionality

Key Findings of the Study:

Hand & arm protection is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of value, of the global personal protective equipment market during the forecast period.

The construction industry accounted for the second-largest end-use industry of the personal protective equipment market, in terms of value, in 2024.

Asia Pacific was the third-largest region in the global personal protective equipment market in terms of value, in 2024.

Based on Type, the personal protective equipment market is segmented into hand & arm protection, protective clothing, foot & leg protection, respiratory protection, eye & face protection, head protection, and other types. Among these, the hand & arm protection segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2024. This dominance is due to the extensive application of hand & arm protection equipment in large industries such as manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and chemical processing. Heavy exposure to mechanical, thermal, and chemical risks in such industries generates demand for gloves, sleeves, and arm guards, rendering this equipment essential for worker safety.

Based on End-use industry, the personal protective equipment market is segmented into manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, healthcare, transportation, firefighting, food, and other end-use industries. The manufacturing industry is the largest end-user of the personal protective equipment market. This supremacy is mainly led by the high-risk nature of manufacturing operations, where workers are routinely exposed to hazards such as heavy machinery, chemicals, noise, and particulate matter. Strict regulatory standards, rising focus on worker safety, and operational continuity further contribute to sustained demand for personal protective equipment in this sector. Moreover, the size and complexity of manufacturing operations increase the demand for a broad range of PPE, supporting the industry’s market leadership position.

Based on Region, North America is the largest market for personal protective equipment and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily fueled by the strict occupational safety regulations imposed by agencies like OSHA, high consciousness of workplace safety standards, and high demand from major industries like manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and oil & gas. In addition, the presence of major industrial bases and ongoing capacity expansions across key industries continues to underscore North America’s leading position in the global personal protective equipment market.

3M company is a diversified global manufacturer, technology innovator, and marketer of various products and services such as abrasives, personal safety, advanced materials, commercial solutions, drug delivery, food safety, home care, consumer health & safety, and others. 3M produces more than 60,000 products. It has five business segments, namely, Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Consumer, Corporate and Unallocated, and Others.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life by applying diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets, including electronics, transportation, building & construction, healthcare, and worker safety. The company’s worldwide operations are managed through global businesses, which are currently reported in three segments, namely, Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other. The company offers personal protective equipment through the Water & Protection segment.

