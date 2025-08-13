1 Rankings With a Side of Sass: Habit Burger Tops USA TODAY 10Best with Multiple Wins, Runner-Ups Get a Billboard Shoutout

Habit dominates USA TODAY 10Best and makes sure the competition sees it

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The grills at Habit Burger & Grill aren't the only things heating up this summer. After its Double Char was voted #1 in its nominated category1, its Tempura Green Beans also ranked #12, and the restaurant itself was voted the #1 Best Fast Casual Restaurant in USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 20253, the beloved burger brand hit the streets with a celebration campaign only Habit could cook up, rolling mobile billboards straight to the sight lines of fellow 10Best contenders… just to say congrats.

Among the stops on the brand’s unofficial “Congratulations” tour:

Chipotle (#6 Best Fast Casual Restaurant ranking)

Five Guys (with their #6 ranked burger AND #10 Best Fast Casual Restaurant ranking)

Shake Shack (with a #7 ranked burger AND #7 Best Fast Casual Restaurant ranking)

Panera Bread (#9 Best Fast Casual Restaurant ranking)

Wendy’s (with a #9 ranked side)





“Now it’s official, and we’re not just winning burgers, we’re winning the fast casual game," said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit Burger & Grill. "We figured if the competition made the list, the least we could do was show up and say congrats… with a billboard or six.”

Oh, and In-N-Out? After their burger landed a #2 spot last year, Habit congratulated them with a billboard above their iconic LAX drive-thru location. This year, with their burger dropping ranks, Habit recycled the same billboard, this time with a red Sharpie update from #2 to #4.

Meanwhile, Habit has been rolling out a 10-day, slow-burn, nationwide roast on its social channels. Whataburger, Burger King, Chipotle, Panera Bread, Shake Shack, and Five Guys (with more to come) have all received a dose of playful congratulations. Torchy’s Tacos, ranked #3 for Best Fast Casual, even scored their own dedicated website—courtesy of Habit. After all, when you’re the winner, it’s only polite to make the runners-up feel seen

This year’s wins mark yet another milestone for Habit as they continue to serve up craveable, made-to-order meals that deliver on taste, quality, and California-inspired swagger.

1Double Char voted #1 based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2025 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. Readers voted for their favorite nominated business. (Published July 2025).

2Tempura Green Beans voted #1 based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2025 Awards for Best Fast Food Sides. Readers voted for their favorite nominated business. (Published July 2025).

3Habit Burger & Grill voted #1 based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2025 Awards for Best Fast Casual Restaurant. Readers voted for their favorite nominated business. (Published July 2025).

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, the brand being ranked the #1 Best Fast Casual Restaurant in USA Today 10Best3, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal4. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

