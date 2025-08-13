Humanoid Global Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Market

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that it has been approved to have its common shares uplisted from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Market (“OTCQB”). The Company’s common stock began trading today on the OTCQB under the same ticker symbol “RBOHF”.

The listing on the OTCQB represents a key milestone in enhancing the Company's visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. This strategic move is expected to improve liquidity and expand Humanoid Global’s reach in the U.S. investment market.

“We are excited to have reached this important milestone and list in the U.S. There is significant demand from United States investors for humanoid robotics opportunities like ours, and we are pleased that it will now be easier for those investors to participate in our growth,” said Joshua Matettore, CEO of Humanoid Global.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCPK:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners. Learn more: https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/



Investors interested in connecting with Humanoid Global can learn more about the Company by contacting Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer.

For further information, please contact: Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer, Humanoid Global Holdings Corp., (604) 602-0001.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.