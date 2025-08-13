Fishery Machinery Market Analysis and Forecast (2025-2030) Featuring Marel, Baader, JBT Corporation, GEA Group, SPX Flow and Other Major Industry Players

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fishery Machinery Market by Equipment Type (Aquaculture Equipment, Fishing Vessels, Nets & Traps), Application (Aquaculture, Inland Fishing, Marine Fishing), Distribution Channel, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fishery machinery market is advancing rapidly as technology, sustainability mandates, and supply chain shifts drive new investment and innovation across the sector. Senior decision-makers in marine and aquaculture industries face growing complexity but also substantial opportunity as operational models and equipment standards evolve.

Market Snapshot: Fishery Machinery Market Growth and Opportunity

The Fishery Machinery Market grew from USD 13.14 billion in 2024 to USD 13.96 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.09%, reaching USD 18.75 billion by 2030. This upward trend demonstrates strengthened demand for automation, digital monitoring, and sustainable equipment within both aquaculture and commercial fishing. Growth is being propelled by compliance with stricter environmental regulations, adoption of advanced technology, and the persistent need for higher operational efficiency.

Scope & Segmentation of the Fishery Machinery Market

Equipment Types: Includes aquaculture equipment, fishing vessels (gillnetters, longliners, purse seiners, trawlers-coastal and ocean-going), nets and traps (gillnets, purse nets, trawl nets), refrigeration and processing systems, sonar and navigation gear, and winches/haulers.

Includes aquaculture equipment, fishing vessels (gillnetters, longliners, purse seiners, trawlers-coastal and ocean-going), nets and traps (gillnets, purse nets, trawl nets), refrigeration and processing systems, sonar and navigation gear, and winches/haulers. Applications: Encompasses aquaculture operations (grow out, harvesting, hatchery), inland fishing, marine fishing, and scientific research utilization.

Encompasses aquaculture operations (grow out, harvesting, hatchery), inland fishing, marine fishing, and scientific research utilization. Distribution Channels: Aftermarket services (maintenance and spare parts) and original equipment manufacturers, covering both component manufacturers and system integrators.

Aftermarket services (maintenance and spare parts) and original equipment manufacturers, covering both component manufacturers and system integrators. End Users: Serving aquaculture farms, commercial fishing businesses, government agencies, and research institutions.

Serving aquaculture farms, commercial fishing businesses, government agencies, and research institutions. Regions Covered: Americas (United States with key states, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East, Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, and others), and Asia-Pacific (notably China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia).

Americas (United States with key states, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East, Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, and others), and Asia-Pacific (notably China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia). Technologies & Trends: Digital monitoring, automation, eco-design, predictive analytics, and integration of digital twins to optimize fleet management and minimize ecological impact.

Key Takeaways

Ongoing regulatory evolution is fueling adoption of lower-impact solutions and compelling decision-makers to prioritize compliance-driven procurement.

Collaborative partnerships across the value chain-especially among technology providers, marine engineers, and regulators-are accelerating standardization and compatibility of new machinery.

Integrated digitalization and analytics platforms are enabling predictive maintenance and improved adaptation to variable marine conditions, lowering long-term costs and risk.

Aftermarket capabilities, including advanced spare parts logistics and field-service programs, are becoming a crucial avenue for brand differentiation and customer retention.

End-user customization needs are shaping investments, with modular architectures and system flexibility vital for addressing regional, operational, and scaling requirements.

Component manufacturers are increasingly innovating with eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient systems to align with global sustainability trends.

Tariff Impact: Navigating 2025 U.S. Measures

The introduction of new United States tariffs in 2025 has significantly influenced global supply chains and cost structures for fishery machinery. Many manufacturers are adjusting sourcing strategies and shifting toward domestic or diversified supply bases to offset price volatility. These changes are pushing local vendors to broaden capabilities and better serve downstream users, while prompting global alliances and joint ventures to balance risk and maintain resilience. Strategic inventory management and stronger forecasting have become essential as supply timelines and procurement cycles grow less predictable under the new tariff structures.

Methodology & Data Sources

This research utilizes a rigorously structured approach, integrating primary interviews with vessel operators, manufacturers, government and research stakeholders, and distributors. Data was cross-referenced using triangulation and validated against reputable secondary sources, including technical papers and regulatory documents. Quantitative survey methods and established analytical frameworks underpinned the accuracy and objectivity of findings.

Why This Report Matters: Strategic Benefits for Decision-Makers

Informs capital planning and procurement with holistic analysis of emerging technology, sustainability mandates, and evolving global demand drivers.

Equips executive leadership with actionable insights on how to mitigate risks associated with tariff impacts and changing supply chain landscapes.

Enables competitive benchmarking and market entry assessment for organizations developing new solutions or expanding into high-growth regions.

Conclusion

The fishery machinery market is being molded by technology adoption, changing environmental expectations, and adaptive supply chain strategies. Organizations that anticipate operational shifts and prioritize multi-dimensional innovation are best positioned for enduring growth and resilience.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Integration of AI-powered fish sorting and grading systems on industrial fishing vessels

5.2. Development of hybrid and electric propulsion systems to decarbonize fishing fleets

5.3. Implementation of blockchain-enabled traceability platforms for catch-to-market transparency

5.4. Adoption of real-time monitoring sensors on fish aggregating devices to optimize catch rates

5.5. Integration of IoT-enabled predictive maintenance and fleet management in fishing operations

5.6. Deployment of remotely operated vehicles for deepwater net handling and bycatch reduction

5.7. Use of 3D printing to fabricate custom spare parts and reduce machinery downtime in fisheries



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Fishery Machinery Market, by Equipment Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aquaculture Equipment

8.3. Fishing Vessels

8.3.1. Gillnetters

8.3.2. Longliners

8.3.3. Purse Seiners

8.3.4. Trawlers

8.3.4.1. Coastal Trawlers

8.3.4.2. Ocean Going Trawlers

8.4. Nets & Traps

8.4.1. Gillnets

8.4.1.1. Monofilament

8.4.1.2. Multifilament

8.4.2. Purse Nets

8.4.3. Trawl Nets

8.5. Refrigeration & Processing Equipment

8.6. Sonar & Navigation Equipment

8.7. Winches & Haulers



9. Fishery Machinery Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Aquaculture

9.2.1. Grow Out

9.2.2. Harvesting

9.2.3. Hatchery

9.3. Inland Fishing

9.4. Marine Fishing

9.5. Research



10. Fishery Machinery Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Aftermarket

10.2.1. Maintenance Services

10.2.2. Spare Parts

10.3. Original Equipment Manufacturers

10.3.1. Component Manufacturers

10.3.2. System Integrators



11. Fishery Machinery Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Aquaculture Farms

11.3. Commercial Fishing

11.4. Government Agencies

11.5. Research Institutions



12. Americas Fishery Machinery Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. United States

12.3. Canada

12.4. Mexico

12.5. Brazil

12.6. Argentina



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fishery Machinery Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United Kingdom

13.3. Germany

13.4. France

13.5. Russia

13.6. Italy

13.7. Spain

13.8. United Arab Emirates

13.9. Saudi Arabia

13.10. South Africa

13.11. Denmark

13.12. Netherlands

13.13. Qatar

13.14. Finland

13.15. Sweden

13.16. Nigeria

13.17. Egypt

13.18. Turkey

13.19. Israel

13.20. Norway

13.21. Poland

13.22. Switzerland



14. Asia-Pacific Fishery Machinery Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. China

14.3. India

14.4. Japan

14.5. Australia

14.6. South Korea

14.7. Indonesia

14.8. Thailand

14.9. Philippines

14.10. Malaysia

14.11. Singapore

14.12. Vietnam

14.13. Taiwan



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis

15.3.1. Marel hf.

15.3.2. Baader GmbH

15.3.3. JBT Corporation

15.3.4. GEA Group AG

15.3.5. SPX Flow, Inc.

15.3.6. AKVA Group ASA

15.3.7. Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc.

15.3.8. Girton-Jenkins Ltd.

15.3.9. AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd.

15.3.10. Scott Technology Ltd.

