Fishery Machinery Market Analysis and Forecast (2025-2030) Featuring Marel, Baader, JBT Corporation, GEA Group, SPX Flow and Other Major Industry Players

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fishery Machinery Market by Equipment Type (Aquaculture Equipment, Fishing Vessels, Nets & Traps), Application (Aquaculture, Inland Fishing, Marine Fishing), Distribution Channel, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fishery machinery market is advancing rapidly as technology, sustainability mandates, and supply chain shifts drive new investment and innovation across the sector. Senior decision-makers in marine and aquaculture industries face growing complexity but also substantial opportunity as operational models and equipment standards evolve.
Market Snapshot: Fishery Machinery Market Growth and Opportunity
The Fishery Machinery Market grew from USD 13.14 billion in 2024 to USD 13.96 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.09%, reaching USD 18.75 billion by 2030. This upward trend demonstrates strengthened demand for automation, digital monitoring, and sustainable equipment within both aquaculture and commercial fishing. Growth is being propelled by compliance with stricter environmental regulations, adoption of advanced technology, and the persistent need for higher operational efficiency.
Scope & Segmentation of the Fishery Machinery Market
- Equipment Types: Includes aquaculture equipment, fishing vessels (gillnetters, longliners, purse seiners, trawlers-coastal and ocean-going), nets and traps (gillnets, purse nets, trawl nets), refrigeration and processing systems, sonar and navigation gear, and winches/haulers.
- Applications: Encompasses aquaculture operations (grow out, harvesting, hatchery), inland fishing, marine fishing, and scientific research utilization.
- Distribution Channels: Aftermarket services (maintenance and spare parts) and original equipment manufacturers, covering both component manufacturers and system integrators.
- End Users: Serving aquaculture farms, commercial fishing businesses, government agencies, and research institutions.
- Regions Covered: Americas (United States with key states, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East, Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, and others), and Asia-Pacific (notably China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia).
- Technologies & Trends: Digital monitoring, automation, eco-design, predictive analytics, and integration of digital twins to optimize fleet management and minimize ecological impact.
Key Takeaways
- Ongoing regulatory evolution is fueling adoption of lower-impact solutions and compelling decision-makers to prioritize compliance-driven procurement.
- Collaborative partnerships across the value chain-especially among technology providers, marine engineers, and regulators-are accelerating standardization and compatibility of new machinery.
- Integrated digitalization and analytics platforms are enabling predictive maintenance and improved adaptation to variable marine conditions, lowering long-term costs and risk.
- Aftermarket capabilities, including advanced spare parts logistics and field-service programs, are becoming a crucial avenue for brand differentiation and customer retention.
- End-user customization needs are shaping investments, with modular architectures and system flexibility vital for addressing regional, operational, and scaling requirements.
- Component manufacturers are increasingly innovating with eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient systems to align with global sustainability trends.
Tariff Impact: Navigating 2025 U.S. Measures
The introduction of new United States tariffs in 2025 has significantly influenced global supply chains and cost structures for fishery machinery. Many manufacturers are adjusting sourcing strategies and shifting toward domestic or diversified supply bases to offset price volatility. These changes are pushing local vendors to broaden capabilities and better serve downstream users, while prompting global alliances and joint ventures to balance risk and maintain resilience. Strategic inventory management and stronger forecasting have become essential as supply timelines and procurement cycles grow less predictable under the new tariff structures.
Methodology & Data Sources
This research utilizes a rigorously structured approach, integrating primary interviews with vessel operators, manufacturers, government and research stakeholders, and distributors. Data was cross-referenced using triangulation and validated against reputable secondary sources, including technical papers and regulatory documents. Quantitative survey methods and established analytical frameworks underpinned the accuracy and objectivity of findings.
Why This Report Matters: Strategic Benefits for Decision-Makers
- Informs capital planning and procurement with holistic analysis of emerging technology, sustainability mandates, and evolving global demand drivers.
- Equips executive leadership with actionable insights on how to mitigate risks associated with tariff impacts and changing supply chain landscapes.
- Enables competitive benchmarking and market entry assessment for organizations developing new solutions or expanding into high-growth regions.
Conclusion
The fishery machinery market is being molded by technology adoption, changing environmental expectations, and adaptive supply chain strategies. Organizations that anticipate operational shifts and prioritize multi-dimensional innovation are best positioned for enduring growth and resilience.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$13.96 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.75 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Integration of AI-powered fish sorting and grading systems on industrial fishing vessels
5.2. Development of hybrid and electric propulsion systems to decarbonize fishing fleets
5.3. Implementation of blockchain-enabled traceability platforms for catch-to-market transparency
5.4. Adoption of real-time monitoring sensors on fish aggregating devices to optimize catch rates
5.5. Integration of IoT-enabled predictive maintenance and fleet management in fishing operations
5.6. Deployment of remotely operated vehicles for deepwater net handling and bycatch reduction
5.7. Use of 3D printing to fabricate custom spare parts and reduce machinery downtime in fisheries
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Fishery Machinery Market, by Equipment Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Aquaculture Equipment
8.3. Fishing Vessels
8.3.1. Gillnetters
8.3.2. Longliners
8.3.3. Purse Seiners
8.3.4. Trawlers
8.3.4.1. Coastal Trawlers
8.3.4.2. Ocean Going Trawlers
8.4. Nets & Traps
8.4.1. Gillnets
8.4.1.1. Monofilament
8.4.1.2. Multifilament
8.4.2. Purse Nets
8.4.3. Trawl Nets
8.5. Refrigeration & Processing Equipment
8.6. Sonar & Navigation Equipment
8.7. Winches & Haulers
9. Fishery Machinery Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Aquaculture
9.2.1. Grow Out
9.2.2. Harvesting
9.2.3. Hatchery
9.3. Inland Fishing
9.4. Marine Fishing
9.5. Research
10. Fishery Machinery Market, by Distribution Channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Aftermarket
10.2.1. Maintenance Services
10.2.2. Spare Parts
10.3. Original Equipment Manufacturers
10.3.1. Component Manufacturers
10.3.2. System Integrators
11. Fishery Machinery Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Aquaculture Farms
11.3. Commercial Fishing
11.4. Government Agencies
11.5. Research Institutions
12. Americas Fishery Machinery Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. United States
12.3. Canada
12.4. Mexico
12.5. Brazil
12.6. Argentina
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fishery Machinery Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United Kingdom
13.3. Germany
13.4. France
13.5. Russia
13.6. Italy
13.7. Spain
13.8. United Arab Emirates
13.9. Saudi Arabia
13.10. South Africa
13.11. Denmark
13.12. Netherlands
13.13. Qatar
13.14. Finland
13.15. Sweden
13.16. Nigeria
13.17. Egypt
13.18. Turkey
13.19. Israel
13.20. Norway
13.21. Poland
13.22. Switzerland
14. Asia-Pacific Fishery Machinery Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. India
14.4. Japan
14.5. Australia
14.6. South Korea
14.7. Indonesia
14.8. Thailand
14.9. Philippines
14.10. Malaysia
14.11. Singapore
14.12. Vietnam
14.13. Taiwan
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
15.3. Competitive Analysis
15.3.1. Marel hf.
15.3.2. Baader GmbH
15.3.3. JBT Corporation
15.3.4. GEA Group AG
15.3.5. SPX Flow, Inc.
15.3.6. AKVA Group ASA
15.3.7. Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc.
15.3.8. Girton-Jenkins Ltd.
15.3.9. AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd.
15.3.10. Scott Technology Ltd.
