UCLA, Rutgers, and Manhattan School of Music are Among the Winners of the Kaltura Digital Engagement Awards in Education 2025

New York, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, has announced the winners of the 2025 Kaltura Digital Engagement Awards in Education. The awards were presented at the annual Kaltura Connect in Education conferences that brought together hundreds of academic leaders to explore the evolving role of video, digital engagement, and AI in higher education.

This year, Kaltura brought its education conference to world-recognized universities, including The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Rutgers Business School in Piscataway, New Jersey, UCLA, and The Utah Education Network in Salt Lake City, Utah.

At the University of Michigan, Dr. Ashley Reed of the Medical School presented how AI and Kaltura Class Genie, with its video-based AI tutor, are already improving outcomes for medical students by transforming vetted institutional materials into personalized learning plans, helping students as they shift from theory to practical application.

A key theme across every event was accessibility, with dedicated panels exploring how institutions are approaching Title II compliance in the age of AI. Faculty and administrators shared how they are leveraging AI-powered technologies to meet evolving accessibility requirements, ensuring that video content, learning resources, and AI-driven tools like Class Genie remain inclusive, compliant, and effective for all learners. Discussions focused on best practices for designing AI implementations that align with institutional accessibility standards, while supporting scale, personalization, and equity across digital learning environments. Additional panels featured current students, from undergraduate to graduate levels, reflecting on how AI, accessibility, and video are reshaping their educational journeys at every stage.

The Digital Engagement Awards in Education honored academic institutions who are pioneering the future of education with new technologies, including new AI-powered teaching and learning tools. Honorees were recognized for their forward-thinking and impactful use of video technologies to advance digital inclusion, student outcomes, accessibility, and creative learning formats.

“It’s inspiring to see the extraordinary range of ways educators are using AI-powered video, during class, in study hall, and in practical hands-on learning,” said Liad Eshkar, Chief Revenue Officer of Kaltura. “From helping train future doctors to creating more inclusive and immersive experiences for the arts, these winners represent the future of digital learning.”

Honorees of the Kaltura Digital Engagement Awards in Education include:

Wharton Online won the Video-First Educator Award for its pioneering use of dynamic, high-quality video lectures, expert interviews, and real-world case studies to deliver immersive business education at scale, and expand global access to Wharton’s thought leadership, mirroring the excellence of its on-campus programs.

The Manhattan School of Music won the Live Performance Powerhouse Award for its live music streaming and broadcasts of hundreds of high-quality, long-form concerts each year.

Academy of Art University won the Video Innovation Excellence Award for creative leadership in high-quality, multi-camera visual instruction for the arts.

University of Michigan and Rutgers won the Kaltura Community Award for their leadership in advancing new features and addressing functional concerns, as well as fostering thoughtful, collaborative dialogue that benefits all North American Kaltura education users.

UC Santa Cruz (SCOUT) won the Video Education Excellence Award for developing a robust A-G course video library supporting college access.

UCLA won the Strategic Video Leadership Award for aligning digital media infrastructure with campus-wide strategy, including plans for the 2028 Olympics.

UC Berkeley, Rutgers, and the University of Cincinnati won the Accessibility Advocate Award for setting a campus-wide standard for accessibility in content and pedagogy.

Rice University won the Security Superstar Award for its diligent and ongoing efforts to align embedded video content with university-wide security protocols and Kaltura’s updated platform specifications, enhancing video security across the institution.

More information about the winners and the Kaltura Connect in Education event series can be found on the event’s page.

