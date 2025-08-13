Cemtrex Highlights $1.3 Million in Notable New Contracts in Past Week Across Security and Industrial Divisions, Reinforces FY26 Growth Outlook

Hauppauge, NY, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX), a technology company driving innovation in intelligent security and industrial services, today announced a series of notable new contract awards totaling approximately $1.3 million over the past week across its Vicon Industries (Vicon) and Advanced Industrial Services (AIS) businesses. These awards, part of a larger stream of recent wins, reflect Cemtrex’s position in markets tied to major national priorities, including infrastructure modernization, border security, and correctional facility upgrades.

AIS:

AIS secured a $466,000 project to replace the chiller system at Wrightsville Elementary School for the Eastern York School District in Pennsylvania. The project, part of a full-building HVAC modernization, supports the nationwide push to upgrade public school infrastructure and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of calendar 2026.

Vicon:

Vicon booked two significant orders during the same period:

A $327,000 order from an existing West Coast customer for Roughneck® cameras and servers in support of a border-related security project.

A $544,000 order from a leading nationwide security integrator to supply Roughneck® cameras and supporting equipment for a prison facility in Tennessee.

Management Commentary:

“These wins are a snapshot of the momentum we’re building across both divisions,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “From securing national borders and correctional facilities to modernizing schools, our teams are delivering solutions in high-impact markets that are receiving long-term investment. With FY26 around the corner, we remain optimistic based on our current pipeline that we can achieve our growth targets for the coming year of 15–20%.”

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

