Restart IL Innovation Conference to Spotlight Startups in AI, Medtech, Defense (Dual-Use), Proptech and Cyber Industries

Palo Alto, CA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A premier showcase of cutting-edge innovation will be held in Palo Alto later this month, as the 2025 Restart IL Innovation conference brings together visionary entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and industry leaders for a one-day event designed to catalyze strategic partnerships and international investment.

The Silicon Valley event follows similar conferences in New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin and Athens — which generated close to US $100 million in early-stage investments.

Restart IL Innovation will feature leading figures in the fields of AI, Med-Tech, Dual-Use Defense, Property Tech and Cyber — having high-impact conversations, generating strategic networking opportunities, and presenting cutting-edge technologies.

Among the featured voices are Professor Amir Yaron, Governor of the Bank of Israel, who will deliver a keynote address offering his perspective on economic resilience and financial trends in Israel’s economy; 17-time World Poker Champion Phil Hellmuth will speak about his work mentoring startup founders; Dr. Kira Randinsky will share her expertise on AI predictive tools; and bestselling author, podcaster and tech influencer Christopher Lochhead will present his unique insights and viewpoints.

The startups will share solutions that address a wide variety of the world’s challenges. These include:

Sleep apnea (Appscent)

A groundbreaking new design for an EV battery (Silib)

A new, research-based cancer treatment (RAD Therapeutics)

An AI-based legal services provider (ARK Empowerment)

“Self-Healing” communication systems (Omira Systems)

A deep-fake detector (AI-Light)

Among many others

“Restart IL Innovation is more than a conference—it has become a global community creating opportunity,” said Benny Moran, Founder and CEO of BMP. “We’re creating the conditions for collaboration, growth, and finding solutions that impact all of us - by connecting ingenuity with investments”.

The event will take place on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at a premier venue in Palo Alto. Registration and additional details can be found at https://www.restartileconomy.com/2025-silicon-valley-restartil-economy.