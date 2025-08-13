LaunchDarkly Co‑Founder Edith Harbaugh Returns as Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the comprehensive feature management platform, today announced that the company co‑founder and former CEO Edith Harbaugh has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Harbaugh created the feature management category in 2014 and led the company through 2022 before moving to serve as executive board chair.

“LaunchDarkly was founded so builders could deliver software with pride and joy, not panic and patches,” said Harbaugh. “I’m thrilled to return as CEO and reignite our mission at a moment when generative AI is reshaping every codebase. In an engineering environment moving at breakneck speed and constant change, LaunchDarkly is the guardrail that enables teams to innovate safely, reliably, and repeatably. Our vision is bold, our category is massive, and we remain the trusted standard for teams who want to move quickly without risk.”

Over the past decade, LaunchDarkly has evolved from pioneering feature flags to delivering a unified software release platform used by the world’s most demanding engineering teams. Today, the platform powers AI-driven configuration management, real-time experimentation at scale, and deep release observability—enabling enterprises to ship faster without sacrificing control or reliability.

“Edith’s vision and deep connection to the developer community have shaped LaunchDarkly from its earliest days,” said LaunchDarkly board member Josh Stein. “As the software landscape transforms with AI, she brings the clarity, conviction, and execution focus to guide LaunchDarkly into its next phase of growth—expanding our leadership in feature management, release observability, and experimentation.”

Harbaugh brings more than two decades of leadership experience, having previously guided teams at TripIt and Concur. She holds two U.S. patents in software development, co-wrote the book Operating Continuously, is a frequent speaker at global developer conferences, and earned a B.S. in Engineering from Harvey Mudd College.

In a related move, Marcus Holm, formerly Chief Revenue Officer, has been promoted to President, continuing his oversight of the company’s global go‑to‑market operations. Holm’s promotion to President supports the vision of unifying sales, marketing, customer success, and partnerships under a single GTM leader reporting directly to Harbaugh.

LaunchDarkly now serves more than 5,500 organizations globally, including one in four Fortune 500 companies, and evaluates over 45 trillion flags a day. The company has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 five years running and was recently ranked among the top 1,500 fastest-growing private companies in America on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

LaunchDarkly is a comprehensive feature management platform that equips software teams to proactively reduce the risk of shipping bad software and AI applications while accelerating their release velocity. By progressively rolling out features, monitoring critical metrics in real-time, instantly rolling back flawed code, easily conducting targeted experiments, and quickly iterating on AI prompts and models, development teams can ship innovation consistently and confidently. Serving over 5,500 of the most innovative enterprises, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, LaunchDarkly is trusted around the globe to deliver exceptional customer experiences and maximize business outcomes.

