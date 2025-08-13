Fifth Annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program Releases List of 2025 Featured Winners

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes the world’s most innovative real estate technology companies and solutions, today announced the winners of its 5th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program, representing the most innovative and impactful real estate technology solutions shaping the future of the industry.

It is estimated that the global PropTech market is expected to be valued at 89.93 billion dollars by 2033, rapidly transforming how people experience real estate. This includes advancements such as AI-powered property management, smart buildings, digital transactions and sustainable urban development solutions.

The mission of the PropTech Breakthrough Awards is to highlight trailblazers who are actively driving this dynamic industry forward. Thousands of nominations came in from the best and brightest PropTech innovators around the world for the 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Awards program. Award categories include Mortgage and Lending, Property Management, Data and Analytics, Insurance and Closing, and more.

“Market demands, urbanization and digital transformation are driving an evolution in real estate with the PropTech industry evolving and flourishing in response. The result is cutting-edge innovations that are revolutionizing how properties are bought, sold, managed and developed due to greater efficiency, transparency and sustainability,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Real estate technology has the power to address some of the world’s most pressing property and operational challenges. This year’s winners represent the best and brightest innovators in the space, with solutions and services that are helping to propel the real estate industry into a smarter, more connected and sustainable future. Congratulations to all of our 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

The 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Awards program winners include:

Financing and Financial Services

Deal Management Software of the Year: Lot Vault, Cecilian Partners

Digital Mortgage Product of the Year: Unison Mortgage Corporation

Financial Services Platform of the Year: Flex

Property Management

Commercial Real Estate Asset Management of The Year: CreditHub, Mount Street

Maintenance Management Solution of the Year: AppWork

Property Management Analytics Platform of the Year: RentRedi

Property Management Company of the Year: Storable

Property Management Innovation Award: BH

Property Management Solution of the Year: LOFT™ By RealPage®

Property Compliance Platform of the Year: Deckard Technologies

Property Compliance Innovation of the year: NetVendor

Tenant Experience Platform of the Year: Link Logistics



List, Search and Marketplaces

Overall Residential Marketplace of the Year: Apartment List

Investment and Crowdfunding

Investment Management Platform of the Year: InvestNext

Agent Tools and Services

Lead Generation Platform of the Year: Atlas

Leasing and Leasing Management

Overall Lease Management Company of the Year: Leasecake

Property Closing

Overall Real Estate Closing Solution of the Year: Closinglock

Data and Analytics

Commercial Data Management Platform of the Year: Cherre

CRE Data Innovation Award: Prospect by Buildout

Overall Data Management Platform of the Year: Skyway with Allbridge Intelligence

Facilities Management

Facilities Management Innovation of the Year: WellStat

Property Maintenance Platform of the Year: Fyxt

Insurance

Home Insurance Solution of the Year: Slide Insurance

Construction Tech

Project Management Solution of the Year: Alpha™ by Cloudastructure & RVMP® Flex Security

Artificial Intelligence

PropTech AI Solution of the Year: EliseAI

Industry Leadership

Overall PropTech Company of the Year: Apprise by Walker & Dunlop

PropTech Innovation of the Year: Verse.ai

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

