Decent Holding Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

YANTAI, China, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) (“Decent” or the “Company”), an established wastewater treatment services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025 ended April 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2025

Total revenue increased by 147.3% to approximately $5.5 million, from approximately $2.2 million in the prior-year period.

Gross profit increased by 170.5% to approximately $1.5 million, from approximately $0.6 million; gross margin improved to 27.5% from 25.1% in the prior year.

Net loss was approximately $0.5 million and $0.02 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



Mr. Dingxin Sun, Chairman of Decent Holding Inc. commented: “Our first-half performance underscores the strength of our market position and the growing demand for Decent’s comprehensive water quality solutions. Total revenue jumped more than 147% to $5.5 million in the first half of 2025, driven by an over 187% surge in river water quality management to $4.7 million and an above 221% rise in product sales, while wastewater treatment held steady around $0.5 million.”

“Overall gross profit grew to $1.5 million, also lifting our margin to 27.5%. Looking ahead, we’ll accelerate deployment of integrated treatment solutions across wider regions in China, deepen academic collaborations to develop next-generation microbial formulations and digital monitoring platforms, and leverage patented technologies to introduce higher-margin customized service packages while investing in AI-driven analytics and remote sensing to optimize execution and real-time performance tracking as we explore expansion into overseas markets.”

Selected Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2025

Total revenue

Total revenue increased by 147.3%, or approximately $3.3 million, to approximately $5.5million for the half year ended April 30, 2025, from approximately $2.2 million in the prior-year period, demonstrating the Company’s resilience and adaptability in a fluctuating economic environment. Specifically:

Revenue from Wastewater Treatment Service for the six months ended April 30, 2025 rose slightly by 0.2% to $493,123 from $491,991 a year earlier. During the same period, cost of revenue jumped 19.2% to $401,310 from $336,709, reflecting higher operating expenses and increased provisioning for payment collection risks among newly onboarded customers. As a result, the gross profit margin narrowed to 18.6% in 2025, down from 31.6% in the prior period.

for the six months ended April 30, 2025 rose slightly by 0.2% to $493,123 from $491,991 a year earlier. During the same period, cost of revenue jumped 19.2% to $401,310 from $336,709, reflecting higher operating expenses and increased provisioning for payment collection risks among newly onboarded customers. As a result, the gross profit margin narrowed to 18.6% in 2025, down from 31.6% in the prior period. Revenue from River Water Quality Management climbed 187.4% to approximately $4.7 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025, compared with approximately $1.6 million in the prior year, driven by successful bid awards and accelerated project completions. Although associated costs increased in line with this expansion, improved project execution lifted the gross profit margin to 27.6%, up from 22.9% in the same period last year.

climbed 187.4% to approximately $4.7 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025, compared with approximately $1.6 million in the prior year, driven by successful bid awards and accelerated project completions. Although associated costs increased in line with this expansion, improved project execution lifted the gross profit margin to 27.6%, up from 22.9% in the same period last year. Revenue from Product Sales jumped 220.6% to $277,081 for the six months ended April 30, 2025, versus $86,433 in the prior year, as local river water quality projects fueled demand for Decent’s microbial inoculum. Cost of revenue rose 173.7% to $161,511 from $59,009, broadly matching sales growth. Economies of scale and stable pricing boosted the gross profit margin to 41.7%, compared with 31.7% in the corresponding period of 2024.



Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue rose to approximately $4.0 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025 from approximately $1.7 million in the prior-year period. This increase reflects higher sales volumes and the reclassification of maintenance guarantee expenses for wastewater treatment and river water quality management projects from selling expenses into cost of revenue.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit increased to approximately $1.5 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025, up from $558,657 during the same period in 2024. Gross margin expanded to 27.5% from 25.1%, driven by a larger share of revenue generated from higher-margin river water quality management projects.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses jumped 227.8% to approximately $2.0 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025, compared with $603,133 during the same period in 2024. Specifically, selling expenses rose by $215,908, primarily due to increased marketing fees tied to revenue growth. General and administrative expenses grew by approximately $1.2 million, driven by an approximately $0.6 million provision for doubtful debts, approximately $0.4 million in consultant and service fees, and approximately $0.2 million in salary and welfare costs following internal personnel adjustments. Research and development expenses fell $46,442 as headcount reductions curtailed R&D spending.

Net loss

As a result of the cumulative effect of the factors described above, net loss for the six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024 were $479,165 and $15,849, respectively.

Cash and equivalents

As of April 30, 2025, the Company had cash of $838,415, compared with $909,765 as of April 30, 2024.

About Decent Holding Inc.

Decent Holding Inc. specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing the water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company’s subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit: https://ir.dxshengtai.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate“ or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and all other factors discussed in the ”Risk Factors“ section of the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

DECENT HOLDING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in US dollars, except for share and per share data)

As of

April 30,

2025 As of

October 31,

2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 838,415 $ 407,031 Accounts receivable, net 8,381,394 8,702,303 Prepayment, net - 7,699 Other Receivables 1,988,115 11,410 Contract assets 588,603 603,979 Due from related parties 158 40,154 Inventories 129 134 Other assets, current 1,188,375 - Total current assets 12,985,189 9,772,710 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Deferred IPO costs - 967,793 Operating lease assets, net 39,366 67,934 Finance lease assets, net 35,302 43,520 Property and equipment, net 200,914 242,185 Intangible assets, net 5,788 6,088 Deferred tax asset 247,754 136,799 Total non-current assets 529,124 1,464,319 TOTAL ASSETS $ 13,514,313 $ 11,237,029 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,109,481 $ 1,851,723 Due to related parties 6,877 63,222 Payroll payable 34,509 23,401 Tax payables 947,327 821,010 Other payables 3,915,440 3,353,963 Finance lease liabilities – current 9,742 21,893 Operating lease liabilities – current 6,373 6,382 Estimated warranty liabilities 36,188 64,576 Total current liabilities 6,065,937 6,206,170 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Finance lease liabilities – non-current - - Operating lease liabilities – non-current 6,631 13,550 Total non-current liabilities 6,631 13,550 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,072,568 6,219,720 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Ordinary shares, US$0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares as of April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024; 16,250,000 and 15,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024, respectively 1,625 1,500 Subscription receivable (1,500 ) (1,500 ) Additional paid-in capital 4,245,254 1,210,094 Statutory reserve 420,231 402,621 Retained earnings 3,054,244 3,551,019 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (278,109 ) (146,425 ) Total shareholders’ equity 7,441,745 5,017,309 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 13,514,313 $ 11,237,029



DECENT HOLDING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Stated in US dollars, except for share and per share data)

For The Six Months Ended

April 30, 2025 2024 REVENUE Wastewater treatment revenue $ 493,123 $ 491,991 River water quality management revenue 4,728,449 1,645,366 Product sales revenue 277,081 86,433 TOTAL REVENUE 5,498,653 2,223,790 COST OF REVENUE Wastewater treatment revenue 401,310 336,709 River water quality management revenue 3,424,737 1,269,415 Product sales revenue 161,511 59,009 TOTAL COST OF REVENUE 3,987,558 1,665,133 GROSS PROFIT 1,511,095 558,657 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling expenses 223,821 7,913 General and administrative expenses 1,740,278 535,994 Research and development expenses 12,784 59,226 Total operating expenses, net 1,976,883 603,133 NET LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (465,788 ) (44,476 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Interest income 2,674 3,236 Interest expense 11,180 - Other income 2,521 14,749 Other expenses - (13 ) Total other income, net 16,375 17,972 NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES (449,413 ) (26,504 ) Income tax (benefits) expenses (29,752 ) 10,655 NET LOSS (479,165 ) (15,849 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) GAIN Foreign currency translation adjustment (131,684 ) 30,352 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME $ (610,849 ) $ 14,503 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period – basic and diluted 16,250,000 15,000,000 Earnings per Ordinary Share – basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.001 )



DECENT HOLDING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Stated in US dollars, except for share and per share data)