The Marquie Group Provides Update on Year-End Audit and Launch of New Website

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCID:TMGI) (the “Company”) today announced that its year-end audit and preparation of its Annual Report on Form 10-K are underway. The Company expects to file the Form 10-K within the required timeframe, although it anticipates utilizing the permitted extension period.

Marc Angell, current Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are continuing to work with our existing vendors during the audit process, and I am pleased with the progress and relationships that remain in place.”

The Company also announced the launch of its new corporate website at www.tmgiusa.com. Ryan O’Leary, incoming Chief Executive Officer (upon closing of the announced change in control transaction), commented, “The website will continue to expand over time with additional content, and it will be a central resource for updates we need to share with shareholders and the public.”

For The Marquie Group, Inc.

Marc Angell

Chief Executive Officer

800-351-3021

marc@tmgiusa.com