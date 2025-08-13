Infinidat Wins 2025 FMS Award for Most Innovative AI Application with RAG Reference Architecture on the InfiniBox® G4 Platform

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that Infinidat’s Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) reference architecture, operating on the new-generation InfiniBox® G4 family of enterprise storage solutions, has been awarded a “Best of Show” award for the “Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application” at the 2025 FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage conference. FMS is recognized as the world’s foremost conference highlighting the key advancements, trends, and industry figures shaping the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory, storage, and SSD markets. This esteemed recognition highlights Infinidat’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the enterprise storage sector.

“Infinidat appreciates this powerful recognition from the awards team for our ability to supercharge enterprise AI transformation,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Our industry acclaimed InfiniBox G4 platform, coupled with our AI RAG reference architecture, delivers an enterprise storage capability that uniquely ensures the accuracy and contextual relevance of AI models to answer queries autonomously. Winning the prestigious Best of Show award at this year’s FMS conference is a testament to Infinidat’s strategic role in AI-centric enterprise environments.”

The “Best of Show” award is given to the most outstanding product, service, or innovation showcased at FMS. Infinidat received this honor for its groundbreaking RAG reference architecture running on the InfiniBox G4 platform, which is recognized for providing the industry’s highest performance, lowest latency, 100% availability, scalability, cyber storage resilience, and cost-effectiveness. InfiniBox enterprise storage solutions, especially the InfiniBox G4, are perfectly suited for enterprise AI applications and workloads.

Infinidat’s AI RAG architecture significantly improves the accuracy and relevancy of AI models with up-to-date, private data from an organization’s data sources, equipping enterprises to fully leverage generative AI (GenAI). Infinidat’s AI RAG solution enables enterprises to auto-generate better quality, more accurate, more informed and more reliable responses to user queries. With Infinidat’s RAG architecture, enterprises utilize Infinidat’s existing InfiniBox and InfiniBox™ SSA enterprise storage systems as the basis to optimize the output of AI models, without the need to purchase any specialized equipment.

“Retrieval-Augmented Generation has become a significant part of a successful AI solution as it enhances the accuracy and relevance of responses from large language models (LLMs),” said Jay Kramer, Chair of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize Infinidat for their RAG architecture enabling enterprises to fully leverage generative AI deployments with the InfiniBox G4 platform’s high performance, 100% availability, cyber resilience and Neural Cache technology that is ideal for GenAI workloads. Infinidat’s AI innovation is significant, not only because AI RAG is now a standard part of enterprise AI projects, but also because it will help shape the AI/ML-infused future with the combination of enterprise storage and an innovative RAG architecture to optimize AI deployments.”

Held annually in August in the heart of Silicon Valley, FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage is the premier memory and storage event attracting top professionals, innovators, and companies from around the world. The “Best of Show” award is one of the highest honors given at the event, recognizing outstanding achievement and innovation.

About FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, produced by Conference ConCepts, is the premier global event showcasing cutting-edge developments in multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and storage technologies. As the world’s largest conference and exhibition in this sector, FMS highlights mainstream applications, breakthrough innovations, key enabling technologies, and the full spectrum of players—from leading vendors to disruptive startups. This event spans critical application areas including AI, enterprise data centers, high-performance computing, mobile devices at the edge, and embedded systems. FMS serves as a dynamic hub where technology professionals, executive leaders, customers, cloud providers, hyperscaler companies, and industry analysts converge to explore the evolving landscape of memory and storage. With a renewed commitment to inclusivity and innovation, FMS is shaping the future of storage—especially at its intersection with artificial intelligence. For more information, visit FutureMemoryStorage.com.

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

