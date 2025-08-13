Refold AI emerges from stealth with $6.5M to kill the enterprise “integration tax”

San Mateo, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise software runs on APIs but connecting those APIs remains frustratingly manual. Every new workflow, system upgrade, or edge case spawns new tickets. Refold AI, a new startup rethinking integrations from the agent up, is coming out of stealth today with $6.5M in funding and a platform that replaces outsourced service work with AI-native infrastructure.

The $6.5M round in seed funding is led by Eniac Ventures, Tidal Ventures with participation from Better Capital, Ahead VC, Karman Ventures, Z21 and other notable angels.The company will use the new capital to expand its engineering team, deepen product integrations, and support its growing enterprise customer base.





Refold founders Jugal Anchalia and Abhishek Kumar.

Refold AI was founded by the team behind JustDoc (acquired by Reliance), who experienced the problem firsthand inside massive SAP environments where a single field change triggered days of downtime and six-figure escalations. “We were spending more time managing chaos than building software,” said Jugal Anchalia, Refold’s co-founder and CEO. “We started Refold with a simple idea: integrations are repeatable and cumbersome, it should not need humans.”

Refold flips the traditional playbook. Instead of hiring teams or middleware to maintain system connections, companies can deploy Refold’s autonomous agents – small AI programs that learn how systems interact, write and maintain integration code, and adapt automatically as software changes. The platform is already being used to manage ERP-to-CRM syncs, finance automation, and mission-critical supply chain flows across its early customer base.

Refold’s platform is built on three-layered architecture that supports everyone from engineers to end users. At the foundation are Workflow Code Agents, used by solution engineering teams to generate, test, and maintain integration logic without boilerplate. On top of that sits MCP Chains, a natural language interface where business teams can describe outcomes and have agents generate working workflows automatically. For SaaS product teams, Refold also includes an Embedded Integrations Platform — a plug-and-play toolkit for offering native integrations, complete with prebuilt UI components. Together, these layers let teams turn edge-case service requests into repeatable software products in

days, not months.

While legacy iPaaS tools offer templates and global consultancies bill by the hour, Refold turns every edge-case request into a repeatable, productized agent. The platform’s incentives are flipped: it profits not by extending complexity, but by eliminating it. At its core, Refold combines reasoning and reinforcement learning to enable agents that make decisions.

Refold’s agents have already delivered real results. In production, they’ve automated reconciliation in finance workflows, unified inventory and order systems for supply chains, and built real-time data sync pipelines across ERP and CRM stacks. Previously, these were multi-quarter projects. Refold ships them in days and maintains them without tickets.

The company currently works with over 30 paying enterprise customers, including Incorta and Naehas, has grown 2X in two months, supporting more than 1,500 active users and processing 30+ million API calls per month, with ARR already in the seven figures.

“We’re not building another workflow tool,” said Abhishek Kumar, co-founder & CPO of Refold. “We’re replacing the consultant economy with agents that learn and scale. In the future, integrations should be free, fast, and invisible.”

With a 20-person team across San Mateo and Bangalore and plans to grow to 30 by year-end, Refold is now focused on deepening its enterprise integration catalog and pushing toward zero-friction deployment.





Refold team.



“As we enter the agentic era, enterprise integrations stand out as one of the most compelling and valuable use cases. For decades, companies have burned billions on brittle, bloated workflows. Refold has rebuilt the stack from the ground up to make integrations seamless and intelligent, and the market is already catching on” said Hadley Harris, Founding General Partner at Eniac Ventures.

Nicholas Muy, Venture Partner at Tidal Ventures added: "Finally, someone is fixing the most broken part of enterprise software. For decades, we've been patching integrations with expensive consultants and manual work. Refold's AI agents don't just patch the problem—they eliminate it. This is a fundamental leap forward."

As enterprises modernize their AI stacks, Refold aims to be the invisible logic layer that makes it all work - quietly, and autonomously.

