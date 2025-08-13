Medidata Accelerates Business Transformation with Lisa Moneymaker as Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced a significant investment in its business transformation, positioning Lisa Moneymaker as the organization's new chief strategy officer. Lisa will now lead the company's Strategy team to advance product innovation, deliver unified AI-driven clinical trial Experiences , and support customers' long-term goals by leveraging research insights and proprietary AI to anticipate market trends.

“The Strategy organization signifies our unwavering dedication to implementing innovative solutions, reflecting the belief that a strategy rooted in customer needs and mission is necessary for our success in contributing towards the advancement of the broader industry," stated Anthony Costello, CEO, Medidata. "Lisa’s proven leadership within the field and profound grasp of the intricate relationship between technology and clinical research perfectly align with our strategic imperatives and future vision."

Prior to her expanded role, Moneymaker was senior vice president, strategic customer engagement for Medidata. She is a seasoned executive with nearly 25 years of experience leading teams in tech-enabled clinical development and working across pharma, biotech, and medical devices.

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 36,000 trials and 11 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and one of the largest clinical trial data sets in the industry. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com . Listen to our latest podcast, from Dreamers to Disruptors , and follow us at @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com .

Contact:

Medidata PR

Medidata.PR@3ds.com