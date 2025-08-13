Faster Guest Entry at Korea’s INSPIRE Entertainment Resort’s Casino, Powered by Regula’s Technology

RESTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International guests arriving at South Korea’s largest foreigner-only casino, INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, now enjoy a significantly faster and more seamless check-in experience. Customer onboarding times have noticeably improved following the integration of Regula’s advanced identity verification technology. Regula Document Reader SDK , the most comprehensive ID verification solution in the world, integrates with the resort’s anti-money laundering (AML) procedures, boosting operational efficiency and compliance.





Image. From ID to play – Regula tech speeds up guest entry at South Korea’s largest foreigner-only casino.

Seeking to enhance operational efficiency and meet evolving AML requirements, INSPIRE Entertainment Resort sought a faster and more accurate solution. The resort, which features a high-volume casino catering exclusively to foreign guests, needed a system capable of recognizing passports from around the globe with minimal friction.

Following vendor evaluations, INSPIRE selected Regula Document Reader SDK for its superior document reading speed, intuitive interface, and unmatched global ID coverage. Regula’s solution is powered by the company’s proprietary ID template database—the world’s largest—covering 15,000+ document templates across 254 countries and territories .

Deployed across six entrance stations, Regula Document Reader SDK enables real-time extraction and validation of critical ID data, such as name, date of birth, nationality, and passport number. This data is then passed directly to INSPIRE’s AML system, which in turn performs automated screening against external compliance and watchlist databases.

Since deploying Regula Document Reader SDK, INSPIRE Entertainment Resort casino has experienced:

Faster document processing and guest entry.

Significant reduction in manual rescans and staff workload.

Consistently smooth onboarding, even during peak entry hours.





“As the team responsible for passport scanning at the casino, we’re very satisfied with the improvements Regula has brought. The speed of document processing has noticeably increased, and guest entry has become much smoother. It’s a reliable solution that has elevated the efficiency of our daily operations,” says Dr. Ilnam Lee, IT Director at INSPIRE Entertainment Resort.

“In industries like hospitality, every second counts. We’re happy to support INSPIRE Entertainment Resort in creating a faster and more secure guest onboarding experience while meeting strict AML requirements. Our focus is to make accurate identity verification seamless, even in complex international scenarios, and this project is a great example of that in action,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

To learn more about this project of automating guest entry at INSPIRE Entertainment Resort casino, please read the success story on Regula’s website.

About INSPIRE Entertainment Resort

INSPIRE Entertainment Resort is South Korea’s premier integrated resort destination, offering a world-class blend of hospitality, entertainment, and leisure experiences. Located near Incheon International Airport, the resort features luxury hotels, the nation's largest foreigner-only casino, a 15,000-seat arena, shopping, dining, and a year-round indoor water park.

Learn more at www.inspireresorts.com .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

Contact:

Kristina – ks@regula.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0867bf1-4087-4b9e-bfeb-849e05f4d8ea