Amaero Publishes Financial and Corporate Update

MCDONALD, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA) (OTCQB: AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value C103, refractory alloy, and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries, today provides a financial and commercial update for the Q1 FY2026 period.

As stated in June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report on July 21, Amaero began the fiscal year with contracted revenue from long-term agreements and purchase orders that equaled approximately 80% of planned revenue for 1H FY2026. The Company reaffirms that it expects to significantly scale revenue in FY2026 and that it expects to achieve positive EBITDA in FY2027. Amaero estimates Q1 FY2026 revenue equal to approximately A$5.5 million, a 550% increase from the Q1 FY2025 period.

On the commercial front, we are pleased to share that Amaero has continued to advance numerous commercial opportunities.

Amaero received contracts from a U.S. Department of Defense Prime Contractor (“Defense Prime Contractor”) and collaborated closely over the past year. As culmination of the initial contracts, the Company expects to deliver First Article parts in September or October. First Article Qualification is an important step toward receiving a contract for production parts. The ongoing collaboration with the Defense Prime Contractor and the production of First Article parts further establishes PM-HIP manufacturing as a mature technology that’s an immediate and viable substitute for large castings and forgings.

The Company has recently commenced a development collaboration with The Boeing Company (“Boeing”). The collaboration leverages Amaero’s pioneering experience in PM-HIP manufacturing of large near-net-shape parts and Boeing’s vast manufacturing and materials experience.

As it relates to Amaero’s refractory and titanium powder business, we are pleased to share that we have orders from 14 different customers that will ship in Q1 FY2026. The orders include Niobium C103, pure Niobium, Tungsten (WHA), TZM and Titanium (Ti64).

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Though we don’t routinely provide financial guidance, given the inflection point of our business and numerous requests from investors, we felt it important to update investors. We are very pleased that the transition to commercialization is underway. We expect to achieve revenue of approximately A$5.5 million in Q1 FY2026. This reflects a 550% increase over Q1 FY2025 and an increase of 145% over the entirety of FY2025. Further, through mid-August, we have contracted revenue for approximately 90% of Q2 FY2026 planned revenue. Importantly, we have a strong pipeline of commercial opportunities that include defense contracts, long-term strategic supplier agreements, development collaboration agreements and purchase orders.”

About Amaero

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA and OTC:AMROF) is an ASX-listed and OTC-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilised by the defense, space, aviation and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.