BeyondSpring Reports Second‑Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update: Accelerates Momentum with Promising Clinical Advances and Strategic Leadership Appointment

ASCO 2025 presentation: First-in-class agent Plinabulin drives immune re-sensitization in NSCLC patients progressed to PD-1/L1 therapies





FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases, today reported Q2 2025 financial results alongside clinical and corporate milestones.

“At the heart of BeyondSpring’s pipeline is Plinabulin, a first-in-class agent potentially redefining cancer treatment by harnessing the body’s own immune system,” said Dr. Lan Huang, Co-Founder, Chair, and CEO. “Plinabulin’s ability to mature dendritic cells in human studies, bridges innate and adaptive immunity, offering potentially new hope to the 60% of NSCLC patients whose disease progresses after checkpoint inhibitor therapy. In our global Phase 3 trial (Dublin-3, published in LANCET Respiratory Medicine), plinabulin and docetaxel combination compared to standard of care docetaxel alone, delivered durable survival benefits alongside reduced chemotherapy-induced neutropenia — a combination with strong potential to influence standards of care.”

Dr. Huang added, “BeyondSpring’s impact extends beyond Plinabulin. As SEED Therapeutics’ (“SEED”) founding shareholder, BeyondSpring, along with cornerstone investors and research collaborators Eli Lilly and Eisai, has supported SEED’s pioneering work in targeted protein degradation. SEED’s oral RBM39 molecular glue degrader, ST-01156, recently received FDA clearance to enter clinical trials, targeting aggressive cancers including Ewing Sarcoma and KRAS-driven tumors, with U.S. leading cancer institutions driving development forward.”

Key Milestones:

ASCO 2025 Presentation on Plinabulin Effect in Re-sensitizing Tumors Progressed on Prior PD-1/L1 Inhibitors: New data from a phase 2 study evaluating pembrolizumab in combination with Plinabulin and docetaxel in metastatic NSCLC patients who progressed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitors, showed encouraging efficacy and safety data. The combination demonstrated median progression-free survival (PFS) of 6.8 months, confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 18.2%, duration of response (DOR) of 7.2 months, disease control rate (DCR) of 77%, and overall survival (OS) of 78% at 15 months.





The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared SEED’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ST-01156, a brain penetrant, novel orally administered molecular glue degrader targeting RBM39. AACR 2025 Presentation on SEED’s Two Key Preclinical Advancements: 1) ST-01156 demonstrated complete tumor regression in Ewing Sarcoma models, and its corresponding mechanism, and 2) a dual-degrader approach showed promising activity in KRAS G12D target degradation and KRAS G12D-driven tumors.





1) ST-01156 demonstrated complete tumor regression in Ewing Sarcoma models, and its corresponding mechanism, and 2) a dual-degrader approach showed promising activity in KRAS G12D target degradation and KRAS G12D-driven tumors. SEED Strengthened Leadership: Dr. Bill Desmarais, Ph.D., MBA, joins SEED Therapeutics as CFO and Chief Business Officer, bringing two decades of leadership in finance, business development, and strategic expertise in biopharma and biotech.





Second Quarter Financial Results1

Continuing operations:

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $1.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $0.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The $0.2 million increase was primarily due to higher professional service fees in regulatory and CMC activities as well as increased costs for Plinabulin research.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $0.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The $0.9 million decrease was primarily due to lower professional service costs in consulting for business development initiatives, and lower salary expenses driven by decrease in administrative headcount.

Net loss: $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 2024

Cash and cash equivalents: $9.5 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $2.9 million as of December 2024

Discontinued operations:

Net loss: $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 2024

Current assets: $15.7 million as of June 2025, compared to $25.3 million as of December 2024

Year to Date Financial Results1

Continuing Operations:

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The $0.3 million increase was primarily due to higher professional service fees in regulatory and CMC activities as well as increased costs for Plinabulin research.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The $0.4 million decrease was primarily due to lower salary expenses resulting from decrease in administrative headcount, and lower company overhead expenses mainly due to decrease in investor relations services and D&O insurance related costs.

Net loss: $4.5 million for the six months ended June 2025, compared to $4.7 million for the six months ended June 2024





Discontinued operations:

Net income (loss): $1 million for the six months ended June 2025, compared to ($2.6 million) for the six months ended June 2024





Note 1: Accounting Update

Following definitive agreements in January 2025 to sell the majority of its Series A-1 Preferred Shares in SEED Therapeutics, BeyondSpring now reports SEED’s financial results as discontinued operations under ASC 205-20. BeyondSpring currently owns approximately 40% of SEED and upon completion of the future sale transactions BeyondSpring would own approximately 14% of SEED’s outstanding shares.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies addressing high unmet medical needs. Its lead asset, Plinabulin, is in late-stage clinical development as an anti-cancer agent in NSCLC and other indications. Plinabulin’s novel mechanism as a dendritic cell maturation agent supports both anti-cancer activity and immune modulation, offering a unique approach to resensitizing tumors resistant to checkpoint inhibitors. Learn more at beyondspringpharma.com.

About SEED Therapeutics

SEED Therapeutics pioneers targeted protein degradation through novel molecular glues and bifunctional degraders powered by its proprietary RITE3™ platform. SEED is advancing a pipeline targeting traditionally undruggable proteins across oncology, neurodegeneration, immunology, and virology. Strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Eisai support SEED’s mission to develop transformational therapies. SEED’s lead RBM39 degrader program has cleared US FDA IND. Learn more at seedtherapeutics.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “design,” “may,” “future,” “estimate,” “predict,” “objective,” “goal,” or variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company’s future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet the Company’s expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of the Company’s product candidates, increased competition in the market, the Company’s ability to meet Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 10-K on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law

BEYONDSPRING INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars (“$”), except for number of shares and per share data) As of December 31, 2024 June 30, 2025 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,922 9,544 Advances to suppliers 240 255 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68 200 Current assets of discontinued operations 25,347 15,712 Total current assets 28,577 25,711 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 239 202 Operating right-of-use assets 513 431 Other noncurrent assets 213 216 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations 4,773 4,483 Total noncurrent assets 5,738 5,332 Total assets 34,315 31,043 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 295 266 Accrued expenses 840 926 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 282 307 Other current liabilities 780 612 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 8,813 9,619 Total current liabilities 11,010 11,730 Noncurrent liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 307 170 Deferred revenue 27,400 27,919 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,686 3,783 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations 6,197 4,986 Total noncurrent liabilities 37,590 36,858 Total liabilities 48,600 48,588 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ deficit Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 40,316,320 and 40,322,320 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively) 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 373,185 373,515 Accumulated deficit (407,425 ) (404,754 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,336 1,019 Total BeyondSpring Inc.’s shareholders’ deficit (32,900 ) (30,216 ) Noncontrolling interests 18,615 12,671 Total shareholders’ deficit (14,285 ) (17,545 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit 34,315 31,043





