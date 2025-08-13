Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market Report 2025: AI-Driven Personalization Pushing Revenues to Hit $10.55 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market by Deployment Mode, Component Type, End User Type, Hotel Type, Organization Size, Pricing Model - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market witnessed substantial growth from USD 7.06 billion in 2024 to USD 7.57 billion in 2025, with an anticipated continued expansion at a CAGR of 6.90%, reaching USD 10.55 billion by 2030.
The hospitality sector has embarked on a rapid digital transformation journey, making integrated software solutions indispensable for maintaining competitive advantage. Industry leaders are now leveraging advanced property management, revenue optimization, and guest engagement tools to thrive amidst soaring guest expectations for seamless experiences.
Navigating Guest Experience Transformation
Guest demands for contactless interactions and AI-driven personalization are reshaping the hospitality technology landscape. Modern solutions now include AI algorithms within customer relationship platforms for real-time offer customization. Furthermore, the shift from legacy systems to microservices-based architectures is promoting innovation and integration with IoT to optimize energy use, maintenance, and guest experiences. This transformation assists decision-makers in identifying opportunities for operational agility and competitive advantage.
Impact of 2025 U.S. Tariffs
The 2025 U.S. tariffs have added a layer of complexity to hospitality technology procurement, particularly affecting hardware imports and enterprise software licensing. Increased duties on essential hardware have made operators reconsider procurement strategies, pushing them towards cloud-based solutions. This scenario highlights strategic planning to manage cost structures and implement effective vendor partnerships.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- The report emphasizes adopting scalable architectures-cloud-based deployments offer flexibility and security, crucial in strategic planning for tech investments.
- Increased emphasis on cybersecurity and AI-driven systems for enhanced guest personalization and operational improvement aids risk mitigation.
- It presents a detailed segmentation covering deployment modes, user types, hotel categories, and organizational structures, aiding in precise market entry strategies and identifying growth opportunities.
Report Scope
This section categorizes market segmentation, exploring deployment modes, component types, and pricing models:
- Deployment Mode:
- Cloud: Private Cloud, Public Cloud
- On-Premises
- Component Type:
- Booking & Reservation System: Channel Management, Online Booking Engines
- Customer Relationship Management: Guest Profiling, Loyalty Management
- Revenue Management System: Pricing Management, Yield Management
- End User Type: Hotels (Chain, Independent), Resorts (Beach, Mountain)
- Hotel Type: Economy, Midscale, Luxury (Five Star, Four Star)
- Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs (Medium, Small)
- Pricing Model: Perpetual License (One-Time, Maintenance Fee), Subscription (Annual, Monthly)
The major companies profiled in this Hotel & Hospitality Management Software market report include:
- Oracle Corporation
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Sabre Corporation
- Agilysys, Inc.
- NCR Corporation
- RateGain Networks Limited
- Cloudbeds, Inc.
- Mews Systems B.V.
- Guestline Group Limited
- Protel Hotelsoftware GmbH
Conclusion
The Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market is adapting to a rapidly changing landscape with increased focus on integrating cutting-edge technologies. As the industry evolves, operators must prepare to align technological infrastructures with evolving guest expectations, cybersecurity demands, and sustainability goals. Embracing cloud-native architectures and strategic vendor relations will not only enhance guest satisfaction but also fortify operational resilience.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.57 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Integration of AI-driven dynamic pricing engines to optimize real-time revenue management strategies
5.2. Deployment of contactless check-in kiosks and mobile key functionality to elevate guest safety and convenience
5.3. Adoption of cloud-native property management solutions for centralized multi-property operations and scalability
5.4. Implementation of AI-powered guest sentiment analysis tools for hyper-personalized service recommendations
5.5. Use of blockchain-based identity verification systems to secure guest data and streamline check-in processes
5.6. Incorporation of IoT-enabled energy monitoring networks for sustainable and cost-effective hotel operations
5.7. Integration of omnichannel CRM platforms to deliver targeted marketing across pre-stay and post-stay interactions
5.8. Adoption of augmented reality virtual tour applications to enhance pre-booking engagement and guest decision-making
5.9. Utilization of predictive maintenance analytics to proactively maintain hotel equipment and minimize operational downtime
5.10. Implementation of data-driven housekeeping optimization platforms to improve staff allocation and room readiness
5.11. Integration of advanced cybersecurity frameworks to protect guest payment information and ensure regulatory compliance
5.12. Expansion of digital payment ecosystems supporting multiple global currencies and local wallet options
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cloud
8.2.1. Private Cloud
8.2.2. Public Cloud
8.3. On-Premises
9. Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market, by Component Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Booking & Reservation System
9.2.1. Channel Management
9.2.2. Online Booking Engines
9.3. Customer Relationship Management
9.3.1. Guest Profiling
9.3.2. Loyalty Management
9.4. Housekeeping Management
9.5. Maintenance Management
9.6. Property Management System
9.7. Revenue Management System
9.7.1. Pricing Management
9.7.2. Yield Management
10. Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market, by End User Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Hotels
10.2.1. Chain Hotels
10.2.2. Independent Hotels
10.3. Resorts
10.3.1. Beach Resorts
10.3.2. Mountain Resorts
11. Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market, by Hotel Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Economy
11.3. Luxury
11.3.1. Five Star
11.3.2. Four Star
11.4. Midscale
12. Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market, by Organization Size
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Large Enterprises
12.2.1. Corporate Chains
12.2.2. Independent Corporates
12.3. SMEs
12.3.1. Medium
12.3.2. Small
13. Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market, by Pricing Model
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Perpetual License
13.2.1. Maintenance Fee
13.2.2. One-Time
13.3. Subscription
13.3.1. Annual
13.3.2. Monthly
14. Americas Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. Argentina
15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United Kingdom
15.3. Germany
15.4. France
15.5. Russia
15.6. Italy
15.7. Spain
15.8. United Arab Emirates
15.9. Saudi Arabia
15.10. South Africa
15.11. Denmark
15.12. Netherlands
15.13. Qatar
15.14. Finland
15.15. Sweden
15.16. Nigeria
15.17. Egypt
15.18. Turkey
15.19. Israel
15.20. Norway
15.21. Poland
15.22. Switzerland
16. Asia-Pacific Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market
16.1. Introduction
16.2. China
16.3. India
16.4. Japan
16.5. Australia
16.6. South Korea
16.7. Indonesia
16.8. Thailand
16.9. Philippines
16.10. Malaysia
16.11. Singapore
16.12. Vietnam
16.13. Taiwan
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
17.3. Competitive Analysis
