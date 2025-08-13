Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market Report 2025: AI-Driven Personalization Pushing Revenues to Hit $10.55 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market by Deployment Mode, Component Type, End User Type, Hotel Type, Organization Size, Pricing Model - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market witnessed substantial growth from USD 7.06 billion in 2024 to USD 7.57 billion in 2025, with an anticipated continued expansion at a CAGR of 6.90%, reaching USD 10.55 billion by 2030.

The hospitality sector has embarked on a rapid digital transformation journey, making integrated software solutions indispensable for maintaining competitive advantage. Industry leaders are now leveraging advanced property management, revenue optimization, and guest engagement tools to thrive amidst soaring guest expectations for seamless experiences.

Navigating Guest Experience Transformation

Guest demands for contactless interactions and AI-driven personalization are reshaping the hospitality technology landscape. Modern solutions now include AI algorithms within customer relationship platforms for real-time offer customization. Furthermore, the shift from legacy systems to microservices-based architectures is promoting innovation and integration with IoT to optimize energy use, maintenance, and guest experiences. This transformation assists decision-makers in identifying opportunities for operational agility and competitive advantage.

Impact of 2025 U.S. Tariffs

The 2025 U.S. tariffs have added a layer of complexity to hospitality technology procurement, particularly affecting hardware imports and enterprise software licensing. Increased duties on essential hardware have made operators reconsider procurement strategies, pushing them towards cloud-based solutions. This scenario highlights strategic planning to manage cost structures and implement effective vendor partnerships.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The report emphasizes adopting scalable architectures-cloud-based deployments offer flexibility and security, crucial in strategic planning for tech investments.

Increased emphasis on cybersecurity and AI-driven systems for enhanced guest personalization and operational improvement aids risk mitigation.

It presents a detailed segmentation covering deployment modes, user types, hotel categories, and organizational structures, aiding in precise market entry strategies and identifying growth opportunities.

Report Scope

This section categorizes market segmentation, exploring deployment modes, component types, and pricing models:

Deployment Mode: Cloud: Private Cloud, Public Cloud On-Premises

Component Type: Booking & Reservation System: Channel Management, Online Booking Engines Customer Relationship Management: Guest Profiling, Loyalty Management Revenue Management System: Pricing Management, Yield Management

End User Type: Hotels (Chain, Independent), Resorts (Beach, Mountain)

Hotels (Chain, Independent), Resorts (Beach, Mountain) Hotel Type: Economy, Midscale, Luxury (Five Star, Four Star)

Economy, Midscale, Luxury (Five Star, Four Star) Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs (Medium, Small)

Large Enterprises, SMEs (Medium, Small) Pricing Model: Perpetual License (One-Time, Maintenance Fee), Subscription (Annual, Monthly)

The major companies profiled in this Hotel & Hospitality Management Software market report include:

Oracle Corporation

Amadeus IT Group SA

Sabre Corporation

Agilysys, Inc.

NCR Corporation

RateGain Networks Limited

Cloudbeds, Inc.

Mews Systems B.V.

Guestline Group Limited

Protel Hotelsoftware GmbH

Conclusion

The Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market is adapting to a rapidly changing landscape with increased focus on integrating cutting-edge technologies. As the industry evolves, operators must prepare to align technological infrastructures with evolving guest expectations, cybersecurity demands, and sustainability goals. Embracing cloud-native architectures and strategic vendor relations will not only enhance guest satisfaction but also fortify operational resilience.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Integration of AI-driven dynamic pricing engines to optimize real-time revenue management strategies

5.2. Deployment of contactless check-in kiosks and mobile key functionality to elevate guest safety and convenience

5.3. Adoption of cloud-native property management solutions for centralized multi-property operations and scalability

5.4. Implementation of AI-powered guest sentiment analysis tools for hyper-personalized service recommendations

5.5. Use of blockchain-based identity verification systems to secure guest data and streamline check-in processes

5.6. Incorporation of IoT-enabled energy monitoring networks for sustainable and cost-effective hotel operations

5.7. Integration of omnichannel CRM platforms to deliver targeted marketing across pre-stay and post-stay interactions

5.8. Adoption of augmented reality virtual tour applications to enhance pre-booking engagement and guest decision-making

5.9. Utilization of predictive maintenance analytics to proactively maintain hotel equipment and minimize operational downtime

5.10. Implementation of data-driven housekeeping optimization platforms to improve staff allocation and room readiness

5.11. Integration of advanced cybersecurity frameworks to protect guest payment information and ensure regulatory compliance

5.12. Expansion of digital payment ecosystems supporting multiple global currencies and local wallet options



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cloud

8.2.1. Private Cloud

8.2.2. Public Cloud

8.3. On-Premises



9. Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market, by Component Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Booking & Reservation System

9.2.1. Channel Management

9.2.2. Online Booking Engines

9.3. Customer Relationship Management

9.3.1. Guest Profiling

9.3.2. Loyalty Management

9.4. Housekeeping Management

9.5. Maintenance Management

9.6. Property Management System

9.7. Revenue Management System

9.7.1. Pricing Management

9.7.2. Yield Management



10. Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market, by End User Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Hotels

10.2.1. Chain Hotels

10.2.2. Independent Hotels

10.3. Resorts

10.3.1. Beach Resorts

10.3.2. Mountain Resorts



11. Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market, by Hotel Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Economy

11.3. Luxury

11.3.1. Five Star

11.3.2. Four Star

11.4. Midscale



12. Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market, by Organization Size

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Large Enterprises

12.2.1. Corporate Chains

12.2.2. Independent Corporates

12.3. SMEs

12.3.1. Medium

12.3.2. Small



13. Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market, by Pricing Model

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Perpetual License

13.2.1. Maintenance Fee

13.2.2. One-Time

13.3. Subscription

13.3.1. Annual

13.3.2. Monthly



14. Americas Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. Argentina



15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. United Kingdom

15.3. Germany

15.4. France

15.5. Russia

15.6. Italy

15.7. Spain

15.8. United Arab Emirates

15.9. Saudi Arabia

15.10. South Africa

15.11. Denmark

15.12. Netherlands

15.13. Qatar

15.14. Finland

15.15. Sweden

15.16. Nigeria

15.17. Egypt

15.18. Turkey

15.19. Israel

15.20. Norway

15.21. Poland

15.22. Switzerland



16. Asia-Pacific Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market

16.1. Introduction

16.2. China

16.3. India

16.4. Japan

16.5. Australia

16.6. South Korea

16.7. Indonesia

16.8. Thailand

16.9. Philippines

16.10. Malaysia

16.11. Singapore

16.12. Vietnam

16.13. Taiwan



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

17.3. Competitive Analysis

