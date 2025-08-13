Deckard Technologies Receives “Property Compliance Platform of the Year” in 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes the world’s most innovative real estate technology companies and solutions, today announced that Deckard Technologies , a global GovTech leader redefining how local governments confront the complex challenges of residential property oversight, has been awarded “Property Compliance Platform of the Year” in the 5th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Deckard Technologies offers software solutions that empower over 400 jurisdictions across the U.S., Canada, and Australia to make smarter, faster, more informed decisions on issues related to short-term rentals (STRs), long-term rentals, and foreclosures. The company’s SaaS platform, Rentalscape, is driven by patented, AI-powered processes that transform fragmented property data into intuitive, actionable insights, enabling local governments to tackle problems in real time with precision and scalability.

Deckard’s suite includes Rentalscape, the leading GovTech platform for managing short- and long-term rental business compliance. Using AI powered solutions, it analyzes over 15 million listings from 10,000+ rental websites in real time, tracking listings, bookings, and rental activity. Key features include interactive maps, detailed property cards with listing history and revenue estimates, search functionality, market dashboards, and compliance tracking. These tools help jurisdictions enforce regulations, estimate transient occupancy taxes, and assist in maintaining community standards. With expanding products and features, Rentalscape empowers local governments to streamline compliance and maintain community standards.

Its easy-to-use dashboard also allows for property oversight that improves public service delivery and strengthens civic infrastructure. Governments can manage their property landscapes proactively, with real time data and available insights

Deckard collaborates closely with compliance officers, finance leads, planners, and public safety departments. The company’s STR Compliance Checklist helps local governments navigate STR-related challenges brought on by the Summer season. Users can detect and track unlisted or short-notice STRs using property management software, enable cross-departments with shared, real-time data, offer round-the-clock community support, address underreported tax through automated methods, and ensure compliance with Govtech security protocols.

“As short-term rental regulations evolve, our platform enables local governments to take a data-driven, resident-first approach to enforcement and compliance while minimizing risks related to data exposure and system integrity. Beyond improving compliance, Rentalscape is built to support modern digital governance safely and effectively,” said Nick Del Pego, CEO of Deckard Technologies. “We’re proud to receive this award from PropTech Breakthrough. We’ll continue building scalable, secure, and transparent tools that help local governments manage short-term rental activity and compliance with confidence.”

The PropTech sector is rapidly redefining how people buy, sell, manage and experience real estate, transforming one of the world’s largest asset classes. From AI-driven property insights and digital transaction platforms to smart building technologies and sustainability solutions, PropTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and sustainability.

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to shine a spotlight on the innovators and trailblazers who are not only keeping pace with this dynamic industry - but actively driving it forward. By conducting one of the PropTech industry’s most rigorous evaluations of technology companies and solutions, reviewing thousands of award nominations each year, PropTech Breakthrough aims to inspire further innovation and help propel the real estate industry into a smarter, more connected and sustainable future.

“Deckard’s software is a game changer for cities seeking to modernize their approach to property management and community protection. Municipalities often struggle with low compliance and permit gaps due to registration loopholes. Maintaining compliance and reducing unpermitted STRs in these circumstances usually requires extensive additional staff,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Deckard’s software combines technical sophistication, user-centric design, and tailored adaptability to each jurisdiction’s legal, fiscal, and operational framework. For its use of AI, real-time data delivery, and measurable impact on compliance, revenue, and resident satisfaction, Deckard is our choice for ‘Property Compliance Platform of the Year!’”

About Deckard Technologies

Founded in 2018, Deckard Technologies is a GovTech data company transforming how local governments manage residential property challenges. With operations spanning the U.S., Colombia, and Australia, Deckard’s SaaS platform delivers actionable insights into short-term rentals, long-term rentals, and foreclosures. Trusted by over 400 jurisdictions worldwide, Deckard’s AI-powered solutions combine advanced data collection with intuitive applications, helping municipalities improve compliance, increase tax revenue, and enhance community outcomes. For more information, visit deckard.com .

