NetVendor Named “Property Compliance Innovation of the Year” in 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetVendor , the leading platform purpose-built for vendor compliance and maintenance operations in property management, today announced it has been named “Property Compliance Innovation of the Year” by the 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Awards, an independent program honoring the most impactful companies in global real estate technology.

NetVendor powers compliance across 4.5+ million multifamily units and is trusted by 7 of the top 10 property management companies. Its unified platform automates vendor credentialing, validates COIs and W-9s, and delivers ongoing risk management. NetVendor integrates seamlessly with property management systems including Entrata, Yardi, AppFolio, MRI, and more.

NetVendor simplifies property management and operations with:

Compliance: Innovative vendor management for onboarding, credentialing, and ongoing compliance monitoring.

Innovative vendor management for onboarding, credentialing, and ongoing compliance monitoring. Maintenance: Mobile-first platform for managing service requests, inspections, and make-readies.

Mobile-first platform for managing service requests, inspections, and make-readies. Bidding: Centralizes project bidding by allowing property teams to request bids from compliant vendors and compare options with ease.

Centralizes project bidding by allowing property teams to request bids from compliant vendors and compare options with ease. Commercial Tenant Tracking: Simplifies insurance compliance and documentation and for commercial tenants.

“This recognition reflects the incredible impact and value that NetVendor’s unique and innovative solutions deliver for property management companies navigating vendor risk and operational complexity,” said Dave Cooper, CEO of NetVendor. “We’re proud to support the industry’s leading firms with technology and expertise that simplify compliance and drive efficiency at scale.”

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to shine a spotlight on the innovators and trailblazers who are not only keeping pace with this dynamic industry - but actively driving it forward. By conducting one of the PropTech industry’s most rigorous evaluations of technology companies and solutions, reviewing thousands of award nominations each year, PropTech Breakthrough aims to inspire further innovation and help propel the real estate industry into a smarter, more connected and sustainable future.

“NetVendor is redefining operational excellence in property management by transforming how vendor compliance and maintenance workflows are managed. Finding, vetting, and managing third-party vendors is difficult, with chasing paperwork and manual tracking. Most solutions focus on front-office enhancements like leasing, neglecting the high-risk, high-cost challenges behind the scenes,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Built exclusively for real estate management, NetVendor takes care of everything when it comes to vendor compliance and maintenance - two critical, yet often neglected, areas in property management. We’re proud to award NetVendor with ‘Property Compliance Innovation of the Year!’”

About NetVendor

NetVendor is the leading provider of software solutions designed to simplify vendor management and maintenance operations for real estate professionals. NetVendor Compliance provides a comprehensive credentialing and compliance solution to help property management companies track and monitor their vendor networks. By streamlining critical vendor management workflows, NetVendor helps property managers save time, reduce risk, and manage geographically dispersed vendor networks across multifamily communities. Learn more at netvendor.com .

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com .

