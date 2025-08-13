October Three Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October Three, an industry-leading defined benefit strategy, management and administration consulting firm, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. October Three ranked 3,280 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list overall and 215 within the financial services category.

The 2025 Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of those dynamic and resilient companies that have successfully demonstrated rapid growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market in the U.S. economy.

Since 2022, October Three has increased its revenue by 121 percent, expanded its staff by 68 percent and grown its portfolio of defined benefit and cash balance plans by 178 percent.

“The past few years have been a period of significant growth for October Three,” said Jeff Stevenson, CEO of October Three. “This recognition is the result of the talent and dedication of our team. We’re honored to be included, and we are grateful to our customers and partners who have placed their trust in our company and who have contributed to October Three’s continued success.”

The Inc. 5000 list ranks the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on revenue growth over the past three years. Many household names first gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list. Being included in the Inc. 5000 is a significant achievement that places October Three among the most dynamic and successful businesses in the country.

The complete list of results for the 2025 Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About October Three:

October Three Consulting, LLC is a full service actuarial, consulting and technology firm that is re-engineering defined benefit plan strategy, management and administration to meet the needs of the modern and future workforce. The company’s O3 PRIME plan is based on cutting-edge technology, risk analysis and data-driven insights to minimize financial risk and volatility while maximizing employees’ potential for predictable retirement income. For more information, please follow October Three on LinkedIn and visit our website at octoberthree.com.

Media Contact:

Sean Harris

October Three Consulting

+1 512.553.6404

sharris@octoberthree.com