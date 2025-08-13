HUMBL and MultiCortex Launches CortexPC – a Computer with an AI-native Operating System

San Diego, CA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) is proud to announce that it will begin selling the CortexPC – a proprietary line of AI-native computers. The CortexPC will be powered by the MultiCortex operating system, a revolutionary platform designed for next-generation personal and enterprise computing, with a full focus on privacy and high performance.

This launch delivers computers with an AI-native operating system and heterogeneous computing capabilities. The solution addresses a growing demand from professionals such as doctors, lawyers, programmers, financial market executives, professors, researchers, engineers, students, as well as companies across multiple sectors, who want to leverage AI models privately, without their data being accessed by third parties.

Initial Launch and Retail Access

The first line of desktops and edge computing units featuring MultiCortex technology will debut through a dedicated website and select physical store partnerships, in a soft launch bringing this next-generation system directly to U.S. consumers and businesses.

HUMBL Venture’s CEO, Thiago Moura said: " MultiCortex was designed to meet a clear market demand for data privacy and high performance. We're not waiting for the future of AI computing, we're making it available today.”

The new MultiCortex PC is available for purchase at: www.humblventures.store.

What Makes MultiCortex Different

AI-native OS – provides various AI capabilities, such as generating videos, images, and text.

– provides various AI capabilities, such as generating videos, images, and text. Privacy focused – all processing remains on the device; no data collection or third-party data brokerages.

For Enterprises:

No Token Charges - You are not billed based on input/output tokens.

- You are not billed based on input/output tokens. Unlimited Usage - No token limits or complex cost tracking.

- No token limits or complex cost tracking. Fixed SaaS-Style Pricing - Subscription-based with no hidden token fees.

Unlike services such as ChatGPT, MultiCortex does not use AI token-based pricing.

Privacy by Design: How MultiCortex Protects You

Edge-based processing (AI outside the cloud):

All AI computing happens locally – your data never leaves your device.

No cloud synchronization for voice commands, files, or behavior patterns.

No ad template, no data selling:

MultiCortex does not monetize or sell user data.

No profiling, no trackers, no targeted ads – ever.

Your data remains yours.

Learn more at: www.humblventures.store

Follow for updates: @HumblOTC | @EuThiago_Moura

Investor Relations: IR@humbl.com