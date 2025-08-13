Compass Lexecon Ranked Top Economic Consulting Firm on Lexology Index Competition 2025 List

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that professionals from its Compass Lexecon subsidiary topped the Lexology Index: Competition 2025 list for global economic consulting firms, with 66 professionals named. In addition, six FTI Consulting professionals were named to the list.

The following Compass Lexecon and FTI Consulting experts were also recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders, a distinction reserved for professionals considered to be in the top 5% of Lexology Index practitioners: B. Douglas Bernheim, Dennis Carlton, Fernando Coloma Ríos, Lorenzo Coppi, Neil Dryden, Margaret Guerin-Calvert, Thilo Klein, Jorge Padilla, Alejandro Requejo, David Sevy and Elena Zoido.

About Compass Lexecon

Compass Lexecon is internationally recognized as a leading economic consulting firm with preeminent competition, finance, intellectual property, international arbitration, and energy practices. With more than 700 professionals in 25 offices around the world, Compass Lexecon offers a global perspective on economic matters. For the past 18 years, Compass Lexecon has been ranked as one of the leading antitrust economics firms in the world by the Global Competition Review. To learn more about Compass Lexecon or to find one of our professionals, please visit www.compasslexecon.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at https://www.fticonsulting.com .

