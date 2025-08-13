Compass Lexecon Ranked Top Economic Consulting Firm on Lexology Index Competition 2025 List

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that professionals from its Compass Lexecon subsidiary topped the Lexology Index: Competition 2025 list for global economic consulting firms, with 66 professionals named. In addition, six FTI Consulting professionals were named to the list.
The following Compass Lexecon and FTI Consulting experts were also recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders, a distinction reserved for professionals considered to be in the top 5% of Lexology Index practitioners: B. Douglas Bernheim, Dennis Carlton, Fernando Coloma Ríos, Lorenzo Coppi, Neil Dryden, Margaret Guerin-Calvert, Thilo Klein, Jorge Padilla, Alejandro Requejo, David Sevy and Elena Zoido.
The following Compass Lexecon professionals were named to the Competition 2025 list:
Competition Economists
- Jonathan Arnold, Senior Consultant – Chicago
- Gustavo Bamberger, Executive Vice President – Chicago
- Gabriel Baron, Senior Consultant – Tel Aviv
- B. Douglas Bernheim, Senior Consultant – Stanford
- Peter Bönisch, Vice President – Berlin
- Luis Cabral, Senior Consultant – New York
- Martina Caldana, Senior Vice President – Rome, Milan, Brussels and London
- Dennis Carlton, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Georg Clemens, Senior Economist – Düsseldorf
- Mary Coleman, Head of U.S. Antitrust practice – Boston
- Fernando Coloma Ríos, Senior Vice President – Santiago
- Justin Coombs, Executive Vice President – London, Singapore and Hong Kong SAR
- Lorenzo Coppi, Co-Head of International practice – London, Milan, Brussels and Rome
- Neil Dryden, Co-Head of International practice – London and Brussels
- Kenneth Elzinga, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
- Roman Fischer, Vice President – Brussels
- Antón García, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Urs Haegler, Senior Vice President – London
- Guillermo Israilevich, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Jeremiah Juts, Senior Vice President – Paris
- Ciara Kalmus, Senior Vice President – London
- Joseph Kalt, Senior Managing Director – Boston
- Thilo Klein, Executive Vice President – London, Berlin and Düsseldorf
- Patricia Lorenzo, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Valérie Meunier, Senior Vice President – Brussels and Paris
- Christopher Milde, Senior Vice President – Berlin
- Boaz Moselle, Executive Vice President – London
- Damien Neven, Academic Affiliate – Brussels
- Lau Nilausen, Senior Vice President – London
- Carlos Noton, Senior Consultant – Santiago
- Jorge Padilla, Chair of International practice – Madrid, London and Brussels
- Soledad Pereiras, Vice President – Madrid
- Matthias Pflanz, Senior Consultant – London
- Michele Polo, Academic Affiliate – Milan
- Peter Reiss, Senior Consultant – Oakland
- Alejandro Requejo, Executive Vice President – Madrid
- Paul Reynolds, Senior Consultant – London and Perth
- William Rogerson, Senior Consultant – Chicago
- Fabien Roques, Executive Vice President – Paris and Brussels
- Pekka Sääskilahti, Executive Vice President – Helsinki
- Orjan Sandewall, Vice President – London
- David Sevy, Executive Vice President – Paris and Brussels
- Georges Siotis, Affiliate Consultant – Madrid
- Ian Small, Senior Vice President – London
- Theresa Sullivan, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Otto Toivanen, Academic Affiliate – Helsinki
- Stefano Trento, Senior Vice President – London and Madrid
- Lotta Väänänen, Vice President – Helsinki
- David Weiskopf, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Julian Wright, Academic Affiliate – Singapore
- Vanessa Yanhua Zhang, Executive Vice President, Head of Greater China – New York and Beijing
- Elena Zoido, Executive Vice President – Madrid
Future Leaders
- Michele Avagliano, Vice President – London
- Thomas Bowman, Vice President – London
- Jasper Haller, Vice President – Berlin
- Cecilia Nardini, Vice President – London
- Laura Phaff, Managing Director – London
- Mario Polus, Senior Economist – Berlin
- Kadambari Prasad, Vice President – London
- Bernardo Sarmento, Vice President – Madrid and Lisbon
- Segye Shin, Vice President – London
- Angelos Stenimachitis, Vice President – London
- Zita Vasas, Vice President – London
- Roberto Venturini, Vice President – Brussels
- Antoine Victoria, Senior Vice President – Paris
- Jun Kai Wee, Senior Economist – Singapore
The following FTI Consulting professionals were named to the list:
Competition Economists
- Jincy Elizabeth Francis, Director – Mumbai
- Margaret Guerin-Calvert, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Randal Heeb, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Susan Henley Manning, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Joe Perkins, Senior Managing Director – London
- Navin Waghe, Senior Managing Director – London
About Compass Lexecon
Compass Lexecon is internationally recognized as a leading economic consulting firm with preeminent competition, finance, intellectual property, international arbitration, and energy practices. With more than 700 professionals in 25 offices around the world, Compass Lexecon offers a global perspective on economic matters. For the past 18 years, Compass Lexecon has been ranked as one of the leading antitrust economics firms in the world by the Global Competition Review. To learn more about Compass Lexecon or to find one of our professionals, please visit www.compasslexecon.com.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at https://www.fticonsulting.com.
