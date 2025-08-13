Wedbush Securities Welcomes William Floyd as a Financial Consultant in Dallas, Texas





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Securities, a prominent financial services firm, proudly announces that William Floyd has joined its Wealth Management division as a Financial Consultant. Floyd will report into the Dallas, TX office and continue Wedbush’s expansion in the area.

Floyd joins from Texas Capital Bank where he served as Assistant Vice President, Private Client Advisor at Texas Capital Bank. With over a decade of experience in marketing and finance, Floyd has constructed and managed multi-million-dollar portfolios for high-net-worth clients. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at various marketing firms such as MarketScale and Integer Group.

“I admire how Wedbush financial advisors are empowered to deliver personalized and product-agnostic solutions, all on the foundation of building long-lasting and trusted client relationships,” Floyd said. “Being at a firm that equally values client success and colleague success is important. This creates an environment of encouragement, which is crucial to a well-functioning firm.”

Chris Mone, EVP, Head of Wealth Management, added, “With William joining the team, our Dallas office can continue expanding its reach while providing strategic guidance in today’s markets. His varied experience, track record, and relationship-first approach make him an ideal fit for Wedbush.”

Floyd holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University. A Texas native, Floyd is highly involved in the community, serving as Chair of the NextGen Committee for Vogel and previously as a member of the Emerging Leaders in Philanthropy of Communities Foundation of Texas.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/ FINRA / SIPC

