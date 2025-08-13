Amaze Unveils Rebranded Website and Unified User Experience for the Creator-Led Commerce Era

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced the launch of its reimagined and rebranded website . The unveiling marks the next chapter in Amaze’s mission to empower ambitious creators and brands to unlock new revenue streams in the growing e-commerce industry.

The redesigned site unites the full Amaze family of brands under a cohesive experience, making it easier for users to discover, understand, and leverage the right tools for their goals, whether they’re launching their first product, scaling a brand, or engaging fans.

“This new, integrated website is designed to accelerate revenue growth for Amaze and the creators and brands we serve,” said Aaron Day, Chairman and CEO of Amaze Holdings, Inc. “By uniting our entire ecosystem under one intuitive experience, we’re enabling creators to reach new audiences, convert more sales, and scale faster than ever.”

An Integrated Platform to Lead the Creator Economy

Beyond a refreshed aesthetic and intuitive navigation, the updated website delivers a streamlined path to Amaze’s full suite of offerings:



Spring by Amaze (Black): Transform ideas into real-life products with ease.

Teespring Marketplace by Amaze (Pink): Sell physical and digital merchandise to audiences worldwide.

Amaze Digital Fits (Purple): Create custom Roblox wearables without 3D design skills.

Studio by Amaze (Bright Blue): Build cohesive, on-brand marketing campaigns and funnels, no code required.

Fresh Vine Wine (Merlot): Premium, low-calorie wine products that elevate brand experience.



Color-coded brand identities for each solution make navigation effortless while reinforcing the Amaze ecosystem as a connected, creator-first commerce platform.

Built for Growth at Every Stage

Each product page clearly articulates its value to creators, fans, and enterprise partners. The website showcases how individual solutions can be used independently or in combination to create powerful revenue-generating ecosystems. For example, a creator launching their product through Spring by Amaze can seamlessly use Studio by Amaze to build a full marketing campaign and drive traffic to a Teespring Marketplace store, all from one integrated platform.

“This rebrand signals that Amaze has evolved into a fully unified, creator-first commerce platform,” said Danielle Pederson, Senior Vice President of Marketing of Amaze. “We’ve made it seamless for ambitious people and brands to create, market, and monetize without limits.”

With this rebrand, Amaze reinforces its position as the go-to platform for turning creative ambition into tangible success. It’s equipped to support a creator experimenting with their first product line to a brand tapping into the thriving creator economy. Users can visit the rebranded website at amaze.co .

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co

About Amaze:

Amaze Software, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, the size of our market, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e0c24d5-0ae1-42af-9e84-e508938a2616