Telitacicept Achieved Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Clinical Study for Primary Sjögren's Disease with Telitacicept, a Dual BAFF/APRIL Inhibitor

Phase 3 results position telitacicept as potential best-in-disease profile in primary Sjögren's disease

Telitacicept demonstrated a favorable safety profile

Vor evaluating timing of global Phase 3 clinical study in primary Sjögren's disease

Data anticipated to be presented at an upcoming medical conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that its collaborator, RemeGen Co., Ltd (HKEX: 9995, SHA: 688331), achieved the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical study in China evaluating telitacicept in adults with primary Sjögren's disease. Details of the study results are planned to be presented at an upcoming medical conference.

“For decades, patients with primary Sjögren's disease have faced limited treatments options, and telitacicept offers a potential option for these patients which targets the root cause of this devastating autoimmune disease. In an indication where therapeutic progress has been measured in incremental steps, the results from telitacicept suggest the potential for a best-in-disease profile and could set a new benchmark in the field,” said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “By targeting both BAFF and APRIL, telitacicept addresses the upstream and downstream autoimmune signaling cascade, offering the possibility of truly modifying the disease instead of simply managing symptoms. This dual-target profile has also shown transformative potential in myasthenia gravis, our lead indication, highlighting telitacicept as a potential pipeline-in-a-product with broad applicability across autoimmune diseases. Sjögren’s represents a significant global expansion opportunity for Vor beyond myasthenia gravis, further extending the reach and impact of our portfolio.”

The Phase 3 clinical study in China achieved the primary endpoint of improving disease activity measured by a reduction in EULAR Sjögren's syndrome disease activity index (ESSDAI), a comprehensive 12-domain index measuring systemic disease activity severity against placebo. Telitacicept demonstrated a favorable safety profile.

RemeGen announced that it plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for primary Sjögren’s disease, which will become telitacicept’s fourth approved indication in China.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com.

About Telitacicept

Telitacicept is a novel, investigational recombinant fusion protein designed to treat autoimmune diseases by selectively inhibiting BLyS (BAFF) and APRIL - two cytokines essential to B cell and plasma cell survival. This dual-target mechanism reduces autoreactive B cells and autoantibody production, key drivers of autoimmune pathology. In a Phase 3 clinical trial in generalized myasthenia gravis in China, telitacicept demonstrated a placebo adjusted 4.83-point improvement in MG-ADL (Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living scale) at 24 weeks, the primary endpoint of the trial.

Telitacicept is approved in China for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). A global Phase 3 clinical trial in gMG is currently underway across the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific to support potential approval in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

About Sjögren’s Disease (formerly known as Sjögren’s Syndrome)

Sjögren’s disease is a chronic autoimmune condition in which overactive B cells drive inflammation, damaging moisture-producing glands and, in many cases, other organs. Hallmark symptoms include dry eyes and dry mouth, alongside fatigue, pain, and systemic complications affecting the skin, lungs, kidneys, and nervous system. About one-third of patients develop significant extraglandular involvement, and the disease carries an elevated lymphoma risk, often leading to substantial impairment in daily life.

One of the most common rheumatic autoimmune diseases, Sjögren’s remains underdiagnosed, with roughly half of cases unrecognized and women comprising the vast majority of patients. Despite its prevalence and burden, no systemic disease-modifying therapies exist; current care focuses on symptom management with incomplete relief.

