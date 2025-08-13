SAREPTA STOCK: Lose Money on Your Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Investment? Contact BFA Law before the August 25 Legal Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until August 25, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors who purchased Sarepta securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Dolgicer v. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-05317.

Why Was Sarepta Sued for Securities Fraud?

Sarepta is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. Sarepta’s most important product is Elevidys, a therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As alleged, Sarepta repeatedly touted the safety profile of Elevidys and told investors that the benefits of the treatment outweighed its risks.

In truth, Elevidys causes fatal acute liver failure in some patients.

The Stock Declines as the Truth Is Revealed

On March 18, 2025, Sarepta announced that a patient that had been treated with Elevidys died after suffering acute liver failure. On this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell $27.81 per share, or over 27%, from $101.35 per share on March 17, 2025, to $73.54 per share on March 18, 2025. Nevertheless, on the same day, Sarepta assured investors that “the benefit-risk of ELEVIDYS remains positive.”

Next, on June 15, 2025, Sarepta announced that a second patient treated with Elevidys had died from acute liver failure and that it was suspending certain shipments of Elevidys and paused dosing in an ongoing clinical trial of the treatment. On this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell $15.24 per share, or more than 42%, from $36.18 per share on June 13, 2025, to $20.94 per share on June 16, 2025.

Finally, on July 17, 2025, Sarepta revealed that a third patient treated with one of Sarepta’s investigational treatments related to Elevidys had died from acute liver failure in June 2025. On this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell more than 40% on July 18, 2025.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Sarepta you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

