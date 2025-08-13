DENVER, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing breakthrough cancer therapeutics, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a bold new treasury policy to diversify its corporate reserves into cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin and potentially other digital assets. The decision underscores the company’s commitment to strategic capital allocation and long-term shareholder value creation.

Under the newly adopted policy, up to 25% of LIXTE’s corporate treasury may be allocated to cryptocurrencies. All digital assets will be securely held with a fully regulated and compliant custodian, and all transactions will conform to applicable financial, legal, and audit standards to ensure transparency, security, and regulatory integrity.

“LIXTE’s updated treasury policy is based on our conviction in the long-term potential of cryptocurrency to hedge our existing treasury assets, as well as delivering meaningful returns for shareholders,” commented Geordan Pursglove, Chairman and CEO of LIXTE.

Strategic and Financial Rationale

The shift comes as a growing number of forward-thinking companies adopt cryptocurrencies as part of a diversified treasury management approach. By introducing Bitcoin and potentially other digital assets into its balance sheet, LIXTE aims to:

Hedge against inflation and fiat currency depreciation

Enhance liquidity with globally recognized, borderless assets

Position itself at the forefront of fintech-enabled financial strategy

Leverage digital assets as a potential asymmetric upside to complement its biotech growth trajectory

This treasury diversification strategy could also provide a more dynamic balance sheet, allowing LIXTE to be more agile in capital deployment while benefiting from long-term appreciation in high-conviction digital assets.

A Growing Corporate Trend

LIXTE joins a growing list of public companies turning to cryptocurrency as a strategic asset class. These moves have often correlated with increased institutional attention, higher shareholder engagement, and greater visibility within both financial and technology sectors. For smaller-cap growth companies like LIXTE, it also signals operational sophistication and a progressive approach to capital efficiency.

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative cancer therapies targeting the protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) pathway, a previously underexplored avenue in cancer treatment. The company’s lead compound, LB-100, is a first-in-class PP2A inhibitor that has demonstrated strong preclinical results and early-stage clinical tolerability. LIXTE is currently advancing proof-of-concept trials in Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Metastatic Colon Cancer, and Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma.

More information can be found at: www.lixte.com

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to https://247marketnews.com/lixte-biotechnology/ for further LIXT information and 247marketnews.com LIXT disclosure information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.