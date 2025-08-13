BRUNT Workwear Announces Official Partnership with New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium, and the Gillette Stadium Field Crew

NORTH READING, Mass., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BRUNT Workwear , the fastest growing boot and apparel brand for trade workers in America, announced its partnership with the New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium and the Gillette Stadium Field Crew. As an official sponsor of the Gillette Stadium Field Crew, BRUNT will provide its signature boots and co-branded apparel to the entire crew, keeping them comfortable, safe, and supported year-round.

Founded five years ago with the mission to support the 35 million trade workers in the United States, BRUNT’s partnership with the Patriots and Gillette Stadium is a meaningful milestone for the community. While most apparel sponsorships focus on the players, BRUNT’s first-of-its-kind sponsorship will spotlight the field crew. This next chapter is emblematic of their deep commitment to the trades—outfitting the behind-the-scenes crew that keeps a multimillion-dollar stadium and training facilities running for America’s favorite sport.

“We built BRUNT for the millions of people who lace up their boots every morning to build this country and keep the engine running,” says Eric Girouard, Founder and CEO of BRUNT Workwear. “I grew up watching the Patriots every Sunday with my family and my buddies, and I know that they can’t perform their best without the right crew behind them who makes it all possible. We’re proud to stand behind the Gillette Stadium Field Crew, and to keep them comfortable and safe while they’re putting in the work.”





The partnership will also involve game day activations this season, including three BRUNT-hosted tailgates at home games on September 7 vs. the Raiders, November 2 vs. the Falcons, and December 14 vs. the Bills.

“We’re proud to have BRUNT on board as an official sponsor, supporting the hardworking members of the crew that make every game day possible this football season,” said Ryan Bjorn, Field Superintendent for Gillette Stadium. “From mowing, sodding, to hauling equipment, our crew works tirelessly to give fans and players a seamless game day experience, and BRUNT’s gear is built for the job.”

BRUNT is the fastest-growing workwear brand in the United States, revolutionizing workwear for modern tradespeople. Blue-collar workers gravitate to the brand for high-quality work boots and apparel that they trust to be designed for long-lasting wear. While this sponsorship marks BRUNT’s first NFL partnership, BRUNT has also teamed up with professional athletes like Travis Pastrana and Cowboy Cerrone, content creators like Hannah Barron, and the work crews and athletes behind NASCAR, Off-Road and Snocross events, as well as the Professional Bull Riders League.

Launched in 2020, BRUNT Workwear is retooling the way the workwear industry works by collaborating with trade workers to develop boots and apparel that provide the best performance, durability and comfort hard-earned money can buy. BRUNT products are developed to provide solutions that make real workers' lives easier, a mission brought to life by the fact that each signature product is named after a real worker who inspired the design. In addition to bestseller The Marin boot, BRUNT's lineup includes a range of waterproof, comp toe, soft toe and jobsite-approved work boots for every worker, as well as a broad selection of apparel and accessories.

