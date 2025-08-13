ALLDAY Unveils New Watermelon Splash and Peach Snap Fast-Acting Energy Sprays





AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the hottest days of the summer, ALLDAY™ Energy Spray - the fast-acting, natural caffeine spray that has exploded across TikTok and is disrupting the energy drink industry - announced today the launch of two new flavors: Watermelon Splash and Peach Snap. ALLDAY, the widely popular energy brand on TikTok, known for its groundbreaking new delivery system that allows for multi-serving, ultra fast-acting energy technology, will begin offering the new Watermelon Splash and Peach Snap flavors online , on Amazon, TikTok shop and at select retailers beginning today.

“Our newest flavors, Watermelon Splash and Peach Snap, build on the tremendous response ALLDAY has seen from people everywhere who are excited to experience an energy boosting product that matches their lifestyle and doesn’t burden them with drinks to chug or bulky pouches to put in their mouth,” said Chaim Weinerman, Co-Founder and CTO of ALLDAY.

Backed by 8+ years of research, ALLDAY was developed by neuroscientists looking to solve a fundamental flaw in the way caffeine is typically consumed. ALLDAY’s groundbreaking caffeine tech delivers faster energy on the go. The pocket-sized caffeine spray lets you feel the effects of caffeine twice as fast* as any drinkable caffeine product, without the sugar and chemicals found in traditional energy drinks.

The smartest way to caffeinate, ALLDAY Energy Spray is more convenient than traditional energy drinks, and doesn’t require drinking, chewing or having a pouch in your mouth just to get the caffeine boost consumers are looking for. Discrete, portable and designed specifically to let hard-working people get the exact amount of caffeine they need - when they need it - ALLDAY has changed the way people think about energy.

Each spray of ALLDAY contains 32mg of natural caffeine. Two quick sprays deliver the caffeine of a small cup of coffee, with three sprays providing the caffeine of a traditional energy drink. With 12 total sprays, a single bottle is equivalent to 6 cups of coffee or 4 energy drinks, providing the energy you need to power through your week. Backed by science, ALLDAY pairs organic caffeine with essential vitamins (Biotin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D) and amino acids to support focus, endurance, and mood, without the sugar or calories.

“Everyone needs an energy boost sometimes and people everywhere are discovering the benefits of our scientifically designed technology that puts natural, fast-acting caffeine in a portable and multi-serving spray for faster and more tailor-made results,” said Mohand Khouider, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of ALLDAY.

ALLDAY is available at select retailers in Texas and Georgia as well as online at www.sprayALLDAYenergy.com , Amazon, and TikTok shop .

All the benefits of caffeine, no chugging required.

For more information about ALLDAY or to order it online visit: www.sprayALLDAYenergy.com .

ALLDAY is a subsidiary of All Labs, Inc.

*Based on a self-reported survey of 71 users using the product in real-world conditions and internal testing. Individual results may vary.