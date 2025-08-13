Hope For Ukraine Steps Up In Response to Deteriorating Economy and Food Crisis

Roseland, NJ, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After war comes poverty and famine. Although the war in Ukraine is far from over, we are already witnessing the devastating impact it’s having on the country’s economy and food security.

Across Ukraine, families are struggling to survive as the cost of living continues to rise sharply. Electricity prices have increased by 60% per kilowatt-hour since the start of the full-scale invasion. In 2022, a loaf of bread cost 18 UAH; today, it costs 40 UAH, a 112% increase that has made basic food staples unaffordable for many.

Now, an ecological crisis is compounding the damage. Millions of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine — including Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Odesa, and Kryvyi Rih — destroying crops in areas already devastated by war. Once among the most fertile regions in the country, much of this land is now filled with landmines and unexploded ordnance, making it unsafe and unusable for agriculture. The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in 2023 significantly altered the local climate, leaving the region more vulnerable to disasters like this.

As a result, food prices have surged by 150–200% since 2022. At our food distribution events, we are seeing longer lines every week. If the locust infestation is not brought under control, we expect a severe drop in Ukraine’s fall 2025 harvest, potentially leading to nationwide food shortages in 2026.

Senior citizens are particularly at risk. As of April 2025, the average monthly pension in Ukraine was 6,341 UAH (~$150 USD) — below the official subsistence level of approximately 6,685 UAH. Nearly 30% of pensioners receive just 3,340 UAH (~$80) per month. While living costs rise, pensions remain stagnant. In comparison, the average pension in the EU replaces 58% of the average salary; in Ukraine, that figure is only 27%.

Each week during our Family Support Project food distributions, we see more and more seniors who simply cannot afford to buy groceries. Due to this increased demand, we have also increased our food kit distributions from 1,500 kits to 1,700 kits per week. Without immediate increases to pension levels or food assistance, thousands of new seniors could fall into poverty each month.

Despite these enormous challenges, we at Hope For Ukraine remain committed to supporting those most affected by the war. With the help of generous donors and volunteers across the United States and the world, we have continued to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine for over three years.

This year, we are preparing additional containers of in-kind donations, filled with clothing, non-perishable food, hygiene supplies, and school materials — all generously donated by individuals and communities nationwide. These essential supplies will go directly to families, children, and seniors living through one of the most difficult periods in Ukraine’s recent history.

About Hope for Ukraine

Hope For Ukraine was established in 2016 with a mission to provide assistance to underserved communities in Ukraine. The full-scale Russian invasion in 2022 served as a rallying cry for our organization. In the face of hardship, we redirected our efforts to providing food, clothes, shelter, and medical support to people affected by the war. Learn more about our various programs and impact by visiting our website: https://hfu.org/what-we-do/

Press Contacts:

Gabriella Ramirez

Executive Assistant

Email: gabriella@hfu.org

Direct Phone: (973)-758-7044

