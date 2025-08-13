LPL Financial Showcases Innovation, Investment and Inspiration at Focus 2025 Finale

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the third and final day of Focus 2025, LPL Financial LLC, a leading wealth management firm, highlighted its bold new brand platform, anchored by the question “What if you could?,” signaling a transformative shift in how the firm supports advisors and positions itself within the broader wealth management industry.

The morning kicked off with President and Chief Financial Officer Matt Audette and included a surprise appearance by actor Anna Kendrick, who stars in the company’s recently launched brand campaign. Kendrick took the stage alongside Chief Client Officer Matt Enyedi and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Christa Carone carrying the signature “greener grass” and inviting advisors to explore possibility at every turn. A live closing keynote from world-renowned mentalist Lior Suchard helped bring LPL’s fundamental question, “What if you could?” to life for attendees.

Audette highlighted significant operational enhancements that power the service advisors provide to their clients. From streamlining workflows to automating key processes, he noted investments to upgrade trade processing, asset handling and proposal tools — reducing friction and improving efficiency.

“We’re running right toward your biggest problems — and finding solutions,” said Audette.

Noting that the company is investing in its brand to be an asset for all advisors, Carone shared how LPL is helping advisors expand their marketing initiatives, including through co-branding opportunities and additional social media tools, including compliance-approved Instagram.

“From the biggest transformations to the smallest milestones, opportunity starts with aspiration,” said Carone in sharing the vision of the company’s brand story. “By asking, ‘What if you could?’ we’re challenging conventions in our industry and helping LPL advisors inspire their clients to pursue their boundless potential.”

Attendees closed Focus 2025 with a private concert at the waterfront Rady Shell, celebrating a community united by purpose and possibility.

