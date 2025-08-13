Unapologetic & In Control: Dina LaPolt Prepares to Kick Off The Stiletto Room Podcast

Los Angeles, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dina LaPolt, powerhouse attorney, trailblazing advocate, and one of the most influential women in music and entertainment, is set to launch her highly anticipated new podcast, The Stiletto Room, on August 20. The trailer for the hot new series drops today — check it out here .

With her signature candor and sharp wit, LaPolt — the founder of Los Angeles-based LaPolt Law, the only law firm of its stature owned by a sole female attorney — sits down each week with creative visionaries, iconic disruptors, and unapologetic originals to dive deep into work, life, love, LGBTQ+ journeys, social justice, and everything in between.

In addition to leading LaPolt Law — her primary focus and the powerhouse firm representing clients in music, film, TV, and fashion, as well as entrepreneurs and executives — LaPolt once again proves that women can do it all. With The Stiletto Room, she breaks through outdated norms and sets new standards. Described as Call Her Daddy meets Mel Robbins, the series is a fearless, unfiltered space for raw, real conversations with the figures shaping culture today.







Directed by Mike Melendy, the podcast marks the first project under LaPolt Media, the newly launched umbrella for LaPolt’s creative and publishing ventures, which also includes her forthcoming book Street Smart: Succeeding in a Man’s World (Burman Books Media, October 6, 2025). LaPolt Media is currently seeking to develop the life rights to the book into an episodic series chronicling her rise to success — from personal struggles to professional triumphs — as she overcame obstacles and shattered barriers in male-dominated industries.



Samantha Gayle Bullock, Chief Media Officer of LaPolt Media and Executive Producer of The Stiletto Room, leads the development and execution of LaPolt’s creative projects. With a dynamic background in music, media, and IP development, Bullock oversees the portfolio’s production, distribution, and partnerships — helping bring LaPolt’s bold vision to life.

The premiere episode, dropping on August 20th, features GRAMMY-winning and 2x Oscar-nominated singer and songwriter, Siedah Garrett, a timeless artist known for co-penning Michael Jackson’s iconic “Man in the Mirror” and countless other hits. Garrett also wrote “My Stilettos,” the empowering theme song for The Stiletto Room. Together, LaPolt and Garrett discuss her storied career, her humanitarian work, and the personal and professional resilience that has made her a pillar of the industry.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for creators, amplifying voices, and telling the stories others are afraid to tell,” said LaPolt. “This podcast is an extension of that — an open invitation to sit at my table and talk about what really matters.”

New episodes of The Stiletto Room will release every Wednesday and feature a slate of visionaries, behind-the-scenes bosses, and heavy-hitters who are reshaping culture. This season’s guests include Tinashe, Prophet, deadmau5, Morgan Wade, Chaz Bono, Shani Darden, Liz Hernandez, and Jason Lee, among others.

Listeners can tune into The Stiletto Room on all major podcast platforms .

About Dina LaPolt

Dina LaPolt is a powerhouse, a trailblazer, and a fierce advocate for creators everywhere. As the founder of Los Angeles-based LaPolt Law, she leads the only law firm of its stature owned by a sole female attorney, representing some of the world's biggest entertainers and boldest entrepreneurs. She was helpful in moving the landmark Music Modernization Act through Congress and has championed other groundbreaking legislation protecting creators’ rights and free expression. Named one of Billboard’s Executives of the Year and inducted into their Women in Music Hall of Fame, LaPolt has also co-founded the Songwriters of North America (SONA) and serves on the boards of numerous advocacy organizations. When it comes to shaking things up, Dina LaPolt doesn’t just raise the bar — she is the bar.

Her upcoming book, Street Smart: Succeeding in a Man’s World (Burman Books Media, October 6, 2025), distills her hard-won wisdom into a playbook for thriving in competitive industries.

