Nearsure Ranks No. 613 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that technology solutions provider Nearsure, a company that was recently acquired by Nortal, is No. 613 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

Nearsure CEO Giuliana Corbo commented, “Nearsure is honored to be prominently ranked again on this extremely competitive listing of private companies. The credit for our continued growth goes directly to our amazing team, deep partnerships, and our U.S. customers. Nearsure’s future is bright, and we’re inspired by this win to further accelerate our efforts to be a technology market leader.”

Nearsure’s expertise includes enterprise solutions, low-code and SaaS development, AI-driven digital transformation and consulting, custom software development, and staff augmentation. The company specializes in leading platforms such as Adobe, Microsoft and Salesforce, among others. Nearsure was recently acquired by Nortal, a multinational digital transformation company with more than 2,100 professionals. Focusing on the U.S. market, Nortal and Nearsure are working together to reimagine critical infrastructure sectors where innovation, security, and long-term resilience are imperative, including healthcare, financial services, communications, and government.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Nortal

Founded in 2000, Nortal is a trusted partner in digital transformation for governments, armed forces, healthcare organizations and Fortune 500 companies. With 26 offices across Europe, the GCC and North America, the company stays close to its customers while leveraging a global talent pool of more than 2,100 professionals. Nortal helps clients transform their operations, services, and digital infrastructure by delivering human-centered, resilient, and secure solutions powered by the right technologies.

www.nortal.com

About Nearsure

With a 90 percent retention rate, Nearsure provides custom digital transformation and innovation services to clients in 28 countries. Employing more than 600 technology experts, Nearsure offers platform optimization, genAI, low-code and custom software development, and staff augmentation. Ranked number 613 on the Inc. 5000, Nearsure specializes in leading platforms such as Adobe, Microsoft, and Salesforce, among others. For additional information, please visit www.nearsure.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.