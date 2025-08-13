MarketsandMarkets AI-Powered Contact Enrichment Sets a New Standard for Context-Rich B2B Engagement

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ has unveiled its groundbreaking AI-Powered Contact Enrichment solution, redefining how enterprise sales teams leverage artificial intelligence for strategic go-to-market execution. This innovative platform positions AI not merely as a productivity tool, but as a strategic weapon for opportunity detection, competitive timing, and precision-targeted B2B engagement.

The new Contact Enrichment platform addresses critical gaps in traditional sales intelligence by delivering context-rich insights that enable VP Sales, Chief Strategy Officers, and CROs to make data-driven decisions with unprecedented accuracy. Unlike conventional enrichment tools that provide basic contact information, MarketsandMarkets' solution integrates advanced AI algorithms to deliver strategic market intelligence alongside comprehensive contact data, fundamentally transforming how revenue teams approach prospect engagement.

Key features include:

Real-time competitive intelligence integration with contact profiles

Predictive opportunity scoring based on market timing and company trajectory

Strategic account mapping with decision-maker identification

Advanced lead qualification through AI-driven intent analysis

Seamless integration with existing sales technology stacks

"Sales leaders today need more than contact details—they need a strategic context that drives competitive advantage," said the Product Lead at MarketsandMarkets™. "Our AI-powered approach transforms how revenue teams identify, prioritize, and engage prospects by combining contact enrichment with market intelligence and competitive insights, creating a unified platform for strategic sales execution."

The platform's strategic advantage lies in its ability to surface buying signals and market opportunities that traditional tools miss. By analyzing market dynamics alongside contact data, sales teams can compare top enrichment solutions and operationalize enrichment for pipeline wins.

For organizations building their lead enrichment tech stack, the platform offers comprehensive guidance on choosing the right account intelligence tools for maximum ROI.

Explore the AI Sales Hub at: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/AI-sales/salesplay.asp