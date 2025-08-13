Reimagining Humanity and Art in the Age of AI: Korea–Canada Convergence Art Exhibition Spectrum of Humanity to Take Place in Montreal and Ottawa

-Featuring participation from leading Canadian cultural institutions such as the National Film Board and MUTEK, as well as local artists

-Presenting a variety of exchange programs, including screenings of works by leading Korean convergence artists such as Tae-kyung Yoo and Heung-soon Im

Spectrum of Humanity: Convergence Art Exhibition to Be Held in Montreal and Ottawa

MONTRÉAL and TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia and CANMORE, Alberta, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era of rapidly evolving artificial intelligence, where is art headed? To explore creative responses to this question, artists from Korea and Canada will come together in a joint initiative The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea (Minister: Choi Hwi-young), the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE, President: Park Chang-sik), and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (Director: Kim Sung-hee) will co-host the Korea–Canada Convergence Art Special Exhibition Spectrum of Humanity, to be held in Montréal and Ottawa, Canada, from Monday, August 18 to Saturday, August 23.

The special exhibition, held under the theme “Art in the Age of AI,” will include an international conference and VR screening, a video art screening and talk show, and an artist exchange workshop. Key Canadian cultural institutions — including the National Film Board of Canada (NFB), Cinéma du Musée, and MUTEK — will participate as collaborative partners.

The exhibition will officially open with the international conference in Montréal on Monday, August 18. Soojung YI, curator at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, and Louis-Richard Tremblay, Director of the Innovation Lab at the NFB, will serve as co-moderators. The conference will explore the evolving landscape of filmmaking and artistic creation in the age of AI.

The session will feature four leading media artists from Korea and Canada — including Tae-kyung Yoo from Korea and Nelly-Ève Rajotte from Canada — who will present and discuss case studies of artistic collaboration between humans and technology.

From Tuesday, August 19 to Wednesday, August 20, an artist exchange workshop will be held in Ottawa in collaboration with major national, public, and private art institutions. The workshop will bring together four Korean and five Canadian visual artists, along with two curators from each country, to engage in dialogue and exchange.

Designed as a platform to share current creative practices and artistic concerns in both countries, the workshop will also explore concrete possibilities for future collaboration.

From Friday, August 22 to Saturday, August 23, a screening of seven media art works by five leading Korean artists will take place at Cinéma du Musée in Montréal. This special screening aims to present the current landscape of contemporary media art that navigates new narratives at the intersection of art and technology.

Through this special exhibition, Korea and Canada aim to share emerging practices at the convergence of technology and art, laying the groundwork for sustained exchange and joint creation in the field of convergence art.

KOREA X CANADA Cultural Program: Musical <R;Link> Based on the Battle of Kapyong to Make Its First Overseas Performance in North Vancouver, Canada

As part of the 2024–2025 Korea–Canada Year of Cultural Exchanges, another major program will be presented: the first international performance of the original musical <R;Link>, based on the Battle of Kapyong. This production is hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea, and co-organized by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange and Hanyang University (President: Lee Ki-jeong).

The musical was developed and produced through collaborative participation by students from the Departments of Theatre at Capilano University, the University of Saskatchewan, and the First Nations University of Canada.

Following its world premiere at CKL Stage in Seoul on July 26–27, the musical will be performed internationally at the BlueShore Financial Centre for the Performing Arts at Capilano University in North Vancouver, on August 15 (Friday) and August 16(Saturday).

Telling the story of two young people from different cultures and languages who build a friendship beyond borders and stand together for peace, the performance is especially meaningful as Canadian veterans and their families are invited to attend. It is expected to serve as a symbolic stage reaffirming the values of friendship and peace between Korea and Canada through culture and the arts.

KOFICE Canada Responder: Ryan.lee@jbcom.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/316181a1-b567-4d3d-a05c-8923aac7db0f