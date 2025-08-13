Draft Season is Here: Samuel Adams Celebrates Octoberfest and Fantasy Football’s Return

Boston, MA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samuel Adams, one of the pioneers of the craft beer movement and the brewer behind #1 best-selling fall seasonal Octoberfest [1], is gearing up for football season by honoring the real MVPs of fantasy football: the commissioners. To celebrate the legendary role, the brand is dropping the limited-edition Fall Legends Commissioner’s Kit.

The kit includes everything a commissioner needs to rule a league: a gavel to rule the draft, a coin to settle start-or-bench debates, an official commissioner’s vest and a bottle cooler vest – because even your beer deserves to suit up. As a nod to the upcoming football season, fantasy fans can head to SamuelAdams.com to get their own Fall Legends Commissioner’s Kit for $25.26 while supplies last [2].

To help bring the campaign to life, Samuel Adams is teaming up with The Office’s Brian Baumgartner – longtime fantasy football fan and beloved league mate.

“For me, fall officially begins when two things return: fantasy football and Samuel Adams Octoberfest,” said Brian Baumgartner. “I’ve been in the same fantasy league with other cast and crew from The Office for over 20 years, and if there is one thing I’ve learned, it’s that every great league has a great commissioner and they deserve a true seasonal toast from none other than Octoberfest.”

“Sam Adams drinkers wait all year for the legendary return of Octoberfest! With its smooth, malty signature flavor in every sip to the legendary fall celebrations it’s part of, Octoberfest stands for greatness,” said Lauren True, head of brand of Samuel Adams. “So, whether you’re setting your fantasy football lineup or just catching up with friends, Octoberfest is ready to bring unmistakable character and flavor to every moment this fall.”

This year, Sam Adams is bundling Octoberfest alongside two other fall favorites and one brand-new brew in the Fall Legends Variety Pack – the ultimate lineup for draft nights, game days, and victory celebrations.

Octoberfest: A hearty, smooth Märzen-style lager (5.3% ABV) with complex caramel and roasty malt notes with a deep red amber hue.

NEW! Harvest Helles: A crisp easy-drinking lager (5.4% ABV) featuring bright notes of citrus, stone fruit, and cereal with light to medium body.

Samuel Adams Jack-O: This refreshing ale (4.4% ABV) blends real pumpkin with seasonal spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, balanced by a subtle hint of fresh citrus.

Flannel Fest: A classic German lager (5.8% ABV) with robust notes of toasted bread and caramel with a bright amber hue.

Samuel Adams Fall Legends Variety Pack is available in 12 oz. 12- and 24-pack cans and can be found nationwide at https://www.samueladams.com/find-a-sam.

For more information visit SamuelAdams.com or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer on social media.

