Calcium+Company Opens Dedicated NYC Office to Support Rapid Growth of PRotein, its PR Division

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized health communications group, today announced the opening of a dedicated office in New York City to support the rapid growth of its public relations division, PRotein.

Launched in 2023, PRotein’s mission to deliver bold, insight-driven PR campaigns across biotech, pharma, and consumer health have been matched by double-digit growth over the past 2 years, according to Calcium+Company CEO Judy Capano.

“The growth of PRotein—and now, its own dedicated space—reflects our company’s deep commitment to nourishing both our team and our clients through creativity, collaboration, and purpose-driven storytelling,” said Capano.

Ca+Co Group President Greg Lewis added: “This new space will empower our PRoteins to push boundaries and deliver meaningful results for our client partners.”

Stacey Gandler, Managing Director of PRotein and Brand Ideation, said PRotein continues to attract clients who are looking for agency partners who not only bring an entrepreneurial mindset, but also offer deep expertise in biotech, pharmaceutical, and healthcare communications.

“PRotein is going beyond traditional PR offerings to deliver true creative thought partnership that elevates brand and corporate business objectives,” said Gandler. “With this expansion, we’re doubling down on that vision and giving our team the space to grow, experiment, and lead the next chapter of breakthrough storytelling in healthcare.”

This expansion marks another step in Calcium+Company’s broader growth strategy to further strengthen its divisions, while maintaining the boutique attention and customized approach that makes the agency unique.

About Calcium+Company

Ca+Co is a leading healthcare marketing company dedicated to delivering nourishment in all its forms to clients, brands, individuals, and communities. It’s led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

With more than 175 employees in offices located in New York, Philadelphia, and Mexico City, Calcium+Company offers a wide range of leading-edge strategic, scientific, creative, engagement, and digital capabilities—all made possible by some of the brightest stars in the industry. Calcium+Company has been recognized with many industry awards, including being named one of “MM+M Best Places to Work” in 2024.

Please visit us at https://www.calciumco.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

