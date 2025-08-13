Nano Hearing Aids Debuts on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Hearing Aids, a leading innovator in affordable over-the-counter hearing technology, announced today its first-ever inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The recognition follows a period of significant transformation and growth under the leadership of CEO Ryan Zackon, who joined the company in 2024.

In just 18 months, Zackon spearheaded a major operational and reputational turnaround, positioning Nano as a trusted national brand known for product innovation, regulatory compliance, and customer-first service.

“This recognition is a validation of everything our team has worked tirelessly to achieve,” said Ryan Zackon, CEO of Nano Hearing Aids. “We rebuilt Nano from the inside out—restoring trust with regulators, elevating our product standards, and placing our customers at the heart of every decision. To be named to the Inc. 5000 for the first time is a proud and humbling milestone.”

Founded in 2017, Nano Hearing Aids offers FDA-registered, over-the-counter hearing aids that are accessible, affordable, and easy to use. Following a period of regulatory scrutiny and public criticism, the company undertook comprehensive reforms under Zackon’s leadership. These included revamping product quality assurance, launching new internal compliance programs, restructuring customer support, and engaging proactively with regulatory agencies to align with evolving FDA guidelines for OTC hearing devices.

“We’re proud to have turned past challenges into catalysts for progress,” Zackon added. “We now have the people, the platform, and the purpose to scale even further—while staying true to our mission: hearing health for everyone.”

Key milestones that fueled Nano’s inclusion in the Inc. 5000 include:

Robust growth trajectory : Nano has delivered strong month-over-month revenue growth, fueled by a streamlined direct-to-consumer model and an expanding portfolio of FDA-registered products.

: Nano has delivered strong month-over-month revenue growth, fueled by a streamlined direct-to-consumer model and an expanding portfolio of FDA-registered products. Global expansion : The company has launched operations in key international markets, including the Asia, Middle East and Africa.

: The company has launched operations in key international markets, including the Asia, Middle East and Africa. Regulatory and reputational progress : Nano has successfully resolved prior regulatory matters and established new benchmarks in transparency and product compliance.

: Nano has successfully resolved prior regulatory matters and established new benchmarks in transparency and product compliance. Innovation and accessibility: The company has launched several new over-the-counter hearing aid models, introduced broader HSA/FSA eligibility, and expanded its online and retail distribution channels.

About Nano Hearing Aids®

Founded in 2017, Nano Hearing Aids® is an industry-leading provider of FDA-registered, over-the-counter hearing solutions for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company is committed to making advanced hearing technology accessible and affordable for all. Nano products are available directly to consumers through its digital platform, supported by U.S.-based customer service and a risk-free satisfaction guarantee.

