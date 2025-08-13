Positron Corporation Secures Multi-Unit Sale of PET-CT Scanners to Leading Cardiology Group

Niagara Falls, NY, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leader in molecular imaging technology and services, today announced the sale of four (4) PET-CT 64-slice scanners to a nationally recognized nuclear cardiology group specializing in advanced cardiovascular diagnostics and interventional care.

This substantial multi-unit order underscores the growing demand for Positron’s next-generation PET-CT imaging solutions, which combine cutting-edge hardware with comprehensive clinical, technical, and training support. Positron’s PET-CT scanners are quickly becoming the preferred solution for practices seeking superior performance, value, and efficiency in cardiac PET imaging.

Engineered to optimize both clinical outcomes and operational efficiency, Positron’s PET-CT scanners deliver high-resolution anatomic and functional imaging for both cardiac and oncology applications. Key features include a 72 cm wide-bore gantry for enhanced patient comfort, high-sensitivity detectors that reduce radiation exposure, and a compact design, the smallest and lightest in its class, making it ideal for diverse clinical environments.

Positron’s advanced data acquisition capabilities deliver fast, high precision imaging, enhancing diagnostic confidence while expanding the range of studies physicians can perform, from myocardial perfusion to tumor detection and neurological assessments.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron, commented, “We are proud to partner with one of the nation’s most respected nuclear cardiology medical groups. This milestone reflects the growing recognition of Positron’s advanced PET imaging systems and full-service clinical support.” Mr. Abdullah continued, “At Positron, our mission is to transform cardiac PET imaging by delivering scalable, high-performance solutions that not only meet today’s clinical needs but also prepare healthcare providers for the future of precision diagnostics.”

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Please visit the Company’s website at: www.positron.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please visit the company’s website at www.positron.com, or contact: investor@positron.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

info@skylineccg.com

