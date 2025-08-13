Saudi Arabia Blood Glucose Device Market Trends and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Dexcom, Braun, DarioHealth, Sanofi, Bionime, and Novo Nordisk

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Blood Glucose Device Market Size & Trends 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Blood Glucose Device Market is projected to grow at US$ 143.96 Million in 2024 to US$ 259.8 Million in 2033 at a CAGR of 6.78% over the forecast period 2025-2033.

The market is fueled by the increasing incidence of diabetes, increasing awareness about health, and government initiatives for early diagnosis and self-blood glucose monitoring. Recent advances in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and easy-to-use glucometers are enhancing patient compliance and results.





In Saudi Arabia, blood glucose meters have become very popular as a result of the high and increasing rate of diabetes, which is one of the topmost public health problems in the country. Lifestyle issues such as lack of physical activity, high-calorie diets, and rising obesity levels have fueled this phenomenon. The government has initiated various awareness campaigns and public health programs promoting early detection and self-management.

Moreover, easy access to blood glucose monitors through pharmacies and online stores, insurance coverage, and technological advances has exposed them to both urban and rural communities throughout the Kingdom.



Growth Drivers in the Saudi Arabia Blood Glucose Device Market

Increased Type 2 Diabetes Prevalence



Saudi Arabia has a very high rate of diabetes prevalence in the world, and Type 2 diabetes is prevalent among most of the adult population. Inactive lifestyles, poor eating habits, and growing obesity levels are the key causes. With rising awareness, more people are opting for blood glucose meters for regular monitoring and early treatment. The government as well as the healthcare sector is also placing emphasis on self-care to prevent complications and healthcare expenses, thereby increasing demand further.



This burden of chronic disease is likely to fuel steady expansion in the blood glucose device market during the forecast period. Over one in ten individuals in Saudi Arabia had diabetes, and the disease's prevalence was set to nearly double by the year 2045, as stated in the IDF report.

The report also stated that 4.27 million individuals in Saudi Arabia, a country with a population of approximately 34.8 million, suffer from diabetes, whereas an additional 1.86 million have the condition but are not diagnosed yet. The number is predicted to rise to 5.6 million in 2030 and continue to rise to 7.5 million in 2045.



Technological Advancements and User-Friendly Devices



The ready availability of modern blood glucose monitors, including Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems and Bluetooth glucometers, is transforming the management of diabetes. They are providing better accuracy, real-time monitoring, and smartphone connectivity, enabling improved diabetes management. Simple-to-use interfaces, smaller sizes, and painless testing techniques enhance their appeal to younger and older people.



While global players make an entry into the Saudi market with state-of-the-art innovations, patients gain through enhanced choices that enhance compliance and enhance long-term results, fuelling adoption across age ranges. August 2023, Nemaura Medical received authorization by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for its non-invasive glucose sensor wearable, sugarBEAT. Regarded as a Class IIb medicinal device with a CE mark, the device offers useful information using daylong glucose monitoring and review of daily glucose patterns.



Government Programs and Public Health Campaigns



Vision 2030 health sector reform is being heavily funded by the government of Saudi Arabia with a focus on disease prevention and early detection. Screening programs for diabetes, school and workplace awareness programs, and collaboration with healthcare providers are enhancing diagnosis rates and encouraging frequent glucose monitoring.



Subsidies for the necessary medical equipment and insurance coverage for diabetes care have further enhanced access to blood glucose equipment. Monitoring equipment is also being more commonly installed in hospitals and primary care facilities.



These forward-looking initiatives by the public sector are fast-tracking market penetration and promoting the adoption of blood glucose monitoring devices across the board. For example, in 2024, the Saudi Ministry of Health collaborated with Ithnain to improve diabetes control, launching innovative coaching for more than 10,000 patients and keeping in line with Vision 2030 to develop healthcare solutions throughout the Kingdom. This program is consistent with Saudi national health policies for Vision 2030 and reflects Saudi Arabia's increasing interest in diabetes awareness and effective management.



Obstacles in the Saudi Arabia Blood Glucose Device Market

Excessive Cost of Sophisticated Devices



In spite of the benefits of CGMs and intelligent glucometers, their excessive cost is a deterrent for most consumers. High-tech blood glucose devices with digital capabilities or continuous monitoring features tend to have a higher cost, and not all health insurance plans provide full coverage. The premium pricing issue disproportionately targets low - and middle-income patients, making regular monitoring less accessible.



Therefore, many continue to use less efficient or older monitoring devices. Without increased affordability or wider insurance cover, widespread use of high-tech blood glucose devices is a major hurdle in the Kingdom.



Limited Compliance and Awareness in Rural Regions



Despite good healthcare facilities and awareness campaigns in urban areas such as Riyadh and Jeddah, rural and remote areas lack proper awareness and access to diabetes care. Poor compliance due to limited understanding of the necessity for frequent glucose monitoring and how to use the devices effectively contributes to this. Some patients also lack technical competence for newer machines.



These differences impact early diagnosis and continuation disease management. Widening outreach, education, and distribution to underserved communities is an essential barrier to achieving countrywide use of blood glucose monitoring technologies.

