BairesDev Makes 2025 Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Time, Highlighting Continued Market Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, an award-winning nearshore software development company, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. This achievement highlights the company’s sustained growth, talent-driven delivery model, and impact across industries from healthcare to fintech.

Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is based on a company’s revenue growth over a three-year period. BairesDev’s repeat recognition reflects its rapid expansion, fueled by increasing demand for agile, AI-driven software solutions and the firm’s consistent delivery of scalable technology through top 1% LATAM tech talent.

“Making the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth time is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us,” said Nacho De Marco, CEO and Co-founder of BairesDev. “We’ve built a company that scales with purpose by connecting businesses with exceptional talent and technology across borders. This recognition is not just about growth; it’s about staying ahead while delivering real results for our clients.”

BairesDev’s recent momentum includes:

2.2M+ applications received in 2024, with talent hired from nearly every LATAM country.

Enterprise clients accounted for 25% of new business in 2024, with wins across major industries, including media, sports, and retail.

Honors from Clutch and Globee® Awards for innovation and workplace excellence.

Participation in the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community.

From fast-scaling startups to Fortune 500 giants, businesses rely on BairesDev to extend their engineering capacity with time zone–aligned, bilingual software developers skilled in 130 technologies.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is an award-winning nearshore software development company trusted by 500+ clients, including Google, Pinterest, Adobe, and Johnson & Johnson. Access 4,000 senior engineers through flexible engagement models: staff augmentation, dedicated teams, and software development outsourcing.