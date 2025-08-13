Saudi Arabia Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry Report 2025-2033 Featuring Ecolab, Veolia, 3M, Pentair, Dow Chemical, Aquatech Int'l, Calgon Carbon, Xylem, DuPont, Parkson

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Water and Wastewater Treatment Market is expected to grow strongly, with estimates putting it at US$ 7.43 billion by 2033, up from US$ 4.03 billion in 2024. It is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.05% between 2025 and 2033. The main drivers for this growth are increasing urbanization, industrialization, and government initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable water management.



The government has initiated huge programs to increase wastewater infrastructure, with the goal of nearly 100% treatment and reuse. This not only conserves scarce groundwater resources but also aligns Vision 2030 aims for environmental sustainability and smart resource management.





Increased Water Shortage and Need for Sustainable Solutions



Saudi Arabia is plagued with high water shortage due to its desert climate and scarce freshwater resources. Consequently, the government is investing heavily in water treatment and conservation technologies. Recycling and reusing wastewater becomes increasingly important for meeting the demands of the expanding population as well as industrial sectors.

Advanced water treatment technologies provide lasting alternatives with sustainable solutions, decreasing reliance on non-renewable water resources and ensuring long-term Kingdom water security. December 2024, the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia officially opened the International Water Research Center, a revolutionary effort to revolutionize global sustainability.



Government Programs and Vision 2030



The Saudi Vision 2030 plan focuses on environmental sustainability, infrastructure development, and water management. Public-private collaboration, budget appropriations, and regulatory changes are prompting the upgrading of wastewater treatment plants. Projects undertaken by the National Water Company and Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture are aimed at increasing treatment capacity and efficiency. Such government-led projects are a significant driver to expand the water and wastewater treatment market.

Saudi Arabia on April 5, 2023, said it will invite bids for six wastewater treatment projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in 2024. The five Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) projects and the single Small Sewage Treatment Plants (SSTPs) and Collection Network project will treat wastewater for reuse in non-agriculture municipal and industrial purposes, the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) announced.



Industrial Growth and Urbanization



Saudi Arabia's swift industrial growth and urbanization are fueling heightened water usage and wastewater production. Industries like oil & gas, petrochemicals, and manufacturing necessitate effective treatment facilities to meet environmental requirements and operational demands. Also, urban population expansion requires advanced municipal infrastructure.

All these elements together drive the need for effective water and wastewater treatment technologies and services nationwide. The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs (MMRA) projected that 88 percent of the Kingdom's population will be residing in urban centres by 2025, which may in turn negatively impact urban, social and economic growth.



Challenge in the Saudi Arabia Water and Wastewater Treatment Market

High Operating Costs and Energy Use



Water and wastewater treatment is an energy - and capital-intensive process, particularly in arid environments where more sophisticated technologies such as reverse osmosis are in common application. Plant operating and maintenance can be budget-stressing, especially in off-grid or developing regions. Energy use also creates issues regarding sustainability. Such expense obstacles can discourage investment and keep treatment systems from scaling up, particularly for smaller municipalities and private operators.



Absence of Trained Workforce and Technological Know-how



Even after the growth of infrastructure, one of the biggest challenges is the lack of specialized professionals in the water treatment sector. Several high-tech systems need expertized knowledge in installing, operating, and maintaining them. Saudi Arabia tends to count on foreign expertise for such crucial projects, which contributes to extra expenses and delays. This lacks of skill may hinder the process of adopting newer technologies and reducing the overall growth and effectiveness of the industry.

