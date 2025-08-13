The Foundation for New Creative Economies (FNCE) Welcomes Bruce Pon as a Board Member

Zug, Switzerland, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







The Foundation for New Creative Economies (FNCΞ), the independent organization supporting growth and innovation within the LUKSO ecosystem, is proud to announce that Bruce Pon has joined as a board member. This marks a meaningful evolution for the Foundation, as Marjorie Hernandez, Co-Founder of LUKSO, steps down from the board after years of foundational leadership and vision.

FNCΞ is building the foundation for a new era of creative and cultural infrastructure. By positioning LUKSO as a neutral base layer and supporting its ecosystem with future-proof tools, standardized frameworks, and open participation, FNCΞ enables creators and developers to build freely and sustainably onchain.

Bruce Pon is a systems architect, technologist, and entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of data, finance, and decentralized infrastructure. He is the Founder of Ocean Protocol, a decentralized data exchange layer that enables secure, privacy-preserving data sharing for AI and machine learning. Prior to Ocean, he launched BigchainDB, a scalable blockchain database, and ascribe.io, one of the first platforms enabling digital creators to register and track intellectual property onchain.

Earlier in his career, Bruce helped build over a dozen financial institutions across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, working with clients like Daimler, Volkswagen, and Hyundai. He also held leadership roles at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Accenture, where he led global technology transformation projects.

“Bruce’s work bridging decentralized protocols, data infrastructure, and creative technology aligns powerfully with FNCΞ’s vision,” said Lucian Aguilar, Managing Director at FNCΞ. “His expertise in building both financial and digital infrastructure brings a valuable perspective as we support the next generation of creators and builders on LUKSO.”

FNCΞ also extends its gratitude to Marjorie Hernandez for her years of service on the board. As co-founder of LUKSO, Marjorie played a central role in shaping the network’s vision for identity, ownership, and creative empowerment onchain. Her leadership has helped establish LUKSO as a leading platform for the next era of cultural infrastructure in Web3.

About the Foundation for New Creative Economies (FNCΞ)

The Foundation for New Creative Economies (FNCΞ) is a not for profit organization dedicated to accelerating creative and cultural innovation on LUKSO. By funding and supporting ecosystem projects, FNCΞ provides the tools and infrastructure needed for builders and creators to thrive in a permissionless Web3 environment.

LUKSO is a layer 1 blockchain built for social, cultural, and creative applications. With open standards and Universal Profiles—smart contract-based accounts for users—LUKSO enables identity, ownership, and onchain expression.

Website: https://lukso.network/

Lukso X: https://x.com/lukso_io

FNCΞ X: https://x.com/LUKSOFoundation

