MORE INNOVATION FROM LEVERAGE SHARES BY THEMES – Further expanding its leveraged products with its Capped Accelerated Series. These ETFs will offer investors:

Approximately 200% exposure to the monthly upside return of the underlying stock, up to a cap, gross of fees

Approximately 100% downside exposure using options-based strategy for downside protection, gross of fees

Calendar month cap rate reset

Exposure to five widely traded names including: Coinbase (COIN), MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR), Nvidia (NVDA), Palantir (PLTR), and Telsa (TSLA).

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leverage Shares by Themes is excited to announce the launch of a new category of single stock leveraged ETFs called the Capped Accelerated series, available for trading starting August 13, 2025. These products are designed to equip investors to amplify up to 200% of the monthly returns of the underlying stock up to a cap, while limiting downside risk to approximately 100% of the underlying stock’s returns. The new ETFs use an options-based strategy to increase return potential for the calendar month period, while limiting the downside to the actual movement of the underlying stock.

Simply put:

Tailored to target a 200% exposure to the monthly performance of their underlying stocks up to a stated cap and reset on the calendar month, this new series aims to offer sophisticated traders and the retail investors an efficient tool to capitalize on potential amplified returns to upside, without increasing the downside risk if the stock prices move lower. The five new ETFS will be set at a management fee of .75%.

The new ETFs are:

COIO Leverage Shares 2x Capped Accelerated COIN Monthly ETF MSOO Leverage Shares 2x Capped Accelerated MSTR Monthly ETF NVDO Leverage Shares 2x Capped Accelerated NVDA Monthly ETF PLOO Leverage Shares 2x Capped Accelerated PLTR Monthly ETF TSLO Leverage Shares 2x Capped Accelerated TSLA Monthly ETF

“The biggest criticism from skeptics regarding Single Stock Leveraged ETFs is that they can potentially be too risky for retail traders who don’t incorporate proper risk management,” said Chief Revenue Officer of Themes ETFs Paul Marino. “We believe this new Capped Accelerated series finally offers investors the potential for amplified returns up, without amplifying losses on the downside.”

As part of the Leverage Shares by Themes offering, this new series targets prominent companies at the forefront of AI, digital assets and technological transformation:

COIO: This ETF tracks Coinbase (COIN), a leading US-based crypto exchange. As crypto adoption grows and regulatory clarity improves, Coinbase remains a critical on-ramp to the digital asset economy.

MSOO: Offering monthly leveraged exposure to MicroStrategy (MSTR), this ETF taps into the dual narrative of enterprise intelligence and Bitcoin accumulation. As one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy offers a hybrid play on business analytics and digital asset appreciation.

NVDO: Nvidia (NVDA) sits at the heart of exponential tech growth. With Nvidia powering the infrastructure behind AI, gaming, and data centers, this ETF provides leveraged exposure to a titan behind next-gen computing.

PLOO: This ETF targets Palantir (PLTR), a software company pioneering the use of AI and big data analytics in government and commercial sectors. With growing demand for its AI Platform (AIP), Palantir is uniquely positioned to capitalize on data-driven transformation across industries.

TSLO: As Tesla (TSLA) expands its influence across EVs, battery storage, and AI-drive automation, investors can use this ETF to target amplified performance of a global leader redefining global transportation and energy systems.

For more information about these ETFs and other products offered by Leverage Shares by Themes, please visit www.leverageshares.com/us.

About Themes ETFs:

Themes ETFs was established by the Co-Founders of Leverage Shares in 2023 to offer thematic and sector-based products in the US. Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs. For more information, visit www.themesetfs.com.

About Leverage Shares:

Leverage Shares is the pioneer and largest issuer of single stock ETPs in Europe.1 The company was launched in 2017 by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov and General Counsel Tracy Grant (the “Co-Founders”) and has 160+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to single stocks, ETFs and commodities across various exchanges in Europe. Named Best ETP Provider in 2021 in the International Financial Awards. For more information, please visit www.leverageshares.com

COIO, MSTO, NVDO, PLTO, and TSLO are designed to provide investors with amplified returns (up and down) on innovative companies in the technology sector.

