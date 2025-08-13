Incogni's data removal process and standards: limited assurance provided by Deloitte

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incogni Inc., a leading provider of personal data removal services, today announced it has received an independent, third-party assurance report performed by the Big Four auditing firm Deloitte. The Independent Limited Assurance Report validates Incogni’s coverage of over 420 data brokers and confirms the processing of more than 245 million removal requests on behalf of customers.

The report provided limited assurance on Incogni’s statements regarding the number of data brokers covered, the frequency of removal-request submissions, and the total number of completed removal requests.

In recent years, personal data has become something of a commodity, as it’s collected, aggregated, and sold by data brokers—companies that profit from the purchase and sale of consumer information. In response to growing public concern over data privacy, data removal companies started to emerge, promising to remove personal information from dozens or even hundreds of data brokers, including people-search sites.

While they offer users different levels of data-broker coverage and varying scopes of service, their statements are often misleading and inaccurate. Another issue is a lack of transparency around how consumer data is handled. Despite their privacy-focused branding, many data removal companies don’t disclose what specific data is being submitted on their users’ behalf to request removal, or how often they resubmit users’ deletion requests to data brokers to ensure the data hasn’t been relisted.

Incogni, a leader in personal data removal, is the first in the industry to undertake an assurance engagement to scrutinize its claims concerning all of these issues, setting new standards for others to follow.

The Deloitte report was prepared in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 (Revised), applicable to Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information, established by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB). This standard ensures compliance with ethical requirements regarding the audit subject.

The report's results underline Incogni’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in reporting the number of data brokers covered and the frequency of removal requests sent to them. When it comes to Incogni, coverage applies to the data brokers and websites with which Incogni has a track record of receiving and processing data removal requests at scale and over a longer period of time. This ensures higher effectiveness and more straightforward reporting for users. The assurance engagement also confirmed over 245 million data removal requests processed, as advertised by Incogni.

“The trust of our users is what drives our service. As a leader in the personal data removal industry, we believe it’s our responsibility to set a new benchmark for transparency and accountability. This independent report is more than a validation—it’s a call to the industry to raise its standards,” says Darius Belejevas, Head of Incogni.

Incogni Inc., established in 2022, is a part of the Surfshark cybersecurity group. It offers the first fully automated data removal solution and recently introduced manual custom removals for data published on websites other than data brokers. It operates in North America and Europe, and with a team of over 100 employees, it continuously enhances its position as a leader in the data privacy industry.

Incogni helps people take control of their data by removing their personal information from various sources, including data brokers, including people search sites. Incogni provides a simple, user-friendly solution that prevents data from being sold and reduces the likelihood of cybercrime and spam.

